Los Angeles is 0-7 against the spread its last seven games following a straight-up win of more than 14 points. The Rams are 2-5 against the spread their last seven road games. Arizona is 8-2 against the spread its last 10 games. The betting favorite is 8-1-1 against the spread the last 10 games in this series. Take Arizona -2 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Week 14

ARIZONA 2 1/2 (51.5) LA Rams

College Football

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Friday, Dec 17th.

Bahamas Bowl

Thomas Robinson Stadium-Nassau, Bahamas.

Toledo 10 1/2 (52) Middle Tenn St

Cure Bowl

Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.

Coastal Carolina 10 (64) No. Illinois

Saturday. Dec 18th.

Boca Raton Bowl

FAU Stadium-Boca Raton, FL.

Appalachian St 3 (68)Western Kentucky

Celebration Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium-Atlanta, GA.

Jackson St 10 (41.5)S. Carolina St

New Mexico Bowl

University Stadium-Albuquerque, NM.

Fresno St 12 (51) Utep

Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium-Shreveport, LA.

Byu 7 (54.5)Ala-Birmingham

LendingTree Bowl

Hancock Whitney Stadium-Mobile, AL.

Liberty 9 (58)Eastern Michigan

LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium-Inglewood, CA.

Oregon St 7 (67) Utah St

New Orleans Bowl

Caesars Superdome-New Orleans, LA.

UL Lafayette 4 1/2 (54.5) Marshall

Monday, Dec 20th.

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Brooks Stadium-Conway, SC.

Tulsa 9 1/2 (53.5) Old Dominion

Potato Bowl

Albertsons Stadium-Boise, ID.

Wyoming 3 (59) Kent St

Frisco Bowl

Toyota Stadium-Frisco, TX.

Tex San Antonio 2 1/2 (49.5) San Diego St

Wednesday, Dec 22nd.

Armed Forces Bowl

Armon G. Carter Stadium-Fort Worth, TX.

Army 3 1/2 (58.5) Missouri

Thursday, Dec 23rd.

Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium-Tampa, FL.

Florida 7 (56) Central Florida

Frisco Football Classic

Toyota Stadium-Frisco, TX.

Miami Ohio 3 (54) North Texas

Friday, Dec 24th.

Hawaii Bowl

Ching Complex-Honolulu, HI.

Memphis 7 (59) HAWAII

Saturday, Dec 25th.

Camellia Bowl

Crampton Bowl-Montgomery, AL.

Georgia St 5 (51) Ball St

Monday, Dec 27th.

Quick Lane Bowl

Ford Field-Detroit, MI.

Western Michigan 3 1/2 (59) Nevada

Military Bowl

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium-Annapolis, MD.

Boston College 3 (51) East Carolina

Tuesday, Dec 28th.

Birmingham Bowl

Protective Stadium-Birmingham, AL.

Auburn 3 (51.5) Houston

First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium-Dallas, TX.

Louisville 1 (56) Air Force

Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium-Memphis, TN.

Mississippi St 8 1/2 (59) Texas Tech

Holiday Bowl

Petco Park-San Diego, CA.

NC State 1 (60.5) Ucla

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Chase Field-Phoenix, AZ.

Minnesota 3 1/2 (45) West Virginia

Wednesday, Dec 29th.

Fenway Bowl

Fenway Park-Boston, MA.

Virginia 1 1/2 (71.5) Smu

Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium-Bronx, NY.

Maryland 1 (55) Virginia Tech

Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.

Iowa St 1 (45) Clemson

Alamo Bowl

Alamodome-San Antonio, TX.

Oklahoma 4 1/2 (61.5) Oregon

Thursday, Dec 30th.

Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium-Charlotte, NC.

North Carolina 7 1/2 (58) South Carolina

Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium-Nashville, TN.

Tennessee 4 1/2 (63) Purdue

Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium-Atlanta, GA.

Michigan St 1 1/2 (60.5) Pittsburgh

Las Vegas Bowl

Allegiant Stadium-Las Vegas, NV.

Wisconsin 7 (42.5) Arizona St

Friday, Dec 31st.

Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field-Jacksonville, FL.

Texas A&M 7 (59.5) Wake Forest

Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl Stadium-El Paso, TX.

Miami Florida 2 1/2 (59) Washington St

Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium-Miami Gardens, FL.

Georgia 7 1/2 (44.5) Michigan

Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium-Tucson, AZ.

Boise St 8 (55)Central Michigan

Cotton Bowl

AT&T Stadium-Arlington, TX.

Alabama 13 1/2 (58.5) Cincinnati

Saturday, Jan 1st.

Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium-Tampa, FL.

Penn St 2 1/2 (47) Arkansas

Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium-Glendale, AZ.

Notre Dame 2 1/2 (46) Oklahoma St

Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.

Kentucky 3 (45) Iowa

Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl-Pasadena, CA.

Ohio St 6 1/2 (66.5) Utah

Sugar Bowl

Caesars Superdome-New Orleans, LA.

Baylor 1 (54.5) Mississippi

Tuesday, Jan 4th.

Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium-Houston, TX.

Kansas St 1 (46.5) Lsu

NBA

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

CLEVELAND 4 1/2 (206.5) Miami

Golden St 3 1/2 (213.5) INDIANA

TORONTO 5 (220) Sacramento

ATLANTA 12 (226) Houston

BOSTON 2 (218.5) Milwaukee

Philadelphia 2 (211) MEMPHIS

DALLAS 4 (219.5) Charlotte

DENVER 3 1/2 (215) Washington

Phoenix 2 (213.5) LA CLIPPERS

College Basketball

Favorite Points Underdog

Northern Illinois 2 1/2 CHICAGO ST

NORTH DAKOTA ST 2 1/2 Indiana St

OKLAHOMA ST 13 1/2 Cleveland St

Rhode Island 7 WISC MILWAUKEE

PORTLAND 3 1/2 Cal Poly SLO

NHL

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

Calgary Even-1/2 (5.5) CHICAGO

Soccer

England Championship

Queens Park Rangers +350

SHEFFIELD UNITED -125

Draw +265

Total Goals 2.5

