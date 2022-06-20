Latest Line For editions of June 21.
By J. McCarthy
Kansas City is 0-4 its last 4 Tuesday games. The Royals are 1-8 their last 9 road games in this series. Los Angeles is 4-0 its last 4 games versus a right-handed starter. The Angels are 14-5 the last 19 games in this series. Take the LA Angels over Kansas City for another Best Bet winner.
MLB
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
National League
LA Dodgers 8 1/2-9 1/2 (9.5) CINCINNATI
MIAMI Even-6 (8.5) Colorado
PITTSBURGH Even-6 (8.5) Chicago Cubs
ATLANTA 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) San Francisco
MILWAUKEE Even-6 (8.5) St. Louis
SAN DIEGO 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5) Arizona
American League
NY Yankees Even-6 (7) TAMPA BAY
BOSTON 8-9 (9) Detroit
MINNESOTA 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) Cleveland
Toronto 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5)CHI WHITE SOX
LA ANGELS 7 1/2-8 1/2 (9) Kansas City
Seattle 6-7 (7.5) OAKLAND
Interleague
BALTIMORE Even-6 (9.5) Washington
Philadelphia Even-6 (8.5) TEXAS
HOUSTON 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9) NY Mets
Home Team in CAPS
