Latest Line For editions of June 21.

LATEST LINE

By J. McCarthy

Kansas City is 0-4 its last 4 Tuesday games. The Royals are 1-8 their last 9 road games in this series. Los Angeles is 4-0 its last 4 games versus a right-handed starter. The Angels are 14-5 the last 19 games in this series. Take the LA Angels over Kansas City for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

National League

LA Dodgers 8 1/2-9 1/2 (9.5) CINCINNATI

MIAMI Even-6 (8.5) Colorado

PITTSBURGH Even-6 (8.5) Chicago Cubs

ATLANTA 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) San Francisco

MILWAUKEE Even-6 (8.5) St. Louis

SAN DIEGO 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5) Arizona

American League

NY Yankees Even-6 (7) TAMPA BAY

BOSTON 8-9 (9) Detroit

MINNESOTA 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) Cleveland

Toronto 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5)CHI WHITE SOX

LA ANGELS 7 1/2-8 1/2 (9) Kansas City

Seattle 6-7 (7.5) OAKLAND

Interleague

BALTIMORE Even-6 (9.5) Washington

Philadelphia Even-6 (8.5) TEXAS

HOUSTON 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9) NY Mets

