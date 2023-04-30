Latest Line For editions of May 01.
LATEST LINE
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
By J. McCarthy
---------------------------------------
Phoenix is 6-0-1 to the Over its last 7 games following a loss. The Suns are 11-4 to the Over their last 15 games versus a team with a winning record. Denver is 4-0-1 to the Over its last 5 games. The Nuggets are 5-1 to the Over their last 6 games versus a team with a winning record. Take Denver Over 227 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
MLB
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
National League
Atlanta 9-10 (8.5) NY METS
Chicago Cubs 6-7 (8.5) WASHINGTON
SAN DIEGO 9-10 (8.5) Cincinnati
LA DODGERS 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) Philadelphia
-------------------------------------------------
American League
NY YANKEES 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) Cleveland
Toronto 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5) BOSTON
-------------------------------------------------
Interleague
HOUSTON 8-9 (9) San Francisco
-------------------------------------------------
NBA
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
NBA Playoffs
Conference Semifinals
Denver leads series 1-0
DENVER 4 1/2 (227.5) Phoenix
Game One
BOSTON 10 (213.5)Philadelphia
-------------------------------------------------
NHL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
NHL Playoffs
Best of Seven Series
First Round
Series is tied at 3-3
NEW JERSEY Even-1/2 (5.5) NY Rangers
-------------------------------------------------
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.