Phoenix is 6-0-1 to the Over its last 7 games following a loss. The Suns are 11-4 to the Over their last 15 games versus a team with a winning record. Denver is 4-0-1 to the Over its last 5 games. The Nuggets are 5-1 to the Over their last 6 games versus a team with a winning record. Take Denver Over 227 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

National League

Atlanta 9-10 (8.5) NY METS

Chicago Cubs 6-7 (8.5) WASHINGTON

SAN DIEGO 9-10 (8.5) Cincinnati

LA DODGERS 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) Philadelphia

American League

NY YANKEES 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) Cleveland

Toronto 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5) BOSTON

Interleague

HOUSTON 8-9 (9) San Francisco

NBA

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Denver leads series 1-0

DENVER 4 1/2 (227.5) Phoenix

Game One

BOSTON 10 (213.5)Philadelphia

NHL

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

NHL Playoffs

Best of Seven Series

First Round

Series is tied at 3-3

NEW JERSEY Even-1/2 (5.5) NY Rangers

Home Team in CAPS

