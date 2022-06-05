Latest Line For editions of June 06.

LATEST LINE

By J. McCarthy

Colorado is 20-6 its last 26 playoff games as the betting favorite. The Avalanche are 46-13 their last 59 games after allowing 2 goals or less the previous game. Edmonton is 2-6 its last 8 playoff games as an underdog. The betting favorite is 9-0 the last 9 games between these two teams. Take Colorado -1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

National League

Arizona Even-6 (9) CINCINNATI

SAN DIEGO Even-6 (7.5) NY Mets

American League

CLEVELAND Even-6 (8.5) Texas

Toronto 7-8 (9.5) KANSAS CITY

HOUSTON 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) Seattle

LA ANGELS 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) Boston

NHL

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

NHL Playoffs

Western Conference Finals

Best of Seven Series

Colorado leads series 3-0

Colorado Even-1/2 (6.5) EDMONTON

Home Team in CAPS

