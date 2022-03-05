Latest Line For editions of March 06.

LATEST LINE

By J. McCarthy

Dallas is 15-37 its last 52 Sunday games. The Stars are 2-7 their last 9 road games as an underdog. Minnesota is 37-14 its last 51 home games as the betting favorite. The home team is 50-23 the last 73 games in this series. Take Minnesota -1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

NBA

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

BOSTON 3 1/2 (226.5) Brooklyn

MILWAUKEE 6 (235) Phoenix

Indiana 2 (227.5) WASHINGTON

Utah 14 (221) OKLAHOMA CITY

Memphis 12 (237) HOUSTON

CLEVELAND 4 (211) Toronto

DENVER 3 (229) New Orleans

LA CLIPPERS 3 1/2 (216.5) New York

College Basketball

Favorite Points Underdog

RUTGERS 5 1/2 Penn St

Houston 2 MEMPHIS

OHIO ST 4 Michigan

WISCONSIN 14 Nebraska

Central Florida 2 1/2 TULSA

TEMPLE 10 South Florida

SMU 8 Tulane

MICHIGAN ST 6 Maryland

ILLINOIS 3 Iowa

NORTHWESTERN 8 Minnesota

Colonial Conference

Entertainment & Sports Arena-Washington, DC.

First Round

Drexel 1 Delaware

NC Wilmington 4 Elon

Hofstra 3 Coll of Charleston

Summit League

Sanford Premier Center-Sioux Falls, SD.

Quarterfinals

Umkc 1 1/2 South Dakota

Oral Roberts 5 Western Illinois

NHL

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

Los Angeles 1/2-1 (6) BUFFALO

St. Louis 1/2-1 (6.5) NEW JERSEY

MINNESOTA Even-1/2 (6.5) Dallas

WINNIPEG Even-1/2 (6) NY Rangers

Tampa Bay 1-1 1/2 (6.5) CHICAGO

CAROLINA 1-1 1/2 (6) Seattle

VEGAS 1 1/2-2 (5.5) Ottawa

ANAHEIM Even-1/2 (5.5) San Jose

Soccer

Major League Soccer

Inter Miami +450

AUSTIN -160

Draw +290

Total Goals 2.5

Portland +440

LOS ANGELES FC -175

Draw +335

Total Goals 3

Mexico Liga MX

Mazatlan +400

UNAM PUMAS -145

Draw +285

Total Goals 2.5

Uanl Tigres +200

PACHUCA +135

Draw +245

Total Goals 2.5

Atletico San Luis +320

CLUB TIJUANA -120

Draw +250

Total Goals 2.5

Home Team in CAPS

