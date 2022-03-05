Latest Line For editions of March 06.
LATEST LINE
By J. McCarthy
Dallas is 15-37 its last 52 Sunday games. The Stars are 2-7 their last 9 road games as an underdog. Minnesota is 37-14 its last 51 home games as the betting favorite. The home team is 50-23 the last 73 games in this series. Take Minnesota -1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
NBA
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
BOSTON 3 1/2 (226.5) Brooklyn
MILWAUKEE 6 (235) Phoenix
Indiana 2 (227.5) WASHINGTON
Utah 14 (221) OKLAHOMA CITY
Memphis 12 (237) HOUSTON
CLEVELAND 4 (211) Toronto
DENVER 3 (229) New Orleans
LA CLIPPERS 3 1/2 (216.5) New York
College Basketball
Favorite Points Underdog
RUTGERS 5 1/2 Penn St
Houston 2 MEMPHIS
OHIO ST 4 Michigan
WISCONSIN 14 Nebraska
Central Florida 2 1/2 TULSA
TEMPLE 10 South Florida
SMU 8 Tulane
MICHIGAN ST 6 Maryland
ILLINOIS 3 Iowa
NORTHWESTERN 8 Minnesota
Colonial Conference
Entertainment & Sports Arena-Washington, DC.
First Round
Drexel 1 Delaware
NC Wilmington 4 Elon
Hofstra 3 Coll of Charleston
Summit League
Sanford Premier Center-Sioux Falls, SD.
Quarterfinals
Umkc 1 1/2 South Dakota
Oral Roberts 5 Western Illinois
NHL
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Los Angeles 1/2-1 (6) BUFFALO
St. Louis 1/2-1 (6.5) NEW JERSEY
MINNESOTA Even-1/2 (6.5) Dallas
WINNIPEG Even-1/2 (6) NY Rangers
Tampa Bay 1-1 1/2 (6.5) CHICAGO
CAROLINA 1-1 1/2 (6) Seattle
VEGAS 1 1/2-2 (5.5) Ottawa
ANAHEIM Even-1/2 (5.5) San Jose
Soccer
Major League Soccer
Inter Miami +450
AUSTIN -160
Draw +290
Total Goals 2.5
Portland +440
LOS ANGELES FC -175
Draw +335
Total Goals 3
Mexico Liga MX
-------------------------------------------------
Mazatlan +400
UNAM PUMAS -145
Draw +285
Total Goals 2.5
Uanl Tigres +200
PACHUCA +135
Draw +245
Total Goals 2.5
Atletico San Luis +320
CLUB TIJUANA -120
Draw +250
Total Goals 2.5
Home Team in CAPS
