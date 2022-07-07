Latest Line For editions of July 08.

Chicago is 1-5 its last 6 road games versus a left-handed starter. The Cubs are 7-20 their last 27 Friday games. Los Angeles is 39-12 its last 51 during game 2 of a series. The Dodgers are 37-18 their last 55 Friday games. Take the LA Dodgers over Chicago for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

National League

NY METS 7-8 (7.5) Miami

ATLANTA 10 1/2-12 1/2 (9) Washington

MILWAUKEE 9-10 (8.5) Pittsburgh

ST. LOUIS Even-6 (7.5) Philadelphia

ARIZONA 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) Colorado

SAN DIEGO 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) San Francisco

LA DODGERS 9-10 (8.5) Chicago Cubs

American League

BALTIMORE Even-6 (9) LA Angels

NY Yankees Even-6 (9.5) BOSTON

Minnesota Even-6 (8) TEXAS

CHI WHITE SOX 6 1/2-7 1/2 (7.5) Detroit

KANSAS CITY Even-6 (8.5) Cleveland

Houston 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) OAKLAND

Toronto 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) SEATTLE

Interleague

Tampa Bay 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) CINCINNATI

Soccer

Major League Soccer

D.C. United +370

PHILADELPHIA -135

Draw +280

Total Goals 2.5

LA Galaxy +280

LOS ANGELES FC -115

Draw +295

Total Goals 3

Minnesota United +205

VANCOUVER +125

Draw +260

Total Goals 2.5

Mexico Liga MX

Uanl Tigres +100

MAZATLAN +275

Draw +250

Total Goals 2.5

Santos Laguna +220

PUEBLA +125

Draw +240

Total Goals 2.5

Juarez +310

CLUB TIJUANA -110

Draw +255

Total Goals 2.5

Home Team in CAPS

