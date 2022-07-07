Latest Line For editions of July 08.
Chicago is 1-5 its last 6 road games versus a left-handed starter. The Cubs are 7-20 their last 27 Friday games. Los Angeles is 39-12 its last 51 during game 2 of a series. The Dodgers are 37-18 their last 55 Friday games. Take the LA Dodgers over Chicago for another Best Bet winner.
MLB
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
National League
NY METS 7-8 (7.5) Miami
ATLANTA 10 1/2-12 1/2 (9) Washington
MILWAUKEE 9-10 (8.5) Pittsburgh
ST. LOUIS Even-6 (7.5) Philadelphia
ARIZONA 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) Colorado
SAN DIEGO 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) San Francisco
LA DODGERS 9-10 (8.5) Chicago Cubs
American League
BALTIMORE Even-6 (9) LA Angels
NY Yankees Even-6 (9.5) BOSTON
Minnesota Even-6 (8) TEXAS
CHI WHITE SOX 6 1/2-7 1/2 (7.5) Detroit
KANSAS CITY Even-6 (8.5) Cleveland
Houston 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) OAKLAND
Toronto 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) SEATTLE
Interleague
Tampa Bay 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) CINCINNATI
Soccer
Major League Soccer
D.C. United +370
PHILADELPHIA -135
Draw +280
Total Goals 2.5
LA Galaxy +280
LOS ANGELES FC -115
Draw +295
Total Goals 3
Minnesota United +205
VANCOUVER +125
Draw +260
Total Goals 2.5
Mexico Liga MX
-------------------------------------------------
Uanl Tigres +100
MAZATLAN +275
Draw +250
Total Goals 2.5
Santos Laguna +220
PUEBLA +125
Draw +240
Total Goals 2.5
Juarez +310
CLUB TIJUANA -110
Draw +255
Total Goals 2.5
