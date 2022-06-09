Latest Line For editions of June 10.
LATEST LINE
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
By J. McCarthy
---------------------------------------
Golden State is 7-3 against the spread its last 10 games as an underdog. The Warriors are 10-2-1 against the spread their last 13 Friday games. Boston is 1-4 against the spread its last 5 games following a win of more than 10 points. The Celtics are 2-8 against the spread their last 10 Friday games. Take Golden State +4 for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
MLB
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
National League
PHILADELPHIA 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) Arizona
Milwaukee 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) WASHINGTON
ATLANTA 9-11 (8.5) Pittsburgh
ST. LOUIS 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) Cincinnati
SAN DIEGO 10 1/2-12 1/2 (7) Colorado
LA Dodgers Even-6 (7.5)SAN FRANCISCO
-------------------------------------------------
American League
Toronto 8 1/2-9 1/2 (8.5) DETROIT
CLEVELAND 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8) Oakland
CHI WHITE SOX 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9) Texas
KANSAS CITY Even-6 (9) Baltimore
Tampa Bay Even-6 (8.5) MINNESOTA
SEATTLE 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) Boston
-------------------------------------------------
Interleague
NY YANKEES 10-12 (8.5) Chicago Cubs
HOUSTON 7-8 (8) Miami
NY Mets Even-6 (8.5) LA ANGELS
-------------------------------------------------
NBA
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
NBA Finals
Best of Seven Series
Boston leads series 2-1
BOSTON 4 (214.5) Golden St
-------------------------------------------------
Boxing
-------------------------------------------------
WBA Super Junior Lightweight Title Bout
Arena Coliseo-Mexico City, MX.
(12 Rounds)
Esteban Bermudez +330
Hiroto Kyoguchi -400
-------------------------------------------------
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
