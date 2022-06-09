Latest Line For editions of June 10.

LATEST LINE

---------------------------------------

---------------------------------------

By J. McCarthy

---------------------------------------

Golden State is 7-3 against the spread its last 10 games as an underdog. The Warriors are 10-2-1 against the spread their last 13 Friday games. Boston is 1-4 against the spread its last 5 games following a win of more than 10 points. The Celtics are 2-8 against the spread their last 10 Friday games. Take Golden State +4 for another Best Bet winner.

-------------------------------------------------

MLB

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

National League

PHILADELPHIA 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) Arizona

Milwaukee 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) WASHINGTON

ATLANTA 9-11 (8.5) Pittsburgh

ST. LOUIS 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) Cincinnati

SAN DIEGO 10 1/2-12 1/2 (7) Colorado

LA Dodgers Even-6 (7.5)SAN FRANCISCO

-------------------------------------------------

American League

Toronto 8 1/2-9 1/2 (8.5) DETROIT

CLEVELAND 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8) Oakland

CHI WHITE SOX 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9) Texas

KANSAS CITY Even-6 (9) Baltimore

Tampa Bay Even-6 (8.5) MINNESOTA

SEATTLE 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) Boston

-------------------------------------------------

Interleague

NY YANKEES 10-12 (8.5) Chicago Cubs

HOUSTON 7-8 (8) Miami

NY Mets Even-6 (8.5) LA ANGELS

-------------------------------------------------

NBA

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

NBA Finals

Best of Seven Series

Boston leads series 2-1

BOSTON 4 (214.5) Golden St

-------------------------------------------------

Boxing

-------------------------------------------------

WBA Super Junior Lightweight Title Bout

Arena Coliseo-Mexico City, MX.

(12 Rounds)

Esteban Bermudez +330

Hiroto Kyoguchi -400

-------------------------------------------------

Home Team in CAPS

-------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------

(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Trending Video

Recommended for you