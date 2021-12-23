Latest Line For editions of December 24.

Memphis is 2-9 against the spread its last 11 games in December. The Tigers are 1-5 against the spread their last 6 bowl games. College Bowl home teams coming off a home win are 14-3 against the spread when facing an opponent that did not beat the spread by 6 or more points its last game. Take Hawaii +9 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Saturday, Dec 25th.

Week 16

GREEN BAY 7 1/2 (45) Cleveland

ARIZONA 1 (49) Indianapolis

Sunday, Dec 26th.

Tampa Bay 10 (43) CAROLINA

PHILADELPHIA 10 (40.5) NY Giants

LA Chargers 10 (46) HOUSTON

ATLANTA 5 1/2 (42.5) Detroit

CINCINNATI 3 (45) Baltimore

LA Rams 3 1/2 (49) MINNESOTA

NY JETS Pick'em (41.5) Jacksonville

NEW ENGLAND 2 1/2 (43.5) Buffalo

SEATTLE 6 1/2 (43) Chicago

KANSAS CITY 8 1/2 (45) Pittsburgh

LAS VEGAS 1 (41.5) Denver

DALLAS 10 1/2 (47) Washington

Monday, Dec 27th.

Miami 1 1/2 (37.5) NEW ORLEANS

College Football

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Hawaii Bowl

Ching Complex-Honolulu, HI.

Memphis 9 1/2 (56) HAWAII

Saturday, Dec 25th.

Camellia Bowl

Crampton Bowl-Montgomery, AL.

Georgia St 6 (51) Ball St

Monday, Dec 27th.

Quick Lane Bowl

Ford Field-Detroit, MI.

Western Michigan 6 1/2 (56) Nevada

Military Bowl

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium-Annapolis, MD.

Boston College 3 (52.5) East Carolina

Tuesday, Dec 28th.

Birmingham Bowl

Protective Stadium-Birmingham, AL.

Auburn 2 1/2 (51.5) Houston

First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium-Dallas, TX.

Louisville 1 (56) Air Force

Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium-Memphis, TN.

Mississippi St 9 1/2 (59.5) Texas Tech

Holiday Bowl

Petco Park-San Diego, CA.

NC State 1 (60.5) Ucla

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Chase Field-Phoenix, AZ.

Minnesota 4 1/2 (45) West Virginia

Wednesday, Dec 29th.

Fenway Bowl

Fenway Park-Boston, MA.

Virginia 2 1/2 (71.5) Smu

Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium-Bronx, NY.

Maryland 3 1/2 (55) Virginia Tech

Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.

Clemson Pick'em (44.5) Iowa St

Alamo Bowl

Alamodome-San Antonio, TX.

Oklahoma 4 1/2 (61.5) Oregon

Thursday, Dec 30th.

Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium-Charlotte, NC.

North Carolina 9 (59) South Carolina

Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium-Nashville, TN.

Tennessee 5 (63.5) Purdue

Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium-Atlanta, GA.

Michigan St 2 1/2 (56) Pittsburgh

Las Vegas Bowl

Allegiant Stadium-Las Vegas, NV.

Wisconsin 7 (42.5) Arizona St

Friday, Dec 31st.

Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl Stadium-El Paso, TX.

Miami Florida 1 (59) Washington St

Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium-Miami Gardens, FL.

Georgia 7 1/2 (45) Michigan

Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium-Tucson, AZ.

Boise St 8 (55)Central Michigan

Cotton Bowl

AT&T Stadium-Arlington, TX.

Alabama 13 1/2 (58.5) Cincinnati

Saturday, Jan 1st.

Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium-Tampa, FL.

Penn St 1 (47.5) Arkansas

Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium-Glendale, AZ.

Notre Dame 1 1/2 (45) Oklahoma St

Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.

Kentucky 3 (45) Iowa

Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl-Pasadena, CA.

Ohio St 6 1/2 (66) Utah

Sugar Bowl

Caesars Superdome-New Orleans, LA.

Mississippi 1 (55) Baylor

Tuesday, Jan 4th.

Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium-Houston, TX.

Kansas St 3 1/2 (48) Lsu

NBA

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Saturday, Dec 25th.

NEW YORK 1 (219) Atlanta

MILWAUKEE 7 (234) Boston

PHOENIX 3 1/2 (228.5) Golden St

LA LAKERS 1 1/2 (238) Brooklyn

UTAH 5 (224.5) Dallas

