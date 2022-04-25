Latest Line For editions of April 26.

By J. McCarthy

Atlanta is 6-21 against the spread its last 27 road games as an underdog. The Hawks are 5-16 against the spread their last 21 games following a loss of more than 10 points. Miami is 40-19 against the spread its last 59 playoff games as the betting favorite. The Heat are 5-0 against the spread their last 5 home games. Take Miami -7 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

National League

Milwaukee 8-9 (8) PITTSBURGH

San Diego 7-8 (8) CINCINNATI

PHILADELPHIA 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) Colorado

Miami 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) WASHINGTON

ATLANTA 8 1/2-9 1/2 (8) Chicago Cubs

ST. LOUIS Even-6 (7.5) NY Mets

LA Dodgers 8-9 (9) ARIZONA

American League

TAMPA BAY 6-7 (8.5) Seattle

NY YANKEES 11-13 (8) Baltimore

TORONTO 7-8 (8.5) Boston

CHI WHITE SOX 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) Kansas City

MINNESOTA 6-7 (8.5) Detroit

Houston Even-6 (9) TEXAS

LA ANGELS 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) Cleveland

Interleague

SAN FRANCISCO 10-11 (7) Oakland

NBA

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

NBA Playoffs

First Round-Best of Seven Series

Miami leads series 3-1

MIAMI 7 1/2 (217.5) Atlanta

Series is tied at 2-2

MEMPHIS 6 (232.5) Minnesota

Series is tied at 2-2

PHOENIX 6 1/2 (215.5) New Orleans

NHL

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

NY RANGERS Pick'em (5.5) Carolina

TAMPA BAY 1 1/2-2 (6.5) Columbus

PITTSBURGH Even-1/2 (6.5) Edmonton

OTTAWA Even-1/2 (6.5) New Jersey

WASHINGTON 1/2-1 (6) NY Islanders

Florida Even-1/2 (6.5) BOSTON

TORONTO 1 1/2-2 (7) Detroit

Calgary Even-1/2 (6) NASHVILLE

MINNESOTA 2-2 1/2 (6.5) Arizona

DALLAS Pick'em (5.5) Vegas

COLORADO Even-1/2 (6) St. Louis

VANCOUVER 1/2-1 (6) Seattle

SAN JOSE Even-1/2 (6) Anaheim

Home Team in CAPS

