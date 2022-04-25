Latest Line For editions of April 26.
LATEST LINE
By J. McCarthy
Atlanta is 6-21 against the spread its last 27 road games as an underdog. The Hawks are 5-16 against the spread their last 21 games following a loss of more than 10 points. Miami is 40-19 against the spread its last 59 playoff games as the betting favorite. The Heat are 5-0 against the spread their last 5 home games. Take Miami -7 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
MLB
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
National League
Milwaukee 8-9 (8) PITTSBURGH
San Diego 7-8 (8) CINCINNATI
PHILADELPHIA 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) Colorado
Miami 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) WASHINGTON
ATLANTA 8 1/2-9 1/2 (8) Chicago Cubs
ST. LOUIS Even-6 (7.5) NY Mets
LA Dodgers 8-9 (9) ARIZONA
American League
TAMPA BAY 6-7 (8.5) Seattle
NY YANKEES 11-13 (8) Baltimore
TORONTO 7-8 (8.5) Boston
CHI WHITE SOX 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) Kansas City
MINNESOTA 6-7 (8.5) Detroit
Houston Even-6 (9) TEXAS
LA ANGELS 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) Cleveland
Interleague
SAN FRANCISCO 10-11 (7) Oakland
NBA
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
NBA Playoffs
First Round-Best of Seven Series
Miami leads series 3-1
MIAMI 7 1/2 (217.5) Atlanta
Series is tied at 2-2
MEMPHIS 6 (232.5) Minnesota
Series is tied at 2-2
PHOENIX 6 1/2 (215.5) New Orleans
NHL
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
NY RANGERS Pick'em (5.5) Carolina
TAMPA BAY 1 1/2-2 (6.5) Columbus
PITTSBURGH Even-1/2 (6.5) Edmonton
OTTAWA Even-1/2 (6.5) New Jersey
WASHINGTON 1/2-1 (6) NY Islanders
Florida Even-1/2 (6.5) BOSTON
TORONTO 1 1/2-2 (7) Detroit
Calgary Even-1/2 (6) NASHVILLE
MINNESOTA 2-2 1/2 (6.5) Arizona
DALLAS Pick'em (5.5) Vegas
COLORADO Even-1/2 (6) St. Louis
VANCOUVER 1/2-1 (6) Seattle
SAN JOSE Even-1/2 (6) Anaheim
Home Team in CAPS
