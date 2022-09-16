Latest Line For editions of September 17.

Bowling Green is 4-0 against the spread its last 4 home games in this series. The Falcons are 4-1 against the spread their last 5 games versus a team with a winning record. Marshall is 11-25-1 against the spread its last 37 road games versus a MAC opponent. Take Bowling Green +17 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Nebraska +11 vs. Oklahoma and Auburn +2 1/2 vs. Penn State.

-------------------------------------------------

NFL

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

Sunday, Sept 18th.

Week 2

BALTIMORE 3 1/2 (44.5) Miami

CLEVELAND 6 1/2 (39.5) NY Jets

DETROIT 1 1/2 (48) Washington

Indianapolis 3 (45) JACKSONVILLE

Tampa Bay 2 1/2 (44) NEW ORLEANS

NY GIANTS 2 (43.5) Carolina

New England 2 1/2 (40.5) PITTSBURGH

LA RAMS 10 (46.5) Atlanta

SAN FRANCISCO 9 (40.5) Seattle

Cincinnati 7 (41.5) DALLAS

DENVER 10 (45) Houston

LAS VEGAS 5 1/2 (51.5) Arizona

GREEN BAY 10 (41.5) Chicago

-------------------------------------------------

Monday, Sept 19th.

BUFFALO 10 (47.5) Tennessee

PHILADELPHIA 2 (50.5) Minnesota

-------------------------------------------------

College Football

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

x-Cincinnati 22 (50) Miami-Ohio

MICHIGAN 47 1/2 (59.5) Connecticut

SYRACUSE 1 1/2 (60) Purdue

Rutgers 18 (43.5) TEMPLE

BAYLOR 30 (53) Texas St

INDIANA 6 1/2 (62)Western Kentucky

Georgia 25 (55) SOUTH CAROLINA

Oklahoma 11 (64.5) NEBRASKA

COASTAL CAROLINA 14 (58.5) Buffalo

IOWA ST 18 1/2 (48) Ohio

Utep 2 1/2 (38) NEW MEXICO

VIRGINIA 9 (53) Old Dominion

UCLA 16 (60) South Alabama

NOTRE DAME 12 (41) California

UNLV 2 1/2 (63.5) North Texas

KANSAS ST 14 (49) Tulane

WISCONSIN 37 1/2 (46) New Mexico St

Penn St 2 1/2 (48) AUBURN

NORTHERN ILLINOIS 2 1/2 (59.5) Vanderbilt

MINNESOTA 27 1/2 (47) Colorado

Mississippi 16 1/2 (63.5) GEORGIA TECH

OREGON 3 1/2 (58) Byu

ALA-BIRMINGHAM 12 (57)Georgia Southern

APPALACHIAN ST 13 1/2 (52.5) Troy

HOUSTON 8 1/2 (58) Kansas

ALABAMA 49 1/2 (62) UL Monroe

WASHINGTON ST 16 1/2 (54) Colorado St

WAKE FOREST 16 1/2 (63.5) Liberty

Marshall 17 (50.5) BOWLING GREEN

Mississippi St 3 (53) LSU

OHIO ST 31 (62) Toledo

TENNESSEE 47 1/2 (67.5) Akron

GEORGIA ST 20 (61) Charlotte

NC STATE 10 1/2 (55) Texas Tech

MEMPHIS 14 1/2 (64) Arkansas St

Central Florida 8 (62)FLORIDA ATLANTIC

FLORIDA 24 (59) South Florida

MARYLAND 2 1/2 (73) Smu

WASHINGTON 3 1/2 (56.5) Michigan St

Pittsburgh 11 (48)WESTERN MICHIGAN

IOWA 23 (39.5) Nevada

UL Lafayette 11 (50.5) RICE

TEXAS 12 1/2 (58) Utsa

CLEMSON 33 1/2 (54) Louisiana Tech

TEXAS A&M 6 (44.5) Miami-Florida

UTAH 21 (48.5) San Diego St

SOUTHERN CAL 11 1/2 (73) Fresno Cal

ARIZONA ST 20 (57)Eastern Michigan

-------------------------------------------------

x-at Paul Brown Stadium-Cincinnati, OH.

-------------------------------------------------

MLB

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

National League

ST. LOUIS (1) 12-14 (8) Cincinnati

CHICAGO CUBS 6-7 (8.5) Colorado

Miami 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7.5) WASHINGTON

NY METS 13 1/2-15 1/2 (7.5) Pittsburgh

ST. LOUIS (2) 12 1/2-14 1/2 (8.5) Cincinnati

ATLANTA Even-6 (7.5) Philadelphia

ARIZONA Even-6 (7) San Diego

LA Dodgers 7 1/2-8 1/2 (7) SAN FRANCISCO

-------------------------------------------------

American League

CLEVELAND (1) 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) Minnesota

TORONTO 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5) Baltimore

BOSTON 7-8 (9) Kansas City

TAMPA BAY 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8) Texas

Chi White Sox 7-8 (7.5) DETROIT

CLEVELAND (2) 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) Minnesota

HOUSTON 12-14 (7.5) Oakland

LA ANGELS Even-6 (7) Seattle

-------------------------------------------------

Interleague

MILWAUKEE Even-6 (7.5) NY Yankees

-------------------------------------------------

WNBA Playoffs

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

Sunday, Sept 18th.

WNBA Finals

Best of Five Series

Las Vegas leads series 2-1

CONNECTICUT Pick'em (163) Las Vegas

-------------------------------------------------

MMA

-------------------------------------------------

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song

UFC Apex-Las Vegas, NV.

-------------------------------------------------

Y. Song +160

C. Sandhagen -180

-------------------------------------------------

G. Rodrigues +115

C. Njokuani -135

-------------------------------------------------

A. Fili -120

B. Algeo +100

-------------------------------------------------

R. Nascimento +145

T. Boser -165

-------------------------------------------------

Marc-Andre Barriault +190

A. Hernandez -220

-------------------------------------------------

A. Amedovski +375

J. Pyfer -450

-------------------------------------------------

G. Robertson -145

M. Agapova +125

-------------------------------------------------

D. Gomes +175

L. Lookboonmee -200

-------------------------------------------------

T. Gravely +140

J. Basharat -160

-------------------------------------------------

D. Jackson +165

P. Sabatini -185

-------------------------------------------------

T. Giles -210

L. Cosce +180

-------------------------------------------------

D. Zellhuber -360

T. Ogden +300

-------------------------------------------------

C. Vancamp +170

N. Motta -190

-------------------------------------------------

Boxing

-------------------------------------------------

WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF Super Middleweight Title Fight

T-Mobile Arena-Las Vegas, NV.

(12 Rounds)

Gennadiy Golovkin +400

Canelo Alvarez -500

-------------------------------------------------

WBC Junior Bantamweight Title Bout

T-Mobile Arena-Las Vegas, NV.

(12 Rounds)

Israel Gonzalez +1100

Jesse Rodriguez -2500

-------------------------------------------------

WBC International Middleweight Title Bout

T-Mobile Arena-Las Vegas, NV.

(10 Rounds)

Kieron Conway +400

Austin Williams -500

-------------------------------------------------

USNBC Silver Middleweight Title Bout

T-Mobile Arena-Las Vegas, NV.

(10 Rounds)

Enrique Collazo +1400

Diego Pacheco -4000

-------------------------------------------------

Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

Major League Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

New York Red Bulls +205

NEW YORK CITY FC +130

Draw +245

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Philadelphia +170

ATLANTA UNITED +145

Draw +265

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

CF Montreal +230

NEW ENGLAND +115

Draw +255

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Toronto FC +275

ORLANDO CITY SC -110

Draw +270

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

Charlotte FC +305

CHICAGO -115

Draw +270

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Minnesota United +255

KANSAS CITY -105

Draw +290

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

Nashville SC +240

AUSTIN +100

Draw +285

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

FC Cincinnati +270

REAL SALT LAKE -110

Draw +285

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

Seattle +140

VANCOUVER +180

Draw +260

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

FC Dallas +150

SAN JOSE +170

Draw +255

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

Colorado +365

LA GALAXY -150

Draw +320

Total Goals 3.5

-------------------------------------------------

Mexico Liga MX

-------------------------------------------------

Atlas +560

MONTERREY -190

Draw +305

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Guadalajara +335

CLUB AMERICA -125

Draw +275

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Home Team in CAPS

-------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------

