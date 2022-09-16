Latest Line For editions of September 17.
LATEST LINE
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
By J. McCarthy
---------------------------------------
Bowling Green is 4-0 against the spread its last 4 home games in this series. The Falcons are 4-1 against the spread their last 5 games versus a team with a winning record. Marshall is 11-25-1 against the spread its last 37 road games versus a MAC opponent. Take Bowling Green +17 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Nebraska +11 vs. Oklahoma and Auburn +2 1/2 vs. Penn State.
-------------------------------------------------
NFL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Sunday, Sept 18th.
Week 2
BALTIMORE 3 1/2 (44.5) Miami
CLEVELAND 6 1/2 (39.5) NY Jets
DETROIT 1 1/2 (48) Washington
Indianapolis 3 (45) JACKSONVILLE
Tampa Bay 2 1/2 (44) NEW ORLEANS
NY GIANTS 2 (43.5) Carolina
New England 2 1/2 (40.5) PITTSBURGH
LA RAMS 10 (46.5) Atlanta
SAN FRANCISCO 9 (40.5) Seattle
Cincinnati 7 (41.5) DALLAS
DENVER 10 (45) Houston
LAS VEGAS 5 1/2 (51.5) Arizona
GREEN BAY 10 (41.5) Chicago
-------------------------------------------------
Monday, Sept 19th.
BUFFALO 10 (47.5) Tennessee
PHILADELPHIA 2 (50.5) Minnesota
-------------------------------------------------
College Football
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
x-Cincinnati 22 (50) Miami-Ohio
MICHIGAN 47 1/2 (59.5) Connecticut
SYRACUSE 1 1/2 (60) Purdue
Rutgers 18 (43.5) TEMPLE
BAYLOR 30 (53) Texas St
INDIANA 6 1/2 (62)Western Kentucky
Georgia 25 (55) SOUTH CAROLINA
Oklahoma 11 (64.5) NEBRASKA
COASTAL CAROLINA 14 (58.5) Buffalo
IOWA ST 18 1/2 (48) Ohio
Utep 2 1/2 (38) NEW MEXICO
VIRGINIA 9 (53) Old Dominion
UCLA 16 (60) South Alabama
NOTRE DAME 12 (41) California
UNLV 2 1/2 (63.5) North Texas
KANSAS ST 14 (49) Tulane
WISCONSIN 37 1/2 (46) New Mexico St
Penn St 2 1/2 (48) AUBURN
NORTHERN ILLINOIS 2 1/2 (59.5) Vanderbilt
MINNESOTA 27 1/2 (47) Colorado
Mississippi 16 1/2 (63.5) GEORGIA TECH
OREGON 3 1/2 (58) Byu
ALA-BIRMINGHAM 12 (57)Georgia Southern
APPALACHIAN ST 13 1/2 (52.5) Troy
HOUSTON 8 1/2 (58) Kansas
ALABAMA 49 1/2 (62) UL Monroe
WASHINGTON ST 16 1/2 (54) Colorado St
WAKE FOREST 16 1/2 (63.5) Liberty
Marshall 17 (50.5) BOWLING GREEN
Mississippi St 3 (53) LSU
OHIO ST 31 (62) Toledo
TENNESSEE 47 1/2 (67.5) Akron
GEORGIA ST 20 (61) Charlotte
NC STATE 10 1/2 (55) Texas Tech
MEMPHIS 14 1/2 (64) Arkansas St
Central Florida 8 (62)FLORIDA ATLANTIC
FLORIDA 24 (59) South Florida
MARYLAND 2 1/2 (73) Smu
WASHINGTON 3 1/2 (56.5) Michigan St
Pittsburgh 11 (48)WESTERN MICHIGAN
IOWA 23 (39.5) Nevada
UL Lafayette 11 (50.5) RICE
TEXAS 12 1/2 (58) Utsa
CLEMSON 33 1/2 (54) Louisiana Tech
TEXAS A&M 6 (44.5) Miami-Florida
UTAH 21 (48.5) San Diego St
SOUTHERN CAL 11 1/2 (73) Fresno Cal
ARIZONA ST 20 (57)Eastern Michigan
-------------------------------------------------
x-at Paul Brown Stadium-Cincinnati, OH.
-------------------------------------------------
MLB
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
National League
ST. LOUIS (1) 12-14 (8) Cincinnati
CHICAGO CUBS 6-7 (8.5) Colorado
Miami 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7.5) WASHINGTON
NY METS 13 1/2-15 1/2 (7.5) Pittsburgh
ST. LOUIS (2) 12 1/2-14 1/2 (8.5) Cincinnati
ATLANTA Even-6 (7.5) Philadelphia
ARIZONA Even-6 (7) San Diego
LA Dodgers 7 1/2-8 1/2 (7) SAN FRANCISCO
-------------------------------------------------
American League
CLEVELAND (1) 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) Minnesota
TORONTO 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5) Baltimore
BOSTON 7-8 (9) Kansas City
TAMPA BAY 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8) Texas
Chi White Sox 7-8 (7.5) DETROIT
CLEVELAND (2) 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) Minnesota
HOUSTON 12-14 (7.5) Oakland
LA ANGELS Even-6 (7) Seattle
-------------------------------------------------
Interleague
MILWAUKEE Even-6 (7.5) NY Yankees
-------------------------------------------------
WNBA Playoffs
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Sunday, Sept 18th.
WNBA Finals
Best of Five Series
Las Vegas leads series 2-1
CONNECTICUT Pick'em (163) Las Vegas
-------------------------------------------------
MMA
-------------------------------------------------
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song
UFC Apex-Las Vegas, NV.
-------------------------------------------------
Y. Song +160
C. Sandhagen -180
-------------------------------------------------
G. Rodrigues +115
C. Njokuani -135
-------------------------------------------------
A. Fili -120
B. Algeo +100
-------------------------------------------------
R. Nascimento +145
T. Boser -165
-------------------------------------------------
Marc-Andre Barriault +190
A. Hernandez -220
-------------------------------------------------
A. Amedovski +375
J. Pyfer -450
-------------------------------------------------
G. Robertson -145
M. Agapova +125
-------------------------------------------------
D. Gomes +175
L. Lookboonmee -200
-------------------------------------------------
T. Gravely +140
J. Basharat -160
-------------------------------------------------
D. Jackson +165
P. Sabatini -185
-------------------------------------------------
T. Giles -210
L. Cosce +180
-------------------------------------------------
D. Zellhuber -360
T. Ogden +300
-------------------------------------------------
C. Vancamp +170
N. Motta -190
-------------------------------------------------
Boxing
-------------------------------------------------
WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF Super Middleweight Title Fight
T-Mobile Arena-Las Vegas, NV.
(12 Rounds)
Gennadiy Golovkin +400
Canelo Alvarez -500
-------------------------------------------------
WBC Junior Bantamweight Title Bout
T-Mobile Arena-Las Vegas, NV.
(12 Rounds)
Israel Gonzalez +1100
Jesse Rodriguez -2500
-------------------------------------------------
WBC International Middleweight Title Bout
T-Mobile Arena-Las Vegas, NV.
(10 Rounds)
Kieron Conway +400
Austin Williams -500
-------------------------------------------------
USNBC Silver Middleweight Title Bout
T-Mobile Arena-Las Vegas, NV.
(10 Rounds)
Enrique Collazo +1400
Diego Pacheco -4000
-------------------------------------------------
Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
Major League Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
New York Red Bulls +205
NEW YORK CITY FC +130
Draw +245
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Philadelphia +170
ATLANTA UNITED +145
Draw +265
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
CF Montreal +230
NEW ENGLAND +115
Draw +255
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Toronto FC +275
ORLANDO CITY SC -110
Draw +270
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Charlotte FC +305
CHICAGO -115
Draw +270
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Minnesota United +255
KANSAS CITY -105
Draw +290
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Nashville SC +240
AUSTIN +100
Draw +285
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
FC Cincinnati +270
REAL SALT LAKE -110
Draw +285
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Seattle +140
VANCOUVER +180
Draw +260
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
FC Dallas +150
SAN JOSE +170
Draw +255
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Colorado +365
LA GALAXY -150
Draw +320
Total Goals 3.5
-------------------------------------------------
Mexico Liga MX
-------------------------------------------------
Atlas +560
MONTERREY -190
Draw +305
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Guadalajara +335
CLUB AMERICA -125
Draw +275
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.