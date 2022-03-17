Latest Line For editions of March 18.
LATEST LINE
By J. McCarthy
Dallas is 7-0 against the spread its last 7 games as an underdog. The Mavericks are 6-0 against the spread their last 6 Friday games. Philadelphia is 0-3-1 against the spread its last 4 games as the betting favorite. The 76ers are 2-6 against the spread the last 8 games in this series. Take Dallas +3 for another Best Bet winner.
NBA
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
PHILADELPHIA 3 (222) Dallas
Denver 2 1/2 (220.5) CLEVELAND
BROOKLYN 14 (225) Portland
TORONTO 8 (225) LA Lakers
Memphis 4 1/2 (235) ATLANTA
NEW YORK 4 1/2 (223.5) Washington
Indiana 3 (239) HOUSTON
MIAMI 15 1/2 (220) Oklahoma City
SAN ANTONIO 3 (237) New Orleans
UTAH 9 1/2 (221) LA Clippers
Boston 8 (225) SACRAMENTO
PHOENIX 6 1/2 (229.5) Chicago
College Basketball
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
NCAA Tournament
Bon Secours Wellness Arena-Greenville, SC.
First Round
Michigan St 1 (140.5) Davidson
Duke 18 1/2(145) CS Fullerton
Southern Cal 2 (139.5)Miami-Florida
Auburn 15 1/2(138)Jacksonville St
NCAA Tournament
Fiserv Forum-Milwaukee, WI.
First Round
Lsu 4 (128.5) Iowa St
Wisconsin 7 1/2 (139.5) Colgate
Texas 1 (123.5)Virginia Tech
Purdue 16 (143.5) Yale
NCAA Tournament
PPG Paints Arena-Pittsburgh, PA.
First Round
Houston 8 1/2 (136) Ala-Birmingham
Illinois 8 (135) Chattanooga
Ohio St 1 (132) Loyola Chicago
Villanova 15 1/2(133.5) Delaware
NCAA Tournament
Viejas Arena-San Diego, CA.
First Round
Alabama 4 (152) Notre Dame
Texas Tech 15 (132.5) Montana St
Arizona 21 1/2(156.5) Wright St
Tcu Pick'em (130) Seton Hall
The Basketball Classic
Second Round
WOFFORD 10 1/2(139) Youngstown St
NHL
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
OTTAWA Even-1/2 (6.5) Philadelphia
CAROLINA Even-1/2 (6) Washington
Boston Even-1/2 (6) WINNIPEG
CALGARY 1 1/2-2 (6) Buffalo
Florida 1/2-1 (6.5) ANAHEIM
Colorado 1-1 1/2 (6.5) SAN JOSE
Soccer
Mexico Liga MX
Santos Laguna +240
PUEBLA +120
Draw +230
Total Goals 2.5
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
