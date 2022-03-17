Latest Line For editions of March 18.

LATEST LINE

---------------------------------------

---------------------------------------

By J. McCarthy

---------------------------------------

Dallas is 7-0 against the spread its last 7 games as an underdog. The Mavericks are 6-0 against the spread their last 6 Friday games. Philadelphia is 0-3-1 against the spread its last 4 games as the betting favorite. The 76ers are 2-6 against the spread the last 8 games in this series. Take Dallas +3 for another Best Bet winner.

-------------------------------------------------

NBA

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

PHILADELPHIA 3 (222) Dallas

Denver 2 1/2 (220.5) CLEVELAND

BROOKLYN 14 (225) Portland

TORONTO 8 (225) LA Lakers

Memphis 4 1/2 (235) ATLANTA

NEW YORK 4 1/2 (223.5) Washington

Indiana 3 (239) HOUSTON

MIAMI 15 1/2 (220) Oklahoma City

SAN ANTONIO 3 (237) New Orleans

UTAH 9 1/2 (221) LA Clippers

Boston 8 (225) SACRAMENTO

PHOENIX 6 1/2 (229.5) Chicago

-------------------------------------------------

College Basketball

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

NCAA Tournament

Bon Secours Wellness Arena-Greenville, SC.

First Round

Michigan St 1 (140.5) Davidson

Duke 18 1/2(145) CS Fullerton

Southern Cal 2 (139.5)Miami-Florida

Auburn 15 1/2(138)Jacksonville St

NCAA Tournament

Fiserv Forum-Milwaukee, WI.

First Round

Lsu 4 (128.5) Iowa St

Wisconsin 7 1/2 (139.5) Colgate

Texas 1 (123.5)Virginia Tech

Purdue 16 (143.5) Yale

NCAA Tournament

PPG Paints Arena-Pittsburgh, PA.

First Round

Houston 8 1/2 (136) Ala-Birmingham

Illinois 8 (135) Chattanooga

Ohio St 1 (132) Loyola Chicago

Villanova 15 1/2(133.5) Delaware

NCAA Tournament

Viejas Arena-San Diego, CA.

First Round

Alabama 4 (152) Notre Dame

Texas Tech 15 (132.5) Montana St

Arizona 21 1/2(156.5) Wright St

Tcu Pick'em (130) Seton Hall

The Basketball Classic

Second Round

WOFFORD 10 1/2(139) Youngstown St

-------------------------------------------------

NHL

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

OTTAWA Even-1/2 (6.5) Philadelphia

CAROLINA Even-1/2 (6) Washington

Boston Even-1/2 (6) WINNIPEG

CALGARY 1 1/2-2 (6) Buffalo

Florida 1/2-1 (6.5) ANAHEIM

Colorado 1-1 1/2 (6.5) SAN JOSE

-------------------------------------------------

Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

Mexico Liga MX

-------------------------------------------------

Santos Laguna +240

PUEBLA +120

Draw +230

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Home Team in CAPS

-------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------

(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

