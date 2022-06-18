Latest Line For editions of June 19.
LATEST LINE
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
By J. McCarthy
---------------------------------------
New York is 41-11 its last 52 games as the betting favorite. The Yankees are 38-17 their last 55 games versus a left-handed starter. Toronto is 2-6 its last 8 home games as an underdog. The Blue Jays are 2-8 their last 10 home games in this series. Take the NY Yankees over Toronto for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
MLB
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
National League
Philadelphia 7-8 (9.5) WASHINGTON
San Francisco 8-9 (8.5) PITTSBURGH
Milwaukee 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5) CINCINNATI
NY METS 6-7 (7) Miami
Atlanta 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) CHICAGO CUBS
San Diego 6-7 (11.5) COLORADO
-------------------------------------------------
American League
Tampa Bay 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) BALTIMORE
NY Yankees Even-6 (9) TORONTO
Texas 6-7 (8) DETROIT
HOUSTON 8-9 (8) Chi White Sox
Kansas City 6-7 (7) OAKLAND
SEATTLE 7-8 (8) LA Angels
-------------------------------------------------
Interleague
BOSTON Even-6 (9.5) St. Louis
LA DODGERS 10-12 (8.5) Cleveland
Minnesota Even-6 (9.5) ARIZONA
-------------------------------------------------
Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
Major League Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
Inter Miami +525
ATLANTA UNITED -200
Draw +345
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Colorado +590
NEW YORK CITY FC -210
Draw +335
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Kansas City +430
NASHVILLE SC -145
Draw +270
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Minnesota United +385
NEW ENGLAND -165
Draw +350
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.