Latest Line For editions of June 19.

LATEST LINE

---------------------------------------

---------------------------------------

By J. McCarthy

---------------------------------------

New York is 41-11 its last 52 games as the betting favorite. The Yankees are 38-17 their last 55 games versus a left-handed starter. Toronto is 2-6 its last 8 home games as an underdog. The Blue Jays are 2-8 their last 10 home games in this series. Take the NY Yankees over Toronto for another Best Bet winner.

-------------------------------------------------

MLB

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

National League

Philadelphia 7-8 (9.5) WASHINGTON

San Francisco 8-9 (8.5) PITTSBURGH

Milwaukee 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5) CINCINNATI

NY METS 6-7 (7) Miami

Atlanta 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) CHICAGO CUBS

San Diego 6-7 (11.5) COLORADO

-------------------------------------------------

American League

Tampa Bay 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) BALTIMORE

NY Yankees Even-6 (9) TORONTO

Texas 6-7 (8) DETROIT

HOUSTON 8-9 (8) Chi White Sox

Kansas City 6-7 (7) OAKLAND

SEATTLE 7-8 (8) LA Angels

-------------------------------------------------

Interleague

BOSTON Even-6 (9.5) St. Louis

LA DODGERS 10-12 (8.5) Cleveland

Minnesota Even-6 (9.5) ARIZONA

-------------------------------------------------

Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

Major League Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

Inter Miami +525

ATLANTA UNITED -200

Draw +345

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

Colorado +590

NEW YORK CITY FC -210

Draw +335

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Kansas City +430

NASHVILLE SC -145

Draw +270

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Minnesota United +385

NEW ENGLAND -165

Draw +350

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

Home Team in CAPS

-------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------

