Latest Line For editions of September 10.
LATEST LINE
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
By J. McCarthy
---------------------------------------
Wake Forest is 3-9-1 against the spread its last 13 road games as the betting favorite. The Demon Deacons are 1-5 against the spread their last 6 games after allowing less than 275 total yards the previous game. Vanderbilt is 5-1 against the spread its last 6 games. The underdog is 5-2 against the spread the last 7 games in this series. Take Vanderbilt +12 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
NFL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Sunday, Sept 11th.
Week 1
Baltimore 6 1/2 (44) NY JETS
New Orleans 5 1/2 (43) ATLANTA
MIAMI 3 1/2 (46.5) New England
CAROLINA Pick'em (42) Cleveland
CINCINNATI 6 1/2 (44.5) Pittsburgh
San Francisco 7 (40.5) CHICAGO
Philadelphia 4 1/2 (48.5) DETROIT
Indianapolis 7 (46) HOUSTON
WASHINGTON 2 1/2 (44) Jacksonville
Kansas City 6 (53.5) ARIZONA
LA CHARGERS 3 1/2 (52) Las Vegas
Green Bay 1 1/2 (47) MINNESOTA
TENNESSEE 5 1/2 (44) NY Giants
Tampa Bay 2 1/2 (50.5) DALLAS
-------------------------------------------------
Monday, Sept 12th.
Denver 7 (44.5) SEATTLE
-------------------------------------------------
College Football
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
OHIO ST 44 1/2 (69) Arkansas St
North Carolina 7 1/2 (64.5) GEORGIA ST
PENN ST 27 (55) Ohio
Utsa 2 1/2 (54) ARMY
MIAMI-FLORIDA 25 1/2 (51.5) Southern Miss
NORTHWESTERN 10 (57) Duke
KANSAS ST 7 1/2 (56.5) Missouri
ARKANSAS 9 (53) South Carolina
Alabama 20 1/2 (66) TEXAS
Wake Forest 12 1/2 (65) VANDERBILT
CENTRAL MICHIGAN 4 1/2 (59) South Alabama
Western Michigan 6 1/2 (51.5) KENT ST
NOTRE DAME 20 1/2 (50.5) Marshall
Maryland 26 1/2 (66) CHARLOTTE
Tennessee 6 (64.5) PITTSBURGH
Memphis 5 1/2 (49.5) NAVY
AIR FORCE 17 1/2 (50) Colorado
TEXAS A&M 19 (54) Appalachian St
WISCONSIN 17 (49) Washington St
COLORADO ST 11 1/2 (59) Middle Tenn St
MICHIGAN ST 34 1/2 (56) Akron
ILLINOIS 4 (57.5) Virginia
CALIFORNIA 12 1/2 (48.5) Unlv
TEXAS TECH 4 (62.5) Houston
IOWA 3 1/2 (40.5) Iowa St
EAST CAROLINA 12 1/2 (50.5) Old Dominion
WEST VIRGINIA 13 1/2 (60) Kansas
Ala-Birmingham 6 1/2 (50) LIBERTY
FLORIDA 6 (51.5) Kentucky
TOLEDO 28 1/2 (48.5) Massachusetts
Syracuse 23 (49.5) CONNECTICUT
OKLAHOMA 33 1/2 (72.5) Kent St
UL LAFAYETTE 11 1/2 (56.5) Eastern Mich
TULSA 6 1/2 (63) No. Illinois
TEXAS ST 13 1/2 (62.5) Florida Intl
AUBURN 23 1/2 (48.5) San Jose St
NEBRASKA 23 1/2 (62)Georgia Southern
Southern Cal 8 (66) STANFORD
OKLAHOMA ST 11 1/2 (58.5) Arizona St
MICHIGAN 52 (66) Hawaii
VIRGINIA TECH 2 1/2 (46) Boston College
UTEP 17 1/2 (47) New Mexico St
BYU 2 1/2 (53.5) Baylor
Oregon St Pick'em (61.5) FRESNO ST
Mississippi St 10 1/2 (57.5) ARIZONA
-------------------------------------------------
MLB
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
National League
San Francisco Even-6 (7.5) CHICAGO CUBS
PHILADELPHIA 12 1/2-14 1/2 (8.5) Washington
NY Mets 6 1/2-7 1/2 (7.5) MIAMI
MILWAUKEE 9-10 (8.5) Cincinnati
St. Louis 9-10 (8) PITTSBURGH
Arizona Even-6 (12) COLORADO
LA Dodgers 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8) SAN DIEGO
-------------------------------------------------
American League
NY YANKEES Even-6 (7.5) Tampa Bay
Chi White Sox 8 1/2-9 1/2 (7.5) OAKLAND
BALTIMORE Even-6 (9) Boston
Toronto 9-10 (8) TEXAS
KANSAS CITY Even-6 (8) Detroit
Cleveland 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7.5) MINNESOTA
HOUSTON 6-7 (7) LA Angels
-------------------------------------------------
Interleague
Atlanta 6-7 (7) SEATTLE
-------------------------------------------------
WNBA Playoffs
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Sunday, Sept 11th.
WNBA Finals
Best of Five Series-Game One
LAS VEGAS 6 (169.5) Connecticut
-------------------------------------------------
MMA
-------------------------------------------------
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Chimaev
T-Mobile Arena-Las Vegas, NV.
-------------------------------------------------
N. Diaz +650
K. Chimaev -1100
-------------------------------------------------
T. Ferguson +260
J. Li -330
-------------------------------------------------
J. Walker +195
I. Cutelaba -230
-------------------------------------------------
M. Chiasson +150
I. Aldana -170
-------------------------------------------------
D. Tiuliulin +115
J. Pickett -135
-------------------------------------------------
C. Barnett +375
J. Collier -450
-------------------------------------------------
H. Alateng -165
C. Anheliger +145
-------------------------------------------------
D. Weeks -120
Y. Lainesse +100
-------------------------------------------------
E. Reed +145
M. Martinez -165
-------------------------------------------------
D. Wolf +330
N. Dumont -400
-------------------------------------------------
J. Erosa +180
H. Dawodu -210
-------------------------------------------------
D. Rodriguez +165
K. Holland -200
-------------------------------------------------
A. Turkalj +500
J. Almeida -700
-------------------------------------------------
Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
Major League Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
New York City FC +200
CHARLOTTE FC +125
Draw +265
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
LA Galaxy +320
NASHVILLE SC -125
Draw +290
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
New England +290
NEW YORK RED BULLS -110
Draw +270
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Toronto FC +260
ATLANTA UNITED -115
Draw +320
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Orlando City SC +490
PHILADELPHIA -185
Draw +330
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
San Jose +345
FC CINCINNATI -145
Draw +325
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Inter Miami +280
CHICAGO -110
Draw +275
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Austin +300
SEATTLE -120
Draw +290
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Los Angeles FC +125
FC DALLAS +205
Draw +260
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Kansas City +220
HOUSTON +115
Draw +270
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
D.C. United +400
REAL SALT LAKE -160
Draw +325
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Vancouver +355
COLORADO -145
Draw +315
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Minnesota United +275
PORTLAND -115
Draw +300
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Mexico Liga MX
-------------------------------------------------
Puebla +310
GUADALAJARA -110
Draw +250
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Club America -115
NECAXA +335
Draw +250
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Santos Laguna +135
QUERETARO +205
Draw +235
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Club Leon +480
UANL TIGRES -175
Draw +310
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Unam Pumas +235
TOLUCA +115
Draw +245
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.