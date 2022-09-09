Latest Line For editions of September 10.

Wake Forest is 3-9-1 against the spread its last 13 road games as the betting favorite. The Demon Deacons are 1-5 against the spread their last 6 games after allowing less than 275 total yards the previous game. Vanderbilt is 5-1 against the spread its last 6 games. The underdog is 5-2 against the spread the last 7 games in this series. Take Vanderbilt +12 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

-------------------------------------------------

NFL

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

Sunday, Sept 11th.

Week 1

Baltimore 6 1/2 (44) NY JETS

New Orleans 5 1/2 (43) ATLANTA

MIAMI 3 1/2 (46.5) New England

CAROLINA Pick'em (42) Cleveland

CINCINNATI 6 1/2 (44.5) Pittsburgh

San Francisco 7 (40.5) CHICAGO

Philadelphia 4 1/2 (48.5) DETROIT

Indianapolis 7 (46) HOUSTON

WASHINGTON 2 1/2 (44) Jacksonville

Kansas City 6 (53.5) ARIZONA

LA CHARGERS 3 1/2 (52) Las Vegas

Green Bay 1 1/2 (47) MINNESOTA

TENNESSEE 5 1/2 (44) NY Giants

Tampa Bay 2 1/2 (50.5) DALLAS

-------------------------------------------------

Monday, Sept 12th.

Denver 7 (44.5) SEATTLE

-------------------------------------------------

College Football

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

OHIO ST 44 1/2 (69) Arkansas St

North Carolina 7 1/2 (64.5) GEORGIA ST

PENN ST 27 (55) Ohio

Utsa 2 1/2 (54) ARMY

MIAMI-FLORIDA 25 1/2 (51.5) Southern Miss

NORTHWESTERN 10 (57) Duke

KANSAS ST 7 1/2 (56.5) Missouri

ARKANSAS 9 (53) South Carolina

Alabama 20 1/2 (66) TEXAS

Wake Forest 12 1/2 (65) VANDERBILT

CENTRAL MICHIGAN 4 1/2 (59) South Alabama

Western Michigan 6 1/2 (51.5) KENT ST

NOTRE DAME 20 1/2 (50.5) Marshall

Maryland 26 1/2 (66) CHARLOTTE

Tennessee 6 (64.5) PITTSBURGH

Memphis 5 1/2 (49.5) NAVY

AIR FORCE 17 1/2 (50) Colorado

TEXAS A&M 19 (54) Appalachian St

WISCONSIN 17 (49) Washington St

COLORADO ST 11 1/2 (59) Middle Tenn St

MICHIGAN ST 34 1/2 (56) Akron

ILLINOIS 4 (57.5) Virginia

CALIFORNIA 12 1/2 (48.5) Unlv

TEXAS TECH 4 (62.5) Houston

IOWA 3 1/2 (40.5) Iowa St

EAST CAROLINA 12 1/2 (50.5) Old Dominion

WEST VIRGINIA 13 1/2 (60) Kansas

Ala-Birmingham 6 1/2 (50) LIBERTY

FLORIDA 6 (51.5) Kentucky

TOLEDO 28 1/2 (48.5) Massachusetts

Syracuse 23 (49.5) CONNECTICUT

OKLAHOMA 33 1/2 (72.5) Kent St

UL LAFAYETTE 11 1/2 (56.5) Eastern Mich

TULSA 6 1/2 (63) No. Illinois

TEXAS ST 13 1/2 (62.5) Florida Intl

AUBURN 23 1/2 (48.5) San Jose St

NEBRASKA 23 1/2 (62)Georgia Southern

Southern Cal 8 (66) STANFORD

OKLAHOMA ST 11 1/2 (58.5) Arizona St

MICHIGAN 52 (66) Hawaii

VIRGINIA TECH 2 1/2 (46) Boston College

UTEP 17 1/2 (47) New Mexico St

BYU 2 1/2 (53.5) Baylor

Oregon St Pick'em (61.5) FRESNO ST

Mississippi St 10 1/2 (57.5) ARIZONA

-------------------------------------------------

MLB

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

National League

San Francisco Even-6 (7.5) CHICAGO CUBS

PHILADELPHIA 12 1/2-14 1/2 (8.5) Washington

NY Mets 6 1/2-7 1/2 (7.5) MIAMI

MILWAUKEE 9-10 (8.5) Cincinnati

St. Louis 9-10 (8) PITTSBURGH

Arizona Even-6 (12) COLORADO

LA Dodgers 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8) SAN DIEGO

-------------------------------------------------

American League

NY YANKEES Even-6 (7.5) Tampa Bay

Chi White Sox 8 1/2-9 1/2 (7.5) OAKLAND

BALTIMORE Even-6 (9) Boston

Toronto 9-10 (8) TEXAS

KANSAS CITY Even-6 (8) Detroit

Cleveland 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7.5) MINNESOTA

HOUSTON 6-7 (7) LA Angels

-------------------------------------------------

Interleague

Atlanta 6-7 (7) SEATTLE

-------------------------------------------------

WNBA Playoffs

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

Sunday, Sept 11th.

WNBA Finals

Best of Five Series-Game One

LAS VEGAS 6 (169.5) Connecticut

-------------------------------------------------

MMA

-------------------------------------------------

UFC 279: Diaz vs. Chimaev

T-Mobile Arena-Las Vegas, NV.

-------------------------------------------------

N. Diaz +650

K. Chimaev -1100

-------------------------------------------------

T. Ferguson +260

J. Li -330

-------------------------------------------------

J. Walker +195

I. Cutelaba -230

-------------------------------------------------

M. Chiasson +150

I. Aldana -170

-------------------------------------------------

D. Tiuliulin +115

J. Pickett -135

-------------------------------------------------

C. Barnett +375

J. Collier -450

-------------------------------------------------

H. Alateng -165

C. Anheliger +145

-------------------------------------------------

D. Weeks -120

Y. Lainesse +100

-------------------------------------------------

E. Reed +145

M. Martinez -165

-------------------------------------------------

D. Wolf +330

N. Dumont -400

-------------------------------------------------

J. Erosa +180

H. Dawodu -210

-------------------------------------------------

D. Rodriguez +165

K. Holland -200

-------------------------------------------------

A. Turkalj +500

J. Almeida -700

-------------------------------------------------

Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

Major League Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

New York City FC +200

CHARLOTTE FC +125

Draw +265

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

LA Galaxy +320

NASHVILLE SC -125

Draw +290

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

New England +290

NEW YORK RED BULLS -110

Draw +270

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Toronto FC +260

ATLANTA UNITED -115

Draw +320

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

Orlando City SC +490

PHILADELPHIA -185

Draw +330

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

San Jose +345

FC CINCINNATI -145

Draw +325

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

Inter Miami +280

CHICAGO -110

Draw +275

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Austin +300

SEATTLE -120

Draw +290

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

Los Angeles FC +125

FC DALLAS +205

Draw +260

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

Kansas City +220

HOUSTON +115

Draw +270

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

D.C. United +400

REAL SALT LAKE -160

Draw +325

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

Vancouver +355

COLORADO -145

Draw +315

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

Minnesota United +275

PORTLAND -115

Draw +300

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

Mexico Liga MX

-------------------------------------------------

Puebla +310

GUADALAJARA -110

Draw +250

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Club America -115

NECAXA +335

Draw +250

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Santos Laguna +135

QUERETARO +205

Draw +235

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Club Leon +480

UANL TIGRES -175

Draw +310

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Unam Pumas +235

TOLUCA +115

Draw +245

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------

