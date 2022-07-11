Latest Line For editions of July 12.

LATEST LINE

---------------------------------------

---------------------------------------

By J. McCarthy

---------------------------------------

Arizona is 8-21 its last 29 games versus a right-handed starter. The Diamondbacks are 1-10 their last 11 during game 2 of a series. San Francisco is 7-2 its last 9 Tuesday games. The Giants are 17-4 their last 21 home games in this series. Take San Francisco over Arizona for another Best Bet winner.

-------------------------------------------------

MLB

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

National League

MIAMI 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8) Pittsburgh

ATLANTA 7-8 (8.5) NY Mets

LA Dodgers 6-7 (9) ST. LOUIS

San Diego 6-7 (11) COLORADO

SAN FRANCISCO 9-11 (7.5) Arizona

-------------------------------------------------

American League

Chi White Sox Even-6 (8.5) CLEVELAND

Boston 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7) TAMPA BAY

CLEVELAND Even-6 (8) Chi White Sox

TEXAS 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5) Oakland

KANSASA CITY 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) Detroit

Houston 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) LA ANGELS

-------------------------------------------------

Interleague

Seattle Even-6 (9.5) WASHINGTON

NY YANKEES 13-15 (8) Cincinnati

TORONTO 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5) Philadelphia

MINNESOTA 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9) Milwaukee

CHICAGO CUBS Even-6 (9.5) Baltimore

-------------------------------------------------

Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

Major League Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

Houston +320

AUSTIN -130

Draw +305

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

Home Team in CAPS

-------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------





