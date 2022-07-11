Latest Line For editions of July 12.
LATEST LINE
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
By J. McCarthy
---------------------------------------
Arizona is 8-21 its last 29 games versus a right-handed starter. The Diamondbacks are 1-10 their last 11 during game 2 of a series. San Francisco is 7-2 its last 9 Tuesday games. The Giants are 17-4 their last 21 home games in this series. Take San Francisco over Arizona for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
MLB
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
National League
MIAMI 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8) Pittsburgh
ATLANTA 7-8 (8.5) NY Mets
LA Dodgers 6-7 (9) ST. LOUIS
San Diego 6-7 (11) COLORADO
SAN FRANCISCO 9-11 (7.5) Arizona
-------------------------------------------------
American League
Chi White Sox Even-6 (8.5) CLEVELAND
Boston 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7) TAMPA BAY
CLEVELAND Even-6 (8) Chi White Sox
TEXAS 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5) Oakland
KANSASA CITY 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) Detroit
Houston 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) LA ANGELS
-------------------------------------------------
Interleague
Seattle Even-6 (9.5) WASHINGTON
NY YANKEES 13-15 (8) Cincinnati
TORONTO 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5) Philadelphia
MINNESOTA 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9) Milwaukee
CHICAGO CUBS Even-6 (9.5) Baltimore
-------------------------------------------------
Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
Major League Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
Houston +320
AUSTIN -130
Draw +305
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.