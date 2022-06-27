Latest Line For editions of June 28.

By J. McCarthy

Cincinnati is 17-36 its last 53 road games. The Reds are 6-13 against the spread their last 19 games following an off day. Chicago is 37-16 its last 53 home games following a road trip of 7 or more days. Take Chicago over Cincinnati for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

National League

PHILADELPHIA Even-6 (7.5) Atlanta

WASHINGTON Even-6 (9) Pittsburgh

ST. LOUIS 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5) Miami

CHICAGO CUBS Even-6 (9) Cincinnati

LA Dodgers 9-11 (11.5) COLORADO

ARIZONA Even-6 (7.5) San Diego

American League

CLEVELAND (1) Even-6 (9) Minnesota

NY YANKEES 8 1/2-9 1/2 (7.5) Oakland

TORONTO 6-7 (9.5) Boston

Minnesota (2) Even-6 (8.5) CLEVELAND

Texas Even-6 (8.5) KANSAS CITY

LA ANGELS 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5)Chi White Sox

SEATTLE 7 1/2-8 1/2 (7.5) Baltimore

Interleague

TAMPA BAY Even-6 (7) Milwaukee

NY METS Even-6 (8.5) Houston

SAN FRANCISCO 8-9 (7) Detroit

Home Team in CAPS

