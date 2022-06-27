Latest Line For editions of June 28.
Cincinnati is 17-36 its last 53 road games. The Reds are 6-13 against the spread their last 19 games following an off day. Chicago is 37-16 its last 53 home games following a road trip of 7 or more days. Take Chicago over Cincinnati for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
MLB
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
National League
PHILADELPHIA Even-6 (7.5) Atlanta
WASHINGTON Even-6 (9) Pittsburgh
ST. LOUIS 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5) Miami
CHICAGO CUBS Even-6 (9) Cincinnati
LA Dodgers 9-11 (11.5) COLORADO
ARIZONA Even-6 (7.5) San Diego
-------------------------------------------------
American League
CLEVELAND (1) Even-6 (9) Minnesota
NY YANKEES 8 1/2-9 1/2 (7.5) Oakland
TORONTO 6-7 (9.5) Boston
Minnesota (2) Even-6 (8.5) CLEVELAND
Texas Even-6 (8.5) KANSAS CITY
LA ANGELS 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5)Chi White Sox
SEATTLE 7 1/2-8 1/2 (7.5) Baltimore
-------------------------------------------------
Interleague
TAMPA BAY Even-6 (7) Milwaukee
NY METS Even-6 (8.5) Houston
SAN FRANCISCO 8-9 (7) Detroit
-------------------------------------------------
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
