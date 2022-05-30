Latest Line For editions of May 31.
LATEST LINE
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
By J. McCarthy
---------------------------------------
Colorado is 55-13 its last 68 home games. The Avalanche are 30-12 their last 42 playoff games as the betting favorite. Edmonton is 29-67 its last 96 games when playing on 3 or more days of rest. Take Colorado -1 for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
MLB
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
National League
PHILADELPHIA Even-6 (9) San Francisco
NY METS 7-8 (9) Washington
ST. LOUIS Even-6 (8.5) San Diego
Milwaukee 6-7 (9.5) CHICAGO CUBS
COLORADO 5 1/2-6 1/2 (10.5) Miami
Atlanta 7-8 (9) ARIZONA
LA DODGERS 12-14 (8) Pittsburgh
-------------------------------------------------
American League
Minnesota (1) 6-7 (8.5) DETROIT
CLEVELAND 6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5) Kansas City
BALTIMORE Even-6 (8) Seattle
NY YANKEES 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9) LA Angels
TORONTO 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) Chi White Sox
Minnesota (2) 6-7 (8.5) DETROIT
Tampa Bay 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) TEXAS
Houston 6-7 (7) OAKLAND
-------------------------------------------------
Interleague
BOSTON 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5) Cincinnati
-------------------------------------------------
NBA
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Thursday, June 2nd.
NBA Finals
Best of Seven Series-Game One
GOLDEN STATE 3 1/2 (211.5) Boston
-------------------------------------------------
NHL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
NHL Playoffs
Western Conference Finals
Best of Seven Series-Game One
COLORADO 1/2-1 (6.5) Edmonton
-------------------------------------------------
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
