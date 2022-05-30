Latest Line For editions of May 31.

LATEST LINE

By J. McCarthy

Colorado is 55-13 its last 68 home games. The Avalanche are 30-12 their last 42 playoff games as the betting favorite. Edmonton is 29-67 its last 96 games when playing on 3 or more days of rest. Take Colorado -1 for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

National League

PHILADELPHIA Even-6 (9) San Francisco

NY METS 7-8 (9) Washington

ST. LOUIS Even-6 (8.5) San Diego

Milwaukee 6-7 (9.5) CHICAGO CUBS

COLORADO 5 1/2-6 1/2 (10.5) Miami

Atlanta 7-8 (9) ARIZONA

LA DODGERS 12-14 (8) Pittsburgh

American League

Minnesota (1) 6-7 (8.5) DETROIT

CLEVELAND 6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5) Kansas City

BALTIMORE Even-6 (8) Seattle

NY YANKEES 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9) LA Angels

TORONTO 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) Chi White Sox

Minnesota (2) 6-7 (8.5) DETROIT

Tampa Bay 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) TEXAS

Houston 6-7 (7) OAKLAND

Interleague

BOSTON 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5) Cincinnati

NBA

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

Thursday, June 2nd.

NBA Finals

Best of Seven Series-Game One

GOLDEN STATE 3 1/2 (211.5) Boston

NHL

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

NHL Playoffs

Western Conference Finals

Best of Seven Series-Game One

COLORADO 1/2-1 (6.5) Edmonton

Home Team in CAPS

