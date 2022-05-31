Latest Line For editions of June 01.
LATEST LINE
By J. McCarthy
Tampa Bay is 5-0 to the Under its last 5 playoff games. The Lightning are 13-6 to the Under their last 19 road games. New York is 7-2-1 to the Under its last 10 playoff games as an underdog. Take Tampa Bay Under 5 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
MLB
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
National League
NY METS 9-11 (9) Washington
ST. LOUIS Even-6 (8) San Diego
COLORADO Even-6 (10.5) Miami
Atlanta 6 1/2-7 1/2 (9) ARIZONA
PHILADELPHIA Even-6 (8.5)San Francisco
Milwaukee 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) CHICAGO CUBS
LA DODGERS 10-12 (9) Pittsburgh
American League
CLEVELAND 6-7 (9) Kansas City
Houston 9-10 (7) OAKLAND
NY YANKEES 7-8 (8.5) LA Angels
Seattle 6-7 (8.5) BALTIMORE
TORONTO 6-7 (8.5)Chi White Sox
Minnesota 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7.5) DETROIT
Tampa Bay Even-6 (8) TEXAS
Interleague
BOSTON 8-9 (9) Cincinnati
NBA
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Thursday, June 2nd.
NBA Finals
Best of Seven Series-Game One
GOLDEN STATE 3 1/2 (211.5) Boston
NHL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
NHL Playoffs
Eastern Conference Finals
Best of Seven Series-Game One
Tampa Bay Even-1/2 (5.5) NY RANGERS
