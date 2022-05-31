Latest Line For editions of June 01.

LATEST LINE

---------------------------------------

---------------------------------------

By J. McCarthy

---------------------------------------

Tampa Bay is 5-0 to the Under its last 5 playoff games. The Lightning are 13-6 to the Under their last 19 road games. New York is 7-2-1 to the Under its last 10 playoff games as an underdog. Take Tampa Bay Under 5 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

-------------------------------------------------

MLB

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

National League

NY METS 9-11 (9) Washington

ST. LOUIS Even-6 (8) San Diego

COLORADO Even-6 (10.5) Miami

Atlanta 6 1/2-7 1/2 (9) ARIZONA

PHILADELPHIA Even-6 (8.5)San Francisco

Milwaukee 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) CHICAGO CUBS

LA DODGERS 10-12 (9) Pittsburgh

-------------------------------------------------

American League

CLEVELAND 6-7 (9) Kansas City

Houston 9-10 (7) OAKLAND

NY YANKEES 7-8 (8.5) LA Angels

Seattle 6-7 (8.5) BALTIMORE

TORONTO 6-7 (8.5)Chi White Sox

Minnesota 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7.5) DETROIT

Tampa Bay Even-6 (8) TEXAS

-------------------------------------------------

Interleague

BOSTON 8-9 (9) Cincinnati

-------------------------------------------------

NBA

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

Thursday, June 2nd.

NBA Finals

Best of Seven Series-Game One

GOLDEN STATE 3 1/2 (211.5) Boston

-------------------------------------------------

NHL

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

NHL Playoffs

Eastern Conference Finals

Best of Seven Series-Game One

Tampa Bay Even-1/2 (5.5) NY RANGERS

-------------------------------------------------

Home Team in CAPS

-------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------

