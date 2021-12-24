Latest Line For editions of December 25.

Cleveland is 15-34-2 against the spread its last 51 games versus a team with a winning record. The Browns are 0-4 against the spread their last 4 games in Week 16. Green Bay is 11-2 against the spread its last 13 games. The Packers are 16-5 against the spread their last 21 home games. Take Green Bay -7 1/2 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Indianapolis +1 vs. Arizona and Georgia State -6 vs. Ball State

NFL

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Week 16

GREEN BAY 7 1/2 (46) Cleveland

ARIZONA 1 (49) Indianapolis

Sunday, Dec 26th.

Tampa Bay 10 (43) CAROLINA

PHILADELPHIA 10 (40.5) NY Giants

LA Chargers 10 1/2 (46) HOUSTON

ATLANTA 6 1/2 (42.5) Detroit

CINCINNATI 3 (45) Baltimore

LA Rams 3 1/2 (49) MINNESOTA

NY JETS 2 (41.5) Jacksonville

NEW ENGLAND 2 1/2 (43.5) Buffalo

SEATTLE 6 1/2 (43) Chicago

KANSAS CITY 8 1/2 (45) Pittsburgh

LAS VEGAS 1 (41.5) Denver

DALLAS 10 (47) Washington

Monday, Dec 27th.

Miami 2 1/2 (37.5) NEW ORLEANS

College Football

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Camellia Bowl

Crampton Bowl-Montgomery, AL.

Georgia St 6 (51) Ball St

Monday, Dec 27th.

Quick Lane Bowl

Ford Field-Detroit, MI.

Western Michigan 7 (56) Nevada

Military Bowl

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium-Annapolis, MD.

Boston College 3 (52.5) East Carolina

Tuesday, Dec 28th.

Birmingham Bowl

Protective Stadium-Birmingham, AL.

Auburn 2 1/2 (51.5) Houston

First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium-Dallas, TX.

Louisville 1 (56) Air Force

Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium-Memphis, TN.

Mississippi St 9 1/2 (58.5) Texas Tech

Holiday Bowl

Petco Park-San Diego, CA.

NC State 1 1/2 (60.5) Ucla

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Chase Field-Phoenix, AZ.

Minnesota 4 1/2 (45) West Virginia

Wednesday, Dec 29th.

Fenway Bowl

Fenway Park-Boston, MA.

Virginia 2 1/2 (71.5) Smu

Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium-Bronx, NY.

Maryland 3 1/2 (55) Virginia Tech

Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.

Clemson 1 1/2 (44.5) Iowa St

Alamo Bowl

Alamodome-San Antonio, TX.

Oklahoma 4 1/2 (60.5) Oregon

Thursday, Dec 30th.

Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium-Charlotte, NC.

North Carolina 9 (59) South Carolina

Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium-Nashville, TN.

Tennessee 5 (63.5) Purdue

Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium-Atlanta, GA.

Michigan St 2 1/2 (56) Pittsburgh

Las Vegas Bowl

Allegiant Stadium-Las Vegas, NV.

Wisconsin 7 (42.5) Arizona St

Friday, Dec 31st.

Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field-Jacksonville, FL.

Wake Forest 14 (62) Rutgers

Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl Stadium-El Paso, TX.

Miami Florida Pick'em (59) Washington St

Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium-Miami Gardens, FL.

Georgia 7 1/2 (45) Michigan

Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium-Tucson, AZ.

Boise St 7 1/2 (55)Central Michigan

Cotton Bowl

AT&T Stadium-Arlington, TX.

Alabama 13 1/2 (58.5) Cincinnati

Saturday, Jan 1st.

Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium-Tampa, FL.

Penn St 1 (48) Arkansas

Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium-Glendale, AZ.

Notre Dame 1 1/2 (45) Oklahoma St

Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.

Kentucky 3 (45) Iowa

Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl-Pasadena, CA.

Ohio St 6 1/2 (66) Utah

Sugar Bowl

Caesars Superdome-New Orleans, LA.

Mississippi 1 (55) Baylor

Tuesday, Jan 4th.

Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium-Houston, TX.

Kansas St 3 1/2 (48) Lsu

NBA

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK 6 1/2 (210.5) Atlanta

MILWAUKEE 4 1/2 (219.5) Boston

PHOENIX 5 1/2 (217.5) Golden St

LA LAKERS 1 (226.5) Brooklyn

UTAH 12 1/2 (214.5) Dallas

College Basketball

Favorite Points Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

Diamond Head Classic

Stan Sheriff Center-Honolulu, HI.

Final Round

Wyoming 8 South Florida

Northern Iowa 4 1/2 Hawaii

Byu 9 Liberty

Vanderbilt 2 Stanford

Home Team in CAPS

