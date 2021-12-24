Latest Line For editions of December 25.
LATEST LINE
By J. McCarthy
Cleveland is 15-34-2 against the spread its last 51 games versus a team with a winning record. The Browns are 0-4 against the spread their last 4 games in Week 16. Green Bay is 11-2 against the spread its last 13 games. The Packers are 16-5 against the spread their last 21 home games. Take Green Bay -7 1/2 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Indianapolis +1 vs. Arizona and Georgia State -6 vs. Ball State
NFL
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
Week 16
GREEN BAY 7 1/2 (46) Cleveland
ARIZONA 1 (49) Indianapolis
Sunday, Dec 26th.
Tampa Bay 10 (43) CAROLINA
PHILADELPHIA 10 (40.5) NY Giants
LA Chargers 10 1/2 (46) HOUSTON
ATLANTA 6 1/2 (42.5) Detroit
CINCINNATI 3 (45) Baltimore
LA Rams 3 1/2 (49) MINNESOTA
NY JETS 2 (41.5) Jacksonville
NEW ENGLAND 2 1/2 (43.5) Buffalo
SEATTLE 6 1/2 (43) Chicago
KANSAS CITY 8 1/2 (45) Pittsburgh
LAS VEGAS 1 (41.5) Denver
DALLAS 10 (47) Washington
Monday, Dec 27th.
Miami 2 1/2 (37.5) NEW ORLEANS
College Football
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
Camellia Bowl
Crampton Bowl-Montgomery, AL.
Georgia St 6 (51) Ball St
Monday, Dec 27th.
Quick Lane Bowl
Ford Field-Detroit, MI.
Western Michigan 7 (56) Nevada
Military Bowl
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium-Annapolis, MD.
Boston College 3 (52.5) East Carolina
Tuesday, Dec 28th.
Birmingham Bowl
Protective Stadium-Birmingham, AL.
Auburn 2 1/2 (51.5) Houston
First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium-Dallas, TX.
Louisville 1 (56) Air Force
Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium-Memphis, TN.
Mississippi St 9 1/2 (58.5) Texas Tech
Holiday Bowl
Petco Park-San Diego, CA.
NC State 1 1/2 (60.5) Ucla
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Chase Field-Phoenix, AZ.
Minnesota 4 1/2 (45) West Virginia
Wednesday, Dec 29th.
Fenway Bowl
Fenway Park-Boston, MA.
Virginia 2 1/2 (71.5) Smu
Pinstripe Bowl
Yankee Stadium-Bronx, NY.
Maryland 3 1/2 (55) Virginia Tech
Cheez-It Bowl
Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.
Clemson 1 1/2 (44.5) Iowa St
Alamo Bowl
Alamodome-San Antonio, TX.
Oklahoma 4 1/2 (60.5) Oregon
Thursday, Dec 30th.
Mayo Bowl
Bank of America Stadium-Charlotte, NC.
North Carolina 9 (59) South Carolina
Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium-Nashville, TN.
Tennessee 5 (63.5) Purdue
Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium-Atlanta, GA.
Michigan St 2 1/2 (56) Pittsburgh
Las Vegas Bowl
Allegiant Stadium-Las Vegas, NV.
Wisconsin 7 (42.5) Arizona St
Friday, Dec 31st.
Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Field-Jacksonville, FL.
Wake Forest 14 (62) Rutgers
Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl Stadium-El Paso, TX.
Miami Florida Pick'em (59) Washington St
Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium-Miami Gardens, FL.
Georgia 7 1/2 (45) Michigan
Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium-Tucson, AZ.
Boise St 7 1/2 (55)Central Michigan
Cotton Bowl
AT&T Stadium-Arlington, TX.
Alabama 13 1/2 (58.5) Cincinnati
Saturday, Jan 1st.
Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium-Tampa, FL.
Penn St 1 (48) Arkansas
Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium-Glendale, AZ.
Notre Dame 1 1/2 (45) Oklahoma St
Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.
Kentucky 3 (45) Iowa
Rose Bowl
Rose Bowl-Pasadena, CA.
Ohio St 6 1/2 (66) Utah
Sugar Bowl
Caesars Superdome-New Orleans, LA.
Mississippi 1 (55) Baylor
Tuesday, Jan 4th.
Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium-Houston, TX.
Kansas St 3 1/2 (48) Lsu
NBA
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
NEW YORK 6 1/2 (210.5) Atlanta
MILWAUKEE 4 1/2 (219.5) Boston
PHOENIX 5 1/2 (217.5) Golden St
LA LAKERS 1 (226.5) Brooklyn
UTAH 12 1/2 (214.5) Dallas
College Basketball
Favorite Points Underdog
Diamond Head Classic
Stan Sheriff Center-Honolulu, HI.
Final Round
Wyoming 8 South Florida
Northern Iowa 4 1/2 Hawaii
Byu 9 Liberty
Vanderbilt 2 Stanford
Home Team in CAPS
