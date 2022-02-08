Latest Line For editions of February 09.
LATEST LINE
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
By J. McCarthy
---------------------------------------
Chicago is 3-7 its last 10 road games. The Blackhawks are 16-35 their last 51 games as an underdog. Edmonton is 4-1 its last 5 games as the betting favorite. The home team is 4-0 the last 4 games in this series. Take Edmonton -1 for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
NFL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Sunday, Feb 13th.
Super Bowl LVI
SoFi Stadium-Inglewood, CA.
LA Rams 4 1/2 (48.5) Cincinnati
-------------------------------------------------
NBA
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
CLEVELAND 5 1/2 (217.5) San Antonio
Chicago 2 (234.5) CHARLOTTE
Toronto 9 1/2 (208) OKLAHOMA CITY
Minnesota 6 1/2 (231.5) SACRAMENTO
LA Lakers 5 (226) PORTLAND
UTAH 2 1/2 (223.5) Golden St
-------------------------------------------------
College Basketball
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
CORNELL 15 1/2 Columbia
FLORIDA 14 1/2 Georgia
NOTRE DAME 8 Louisville
MASSACHUSETTS 6 1/2 George Washington
DAYTON 13 1/2 Duquesne
DAVIDSON 10 1/2 St. Joseph's
GEORGE MASON 1 Richmond
CHATTANOOGA 18 Western Carolina
Ohio St 3 1/2 RUTGERS
SETON HALL 3 Xavier
Oakland 3 YOUNGSTOWN ST
Cincinnati 7 SOUTH FLORIDA
FAIRFIELD 5 1/2 Quinnipiac
Detroit 2 1/2 ROBERT MORRIS
MIAMI-FLORIDA 9 Georgia Tech
Wake Forest 2 1/2 NORTH CAROLINA ST
Houston 6 1/2 SMU
HARVARD 1 1/2 Yale
Wright St 7 1/2 WISC GREEN BAY
NORTHERN IOWA 6 Southern Illinois
DRAKE 2 Missouri St
ILLINOIS ST 4 Valparaiso
Baylor 6 KANSAS ST
MEMPHIS 9 Tulane
Northern Kentucky 2 WISC MILWAUKEE
Wofford 3 1/2 SAMFORD
Alabama 5 1/2 MISSISSIPPI
Loyola Chicago 3 1/2 BRADLEY
Minnesota 2 NEBRASKA
Texas Tech 3 OKLAHOMA
DEPAUL 8 Georgetown
Tennessee 2 MISSISSIPPI ST
FLORIDA ST 10 1/2 Pittsburgh
OREGON ST 1 1/2 California
San Diego St 14 SAN JOSE ST
-------------------------------------------------
NHL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
PHILADELPHIA Even-1/2 (6) Detroit
EDMONTON 1/2-1 (6.5) Chicago
DALLAS Even-1/2 (6) Nashville
CALGARY Even-1/2 (6) Vegas
SEATTLE 1-1 1/2 (6) Arizona
VANCOUVER Even-1/2 (5.5) NY Islanders
-------------------------------------------------
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC