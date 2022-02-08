Latest Line For editions of February 09.

Chicago is 3-7 its last 10 road games. The Blackhawks are 16-35 their last 51 games as an underdog. Edmonton is 4-1 its last 5 games as the betting favorite. The home team is 4-0 the last 4 games in this series. Take Edmonton -1 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Sunday, Feb 13th.

Super Bowl LVI

SoFi Stadium-Inglewood, CA.

LA Rams 4 1/2 (48.5) Cincinnati

NBA

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

CLEVELAND 5 1/2 (217.5) San Antonio

Chicago 2 (234.5) CHARLOTTE

Toronto 9 1/2 (208) OKLAHOMA CITY

Minnesota 6 1/2 (231.5) SACRAMENTO

LA Lakers 5 (226) PORTLAND

UTAH 2 1/2 (223.5) Golden St

College Basketball

Favorite Points Underdog

CORNELL 15 1/2 Columbia

FLORIDA 14 1/2 Georgia

NOTRE DAME 8 Louisville

MASSACHUSETTS 6 1/2 George Washington

DAYTON 13 1/2 Duquesne

DAVIDSON 10 1/2 St. Joseph's

GEORGE MASON 1 Richmond

CHATTANOOGA 18 Western Carolina

Ohio St 3 1/2 RUTGERS

SETON HALL 3 Xavier

Oakland 3 YOUNGSTOWN ST

Cincinnati 7 SOUTH FLORIDA

FAIRFIELD 5 1/2 Quinnipiac

Detroit 2 1/2 ROBERT MORRIS

MIAMI-FLORIDA 9 Georgia Tech

Wake Forest 2 1/2 NORTH CAROLINA ST

Houston 6 1/2 SMU

HARVARD 1 1/2 Yale

Wright St 7 1/2 WISC GREEN BAY

NORTHERN IOWA 6 Southern Illinois

DRAKE 2 Missouri St

ILLINOIS ST 4 Valparaiso

Baylor 6 KANSAS ST

MEMPHIS 9 Tulane

Northern Kentucky 2 WISC MILWAUKEE

Wofford 3 1/2 SAMFORD

Alabama 5 1/2 MISSISSIPPI

Loyola Chicago 3 1/2 BRADLEY

Minnesota 2 NEBRASKA

Texas Tech 3 OKLAHOMA

DEPAUL 8 Georgetown

Tennessee 2 MISSISSIPPI ST

FLORIDA ST 10 1/2 Pittsburgh

OREGON ST 1 1/2 California

San Diego St 14 SAN JOSE ST

NHL

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

PHILADELPHIA Even-1/2 (6) Detroit

EDMONTON 1/2-1 (6.5) Chicago

DALLAS Even-1/2 (6) Nashville

CALGARY Even-1/2 (6) Vegas

SEATTLE 1-1 1/2 (6) Arizona

VANCOUVER Even-1/2 (5.5) NY Islanders

