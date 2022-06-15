Latest Line For editions of June 16.

By J. McCarthy

Boston is 7-3 to the Under its last 10 playoff games as the betting favorite. The Celtics are 12-4 to the Under their last 16 games versus a team with a winning record. Golden State is 7-3 to the Under its last 10 games when playing on 2 days of rest. Take Boston Under 210 for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

National League

San Diego 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5) CHICAGO CUBS

Philadelphia 7-8 (8.5) WASHINGTON

NY METS 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7.5) Milwaukee

American League

BOSTON 6-7 (9.5) Oakland

TORONTO 11 1/2-13 1/2 (8.5) Baltimore

NY YANKEES 7-8 (8) Tampa Bay

Texas Even-6 (8.5) DETROIT

SEATTLE 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) LA Angels

Interleague

COLORADO Even-6 (11.5) Cleveland

NBA

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

NBA Finals

Best of Seven Series

Golden State leads series 3-2

BOSTON 4 (210) Golden State

