UL-Monroe is 2-8 against the spread its last 10 road games. The Warhawks are 9-24-1 against the spread their last 34 games in October. South Alabama is 6-0 against the spread its last 6 home games. The Jaguars are 4-0 against the spread their last 4 games versus a team with a losing record. Take South Alabama -17 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Tennessee +8 1/2 vs. Alabama and Georgia Southern +12 1/2 vs. James Madison.
NFL
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
Sunday, Oct 16th.
Week 6
Tampa Bay 9 1/2 (46) PITTSBURGH
Cincinnati 2 1/2 (43) NEW ORLEANS
INDIANAPOLIS 2 1/2 (42) Jacksonville
CLEVELAND 2 1/2 (43) New England
GREEN BAY 7 1/2 (45) NY Jets
Baltimore 5 1/2 (45) NY GIANTS
Minnesota 3 (46) MIAMI
San Francisco 5 (44.5) ATLANTA
LA RAMS 10 (42) Carolina
Arizona 2 1/2 (50.5) SEATTLE
Buffalo 2 1/2 (54) KANSAS CITY
PHILADELPHIA 6 1/2 (42) Dallas
Monday, Oct 17th.
LA CHARGERS 4 1/2 (45) Denver
Bye Week: Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee.
College Football
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
TOLEDO 8 (62) Kent St
Buffalo 17 (47) MASSACHUSETTS
Alabama 8 1/2 (66) TENNESSEE
GEORGIA 38 (56.5) Vanderbilt
Miami-Florida 7 (48) VIRGINIA TECH
MICHIGAN 7 (49) Penn St
Mississippi St 4 (50.5) KENTUCKY
North Carolina 7 (67.5) DUKE
FLORIDA 2 1/2 (50.5) Lsu
Maryland 11 1/2 (62) INDIANA
SYRACUSE 3 (42) NC State
BALL ST 9 1/2 (47.5) Connecticut
Central Michigan 13 1/2 (59) AKRON
PURDUE 14 (56.5) Nebraska
Clemson 3 1/2 (51) FLORIDA ST
EAST CAROLINA 5 1/2 (60) Memphis
Tulane 12 (55) SOUTH FLORIDA
Minnesota 7 (39.5) ILLINOIS
Miami-Ohio 7 (45) BOWLING GREEN
EASTERN MICHIGAN 2 1/2 (66) No. Illinois
COASTAL CAROLINA 11 1/2 (57.5) Old Dominion
James Madison 12 1/2 (67) GEORGIA SOUTH
SOUTHERN MISS 4 1/2 (53) Arkansas St
Arkansas Pick'em (66.5) BYU
New Mexico 6 1/2 (38.5)NEW MEXICO ST
California 15 (48) COLORADO
UTAH 3 1/2 (65) Southern Cal
OREGON ST 3 1/2 (52) Washington St
WASHINGTON 14 (73) Arizona
San Jose St 8 1/2 (47.5) FRESNO ST
TROY 16 1/2 (47) Texas St
MISSISSIPPI 15 1/2 (55) Auburn
SOUTH ALABAMA 17 (51.5) UL Monroe
OKLAHOMA 8 1/2 (64) Kansas
TCU 4 (68.5) Oklahoma St
TEXAS 15 1/2 (48.5) Iowa St
Ohio 1 1/2 (59.5) W. MICHIGAN
Wisconsin 7 1/2 (49.5) MICHIGAN ST
Western Kentucky 8 (67) MIDDLE TENN ST
ALA-BIRMINGHAM 23 1/2 (63.5) Charlotte
NORTH TEXAS 6 1/2 (68) Louisiana Tech
FLORIDA ATLANTIC 4 (56) Rice
Nevada 6 1/2 (50) HAWAII
Utah St 11 1/2 (46) COLORADO ST
NOTRE DAME 16 1/2 (54.5) Stanford
Air Force 10 (50) UNLV
MLB
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
National League Division Series
Best of Seven Series
Game 4
PHILADELPHIA Even-6 (7.5) Atlanta
LA Dodgers 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7) SAN DIEGO
American League Division Series
Best of Seven Series
Series is tied at 1-1
NY Yankees Even-6 (7) CLEVELAND
Houston Leads series 2-0
SEATTLE Pick'em (7) Houston
NHL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Florida 1/2-1 (7) BUFFALO
Vancouver Even-1/2 (6.5) PHILADELPHIA
TORONTO 1/2-1 (7) Ottawa
BOSTON 1-1 1/2 (6.5) Arizona
PITTSBURGH Even-1/2 (6) Tampa Bay
NEW JERSEY Even-1/2 (6.5) Detroit
WASHINGTON 1-1 1/2 (6.5) Montreal
NY ISLANDERS 1/2-1 (5.5) Anaheim
MINNESOTA Even-1/2 (6) Los Angeles
DALLAS Even-1/2 (6) Nashville
ST. LOUIS 1/2-1 (6.5) Columbus
Vegas Even-1/2 (6.5) SEATTLE
EDMONTON Even-1/2 (6.5) Calgary
SAN JOSE 1/2-1 (6) Chicago
MMA
-------------------------------------------------
UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo
UFC Apex-Las Vegas, NV.
V. Araujo +190
A. Grasso -220
C. Swanson +180
J. Martinez -210
R. Assuncao +350
V. Henry -420
M. Cirkunov +185
A. Menifield -215
J. Malkoun +100
N. Maximov -120
B. Davis +130
M. Martinez -150
J. Wright +180
D. Todorovic -210
CJ. Vergara +220
T. Taira -260
S. Hughes +145
Piera Rodriguez -165
M. Jackson +500
Pete Rodriguez -700
L. Alexander +300
J. Brito -360
Boxing
-------------------------------------------------
WBC/WBO/IBF/WBA Lightweight Title Bout
Rod Layer Arena-Melbourne, AUS.
(12 Rounds)
George Kambosos +750
Devin Haney -1200
Heavyweight Bout
Barclays Center-Brooklyn, NY.
(12 Rounds)
Robert Helenius +550
Deontay Wilder -800
Super Middleweight Bout
Barclays Center-Brooklyn, NY.
(12 Rounds)
Anthony Dirrell +700
Caleb Plant -1100
WBC/IBF/WBA/WBO Middleweight Bout
The O2-London, England.
(10 Rounds)
Savannah Marshall +100
Claressa Shields -120
WBO/IBF/WBC Junior Lightweight Bout
The O2-London, England.
(10 Rounds)
Alycia Baumgardner +250
Mikaela Mayer -300
Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
Major League Soccer Playoffs
-------------------------------------------------
FC Cincinnati +255
NEW YORK RED BULLS +100
Draw +270
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Nashville SC +335
LA GALAXY -130
Draw +290
Total Goals 2.5
Mexico Liga MX
-------------------------------------------------
Cruz Azul +395
MONTERREY -140
Draw +275
Total Goals 2.5
Puebla +585
CLUB AMERICA -225
Draw +370
Total Goals 3
Home Team in CAPS
