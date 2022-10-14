Latest Line For editions of October 15.

UL-Monroe is 2-8 against the spread its last 10 road games. The Warhawks are 9-24-1 against the spread their last 34 games in October. South Alabama is 6-0 against the spread its last 6 home games. The Jaguars are 4-0 against the spread their last 4 games versus a team with a losing record. Take South Alabama -17 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Tennessee +8 1/2 vs. Alabama and Georgia Southern +12 1/2 vs. James Madison.

NFL

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Sunday, Oct 16th.

Week 6

Tampa Bay 9 1/2 (46) PITTSBURGH

Cincinnati 2 1/2 (43) NEW ORLEANS

INDIANAPOLIS 2 1/2 (42) Jacksonville

CLEVELAND 2 1/2 (43) New England

GREEN BAY 7 1/2 (45) NY Jets

Baltimore 5 1/2 (45) NY GIANTS

Minnesota 3 (46) MIAMI

San Francisco 5 (44.5) ATLANTA

LA RAMS 10 (42) Carolina

Arizona 2 1/2 (50.5) SEATTLE

Buffalo 2 1/2 (54) KANSAS CITY

PHILADELPHIA 6 1/2 (42) Dallas

Monday, Oct 17th.

LA CHARGERS 4 1/2 (45) Denver

Bye Week: Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee.

College Football

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

TOLEDO 8 (62) Kent St

Buffalo 17 (47) MASSACHUSETTS

Alabama 8 1/2 (66) TENNESSEE

GEORGIA 38 (56.5) Vanderbilt

Miami-Florida 7 (48) VIRGINIA TECH

MICHIGAN 7 (49) Penn St

Mississippi St 4 (50.5) KENTUCKY

North Carolina 7 (67.5) DUKE

FLORIDA 2 1/2 (50.5) Lsu

Maryland 11 1/2 (62) INDIANA

SYRACUSE 3 (42) NC State

BALL ST 9 1/2 (47.5) Connecticut

Central Michigan 13 1/2 (59) AKRON

PURDUE 14 (56.5) Nebraska

Clemson 3 1/2 (51) FLORIDA ST

EAST CAROLINA 5 1/2 (60) Memphis

Tulane 12 (55) SOUTH FLORIDA

Minnesota 7 (39.5) ILLINOIS

Miami-Ohio 7 (45) BOWLING GREEN

EASTERN MICHIGAN 2 1/2 (66) No. Illinois

COASTAL CAROLINA 11 1/2 (57.5) Old Dominion

James Madison 12 1/2 (67) GEORGIA SOUTH

SOUTHERN MISS 4 1/2 (53) Arkansas St

Arkansas Pick'em (66.5) BYU

New Mexico 6 1/2 (38.5)NEW MEXICO ST

California 15 (48) COLORADO

UTAH 3 1/2 (65) Southern Cal

OREGON ST 3 1/2 (52) Washington St

WASHINGTON 14 (73) Arizona

San Jose St 8 1/2 (47.5) FRESNO ST

TROY 16 1/2 (47) Texas St

MISSISSIPPI 15 1/2 (55) Auburn

SOUTH ALABAMA 17 (51.5) UL Monroe

OKLAHOMA 8 1/2 (64) Kansas

TCU 4 (68.5) Oklahoma St

TEXAS 15 1/2 (48.5) Iowa St

Ohio 1 1/2 (59.5) W. MICHIGAN

Wisconsin 7 1/2 (49.5) MICHIGAN ST

Western Kentucky 8 (67) MIDDLE TENN ST

ALA-BIRMINGHAM 23 1/2 (63.5) Charlotte

NORTH TEXAS 6 1/2 (68) Louisiana Tech

FLORIDA ATLANTIC 4 (56) Rice

Nevada 6 1/2 (50) HAWAII

Utah St 11 1/2 (46) COLORADO ST

NOTRE DAME 16 1/2 (54.5) Stanford

Air Force 10 (50) UNLV

MLB

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

National League Division Series

Best of Seven Series

Game 4

PHILADELPHIA Even-6 (7.5) Atlanta

LA Dodgers 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7) SAN DIEGO

American League Division Series

Best of Seven Series

Series is tied at 1-1

NY Yankees Even-6 (7) CLEVELAND

Houston Leads series 2-0

SEATTLE Pick'em (7) Houston

NHL

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

Florida 1/2-1 (7) BUFFALO

Vancouver Even-1/2 (6.5) PHILADELPHIA

TORONTO 1/2-1 (7) Ottawa

BOSTON 1-1 1/2 (6.5) Arizona

PITTSBURGH Even-1/2 (6) Tampa Bay

NEW JERSEY Even-1/2 (6.5) Detroit

WASHINGTON 1-1 1/2 (6.5) Montreal

NY ISLANDERS 1/2-1 (5.5) Anaheim

MINNESOTA Even-1/2 (6) Los Angeles

DALLAS Even-1/2 (6) Nashville

ST. LOUIS 1/2-1 (6.5) Columbus

Vegas Even-1/2 (6.5) SEATTLE

EDMONTON Even-1/2 (6.5) Calgary

SAN JOSE 1/2-1 (6) Chicago

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo

UFC Apex-Las Vegas, NV.

V. Araujo +190

A. Grasso -220

C. Swanson +180

J. Martinez -210

R. Assuncao +350

V. Henry -420

M. Cirkunov +185

A. Menifield -215

J. Malkoun +100

N. Maximov -120

B. Davis +130

M. Martinez -150

J. Wright +180

D. Todorovic -210

CJ. Vergara +220

T. Taira -260

S. Hughes +145

Piera Rodriguez -165

M. Jackson +500

Pete Rodriguez -700

L. Alexander +300

J. Brito -360

Boxing

WBC/WBO/IBF/WBA Lightweight Title Bout

Rod Layer Arena-Melbourne, AUS.

(12 Rounds)

George Kambosos +750

Devin Haney -1200

Heavyweight Bout

Barclays Center-Brooklyn, NY.

(12 Rounds)

Robert Helenius +550

Deontay Wilder -800

Super Middleweight Bout

Barclays Center-Brooklyn, NY.

(12 Rounds)

Anthony Dirrell +700

Caleb Plant -1100

WBC/IBF/WBA/WBO Middleweight Bout

The O2-London, England.

(10 Rounds)

Savannah Marshall +100

Claressa Shields -120

WBO/IBF/WBC Junior Lightweight Bout

The O2-London, England.

(10 Rounds)

Alycia Baumgardner +250

Mikaela Mayer -300

Soccer

Major League Soccer Playoffs

FC Cincinnati +255

NEW YORK RED BULLS +100

Draw +270

Total Goals 2.5

Nashville SC +335

LA GALAXY -130

Draw +290

Total Goals 2.5

Mexico Liga MX

Cruz Azul +395

MONTERREY -140

Draw +275

Total Goals 2.5

Puebla +585

CLUB AMERICA -225

Draw +370

Total Goals 3

Home Team in CAPS

