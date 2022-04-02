Latest Line For editions of April 03.
Detroit is 18-3 against the spread its last 21 games. The Pistons are 10-1 against the spread their last 11 roads games. Indiana is 5-12 against the spread its last 17 home games. The Pacers are 2-5-1 against the spread their last 8 Sunday games. Take Detroit +1 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
NBA
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
MILWAUKEE 4 1/2 (228) Dallas
BOSTON 12 1/2 (221.5) Washington
Denver 3 (231) LA LAKERS
INDIANA 1 1/2 (231.5) Detroit
Philadelphia 4 1/2 (224.5) CLEVELAND
New York 3 (216.5) ORLANDO
Phoenix 16 (226) OKLAHOMA CITY
SAN ANTONIO 14 1/2 (231.5) Portland
TORONTO 3 (212.5) Miami
Minnesota 12 1/2 (243) HOUSTON
Golden St 5 (224.5) SACRAMENTO
LA CLIPPERS 3 (225) New Orleans
NHL
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
Florida 1-1 1/2 (7) BUFFALO
OTTAWA Even-1/2 (6) Detroit
NY Islanders Even-1/2 (5.5) NEW JERSEY
WASHINGTON Even-1/2 (6) Minnesota
VANCOUVER Pick'em (6) Vegas
NY RANGERS 1-1 1/2 (6) Philadelphia
CHICAGO 1/2-1 (6) Arizona
Edmonton 1/2-1 (6.5) ANAHEIM
Dallas Even-1/2 (5.5) SEATTLE
Soccer
Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy +210
PORTLAND +120
Draw +265
Total Goals 2.5
Mexico Liga MX
Puebla +145
TOLUCA +195
Draw +230
Total Goals 2.5
Queretaro +475
CLUB LEON -165
Draw +290
Total Goals 2.5
Club Tijuana +560
UANL TIGRES -185
Draw +300
Total Goals 2.5
Pachuca +155
SANTOS LAGUNA +190
Draw +220
Total Goals 2
Home Team in CAPS
