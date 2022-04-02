Latest Line For editions of April 03.

LATEST LINE

---------------------------------------

---------------------------------------

By J. McCarthy

---------------------------------------

Detroit is 18-3 against the spread its last 21 games. The Pistons are 10-1 against the spread their last 11 roads games. Indiana is 5-12 against the spread its last 17 home games. The Pacers are 2-5-1 against the spread their last 8 Sunday games. Take Detroit +1 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

-------------------------------------------------

NBA

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

MILWAUKEE 4 1/2 (228) Dallas

BOSTON 12 1/2 (221.5) Washington

Denver 3 (231) LA LAKERS

INDIANA 1 1/2 (231.5) Detroit

Philadelphia 4 1/2 (224.5) CLEVELAND

New York 3 (216.5) ORLANDO

Phoenix 16 (226) OKLAHOMA CITY

SAN ANTONIO 14 1/2 (231.5) Portland

TORONTO 3 (212.5) Miami

Minnesota 12 1/2 (243) HOUSTON

Golden St 5 (224.5) SACRAMENTO

LA CLIPPERS 3 (225) New Orleans

-------------------------------------------------

NHL

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

Florida 1-1 1/2 (7) BUFFALO

OTTAWA Even-1/2 (6) Detroit

NY Islanders Even-1/2 (5.5) NEW JERSEY

WASHINGTON Even-1/2 (6) Minnesota

VANCOUVER Pick'em (6) Vegas

NY RANGERS 1-1 1/2 (6) Philadelphia

CHICAGO 1/2-1 (6) Arizona

Edmonton 1/2-1 (6.5) ANAHEIM

Dallas Even-1/2 (5.5) SEATTLE

-------------------------------------------------

Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

Major League Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

LA Galaxy +210

PORTLAND +120

Draw +265

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------

Mexico Liga MX

-------------------------------------------------

Puebla +145

TOLUCA +195

Draw +230

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Queretaro +475

CLUB LEON -165

Draw +290

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Club Tijuana +560

UANL TIGRES -185

Draw +300

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Pachuca +155

SANTOS LAGUNA +190

Draw +220

Total Goals 2

-------------------------------------------------

Home Team in CAPS

-------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------

(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Trending Video

Recommended for you