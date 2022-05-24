Latest Line For editions of May 25.

LATEST LINE

---------------------------------------

---------------------------------------

By J. McCarthy

---------------------------------------

Miami is 9-2 against the spread its last 11 home games. The Heat are 6-1 against the spread their last 7 games following a point spread loss. Boston is 1-4-1 against the spread its last 6 games following a win. Take Miami +1 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

-------------------------------------------------

MLB

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

National League

PITTSBURGH 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) Colorado

SAN FRANCISCO 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) NY Mets

LA Dodgers 9-11 (8.5) WASHINGTON

SAN DIEGO 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7.5) Milwaukee

CINCINNATI 6-7 (8.5) Chicago Cubs

ATLANTA 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) Philadelphia

-------------------------------------------------

American League

MINNESOTA 8 1/2-9 1/2 (8.5) Detroit

SEATTLE 7 1/2-8 1/2 (7.5) Oakland

NY YANKEES 9-10 (8.5) Baltimore

CHI WHITE SOX 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8) Boston

HOUSTON 8-9 (8) Cleveland

LA ANGELS 7-8 (8.5) Texas

-------------------------------------------------

Interleague

TAMPA BAY 6-7 (7.5) Miami

-------------------------------------------------

NBA

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

Eastern Conference Finals

Best of Seven Series

Series is tied at 2-2

Boston 1 1/2 (203.5) MIAMI

-------------------------------------------------

NHL

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

NHL Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Best of Seven Series

Colorado leads series 3-1

COLORADO 1-1 1/2 (6.5) St. Louis

-------------------------------------------------

Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

US Open Cup

-------------------------------------------------

Nashville SC +125

LOUISVILLE CITY +230

Draw +230

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Inter Miami +360

ORLANDO CITY -140

Draw +300

Total Goal 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

New England +335

NEW YORK CITY -135

Draw +305

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Charlotte +440

NEW YORK RB -160

Draw +300

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Union Omaha +530

MINNESOTA UNITED -200

Draw +345

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Houston Dynamo +245

SPORTING KC +110

Draw +250

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Los Angeles FC +155

LA GALAXY +155

Draw +275

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

SJ Earthquakes +120

SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC +210

Draw +265

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Home Team in CAPS

-------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------

