Miami is 9-2 against the spread its last 11 home games. The Heat are 6-1 against the spread their last 7 games following a point spread loss. Boston is 1-4-1 against the spread its last 6 games following a win. Take Miami +1 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
MLB
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
National League
PITTSBURGH 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) Colorado
SAN FRANCISCO 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) NY Mets
LA Dodgers 9-11 (8.5) WASHINGTON
SAN DIEGO 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7.5) Milwaukee
CINCINNATI 6-7 (8.5) Chicago Cubs
ATLANTA 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) Philadelphia
-------------------------------------------------
American League
MINNESOTA 8 1/2-9 1/2 (8.5) Detroit
SEATTLE 7 1/2-8 1/2 (7.5) Oakland
NY YANKEES 9-10 (8.5) Baltimore
CHI WHITE SOX 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8) Boston
HOUSTON 8-9 (8) Cleveland
LA ANGELS 7-8 (8.5) Texas
-------------------------------------------------
Interleague
TAMPA BAY 6-7 (7.5) Miami
-------------------------------------------------
NBA
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Eastern Conference Finals
Best of Seven Series
Series is tied at 2-2
Boston 1 1/2 (203.5) MIAMI
-------------------------------------------------
NHL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
NHL Playoffs
Conference Semifinals
Best of Seven Series
Colorado leads series 3-1
COLORADO 1-1 1/2 (6.5) St. Louis
-------------------------------------------------
Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
US Open Cup
-------------------------------------------------
Nashville SC +125
LOUISVILLE CITY +230
Draw +230
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Inter Miami +360
ORLANDO CITY -140
Draw +300
Total Goal 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
New England +335
NEW YORK CITY -135
Draw +305
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Charlotte +440
NEW YORK RB -160
Draw +300
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Union Omaha +530
MINNESOTA UNITED -200
Draw +345
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Houston Dynamo +245
SPORTING KC +110
Draw +250
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Los Angeles FC +155
LA GALAXY +155
Draw +275
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
SJ Earthquakes +120
SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC +210
Draw +265
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
