Latest Line For editions of June 14.
LATEST LINE
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
By J. McCarthy
---------------------------------------
Cleveland is 4-11 its last 15 games following an off day. The Guardians are 1-6 their last 7 interleague games. Colorado is 8-2 its last 10 interleague home games versus a right-handed starter. The Rockies are 8-0 their last 8 home games in this matchup. Take Colorado over Cleveland for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
MLB
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
National League
ST. LOUIS (1) 7-8 (9) Pittsburgh
Atlanta 7 1/2-8 1/2 (9) WASHINGTON
PHILADELPHIA 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) Miami
NY METS 6 1/2-7 1/2 (7.5) Milwaukee
ST. LOUIS (2) 8 1/2-9 1/2 (8.5) Pittsburgh
San Diego Even-6 (8) CHICAGO CUBS
ARIZONA Even-6 (9) Cincinnati
-------------------------------------------------
American League
NY YANKEES 9-10 (8) Tampa Bay
TORONTO 8 1/2-9 1/2 (9.5) Baltimore
Chi White Sox 6-7 (8.5) DETROIT
BOSTON 9-11 (9.5) Oakland
Houston 6-7 (9) TEXAS
SEATTLE 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) Minnesota
-------------------------------------------------
Interleague
Cleveland 6-7 (11) COLORADO
SAN FRANCISCO 9-11 (8) Kansas City
LA DODGERS 8 1/2-9 1/2 (9) LA Angels
-------------------------------------------------
NHL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Wednesday, June 15th.
Stanley Cup Final
Best of Seven Series-Game One
COLORADO 1/2-1 (6) Tampa Bay
-------------------------------------------------
Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
Major League Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
Vancouver +480
SEATTLE -175
Draw +315
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.