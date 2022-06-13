Latest Line For editions of June 14.

LATEST LINE

---------------------------------------

---------------------------------------

By J. McCarthy

---------------------------------------

Cleveland is 4-11 its last 15 games following an off day. The Guardians are 1-6 their last 7 interleague games. Colorado is 8-2 its last 10 interleague home games versus a right-handed starter. The Rockies are 8-0 their last 8 home games in this matchup. Take Colorado over Cleveland for another Best Bet winner.

-------------------------------------------------

MLB

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

National League

ST. LOUIS (1) 7-8 (9) Pittsburgh

Atlanta 7 1/2-8 1/2 (9) WASHINGTON

PHILADELPHIA 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) Miami

NY METS 6 1/2-7 1/2 (7.5) Milwaukee

ST. LOUIS (2) 8 1/2-9 1/2 (8.5) Pittsburgh

San Diego Even-6 (8) CHICAGO CUBS

ARIZONA Even-6 (9) Cincinnati

-------------------------------------------------

American League

NY YANKEES 9-10 (8) Tampa Bay

TORONTO 8 1/2-9 1/2 (9.5) Baltimore

Chi White Sox 6-7 (8.5) DETROIT

BOSTON 9-11 (9.5) Oakland

Houston 6-7 (9) TEXAS

SEATTLE 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) Minnesota

-------------------------------------------------

Interleague

Cleveland 6-7 (11) COLORADO

SAN FRANCISCO 9-11 (8) Kansas City

LA DODGERS 8 1/2-9 1/2 (9) LA Angels

-------------------------------------------------

NHL

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, June 15th.

Stanley Cup Final

Best of Seven Series-Game One

COLORADO 1/2-1 (6) Tampa Bay

-------------------------------------------------

Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

Major League Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

Vancouver +480

SEATTLE -175

Draw +315

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Home Team in CAPS

-------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------

(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Trending Video

Recommended for you