Latest Line For editions of April 23.
LATEST LINE
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
By J. McCarthy
---------------------------------------
Dallas is 10-4 against the spread its last 14 games as an underdog. The Mavericks are 50-23-2 against the spread their last 75 road games versus a team with a winning home record. Utah is 1-8 against the spread its last 9 games when playing on one day of rest. The Jazz are 1-4 against the spread their last 5 playoff games as the betting favorite. Take Dallas +5 for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
MLB
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
National League
San Francisco 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) WASHINGTON
CHICAGO CUBS 8-9 (9) Pittsburgh
PHILADELPHIA 7-8 (8.5) Milwaukee
St. Louis Even-6 (8.5) CINCINNATI
ATLANTA 8 1/2-9 1/2 (8) Miami
NY Mets 6-7 (8.5) ARIZONA
LA Dodgers Even-6 (8.5) SAN DIEGO
-------------------------------------------------
American League
NY YANKEES 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5) Cleveland
MINNESOTA 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9) Chi White Sox
OAKLAND Even-6 (7.5) Texas
Toronto 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) HOUSTON
TAMPA BAY 6-7 (8) Boston
LA ANGELS 11 1/2-13 1/2 (8.5) Baltimore
SEATTLE 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) Kansas City
-------------------------------------------------
Interleague
Colorado 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) DETROIT
-------------------------------------------------
NBA
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
NBA Playoffs
First Round-Best of Seven Series
Philadelphia leads series 3-0
Philadelphia 3 (213) TORONTO
Dallas leads series 2-1
UTAH 5 (211.5) Dallas
Boston leads series 2-0
BROOKLYN 3 (223) Boston
Memphis leads series 2-1
Memphis 3 (232.5) MINNESOTA
-------------------------------------------------
NHL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Pittsburgh 1-1 1/2 (6.5) DETROIT
Carolina 1-1 1/2 (6.5) NEW JERSEY
NY Islanders Even-1/2 (6) BUFFALO
BOSTON Even-1/2 (5.5) NY Rangers
TAMPA BAY 1/2-1 (6) Nashville
FLORIDA Even-1/2 (7) Toronto
OTTAWA Even-1/2 (6) Montreal
DALLAS 1-1 1/2 (6) Seattle
SAN JOSE Even-1/2 (6) Chicago
CALGARY 1-1 1/2 (6) Vancouver
St. Louis 1 1/2-2 (6) ARIZONA
LOS ANGELES 1-1 1/2 (6) Anaheim
-------------------------------------------------
MMA
-------------------------------------------------
Bellator 279
Blaisdell Arena-Honolulu, HI.
-------------------------------------------------
A. Blencowe +600
C. Cyborg -900
-------------------------------------------------
J. Archuleta +215
R. Stots -255
-------------------------------------------------
P. Mix +200
K. Horiguchi -240
-------------------------------------------------
J. Kish +265
I. Macfarlane -320
-------------------------------------------------
N. Dung +625
L. Gibson Jr. -950
-------------------------------------------------
J. Gonzales -120
K. Kamaka +100
-------------------------------------------------
L. Chokheli +180
G. Yamauchi -210
-------------------------------------------------
Y. Medeiros +280
E. Sanchez -340
-------------------------------------------------
B. King +190
K. Diggs -220
-------------------------------------------------
M. Miller +190
R. Field -220
-------------------------------------------------
D. Silva +110
J. Harding -130
-------------------------------------------------
R. Dela Cruz +265
J. Winski -320
-------------------------------------------------
W. Pyles +385
S. Inaba -470
-------------------------------------------------
UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade
UFC Apex-Las Vegas, NV.
-------------------------------------------------
A. Lemos +160
J. Andrade -180
-------------------------------------------------
C. Guida +100
C. Puelles -120
-------------------------------------------------
L. Vannata +100
C. Jourdain -120
-------------------------------------------------
M. De La Rosa +155
M. Barber -175
-------------------------------------------------
D. Grant +100
S. Khandozhko -120
-------------------------------------------------
I. Villanueva +450
T. Pedro -600
-------------------------------------------------
C. Else +190
A. Qileng -220
-------------------------------------------------
P. Lins +105
M. Prachnio -125
-------------------------------------------------
M. Jackson +700
D. Barry -1100
-------------------------------------------------
Marc-Andre Barriault -180
J. Wright +160
-------------------------------------------------
C. Sherman +950
A. Romanov -1800
-------------------------------------------------
E. Elder +110
P. Parsons -130
-------------------------------------------------
Boxing
-------------------------------------------------
WBC Heavyweight Title Bout
Wembley Stadium-London, UK.
(12 Rounds)
Dillian Whyte +450
Tyson Fury -600
-------------------------------------------------
WBC Silver Featherweight Title Fight
Wembley Stadium-London, UK.
(12 Rounds)
Nick Ball +110
Isaac Lowe -130
-------------------------------------------------
Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
Major League Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
Houston +365
FC DALLAS -125
Draw +255
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
CF Montreal +450
PHILADELPHIA -160
Draw +290
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Chicago +295
MINNESOTA UNITED -110
Draw +265
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
New England +185
D.C. UNITED +130
Draw +275
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Columbus +185
KANSAS CITY +150
Draw +230
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Vancouver +460
AUSTIN -175
Draw +320
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Real Salt Lake +340
PORTLAND -130
Draw +285
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Seattle +175
SAN JOSE +145
Draw +255
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Nashville SC +285
LA GALAXY -105
Draw +255
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Charlotte FC +540
COLORADO -190
Draw +315
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Mexico Liga MX
-------------------------------------------------
Monterrey +255
PACHUCA +105
Draw +255
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Club America +290
UANL TIGRES +100
Draw +240
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Unam Pumas +300
GUADALAJARA -105
Draw +245
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
