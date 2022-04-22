Latest Line For editions of April 23.

Dallas is 10-4 against the spread its last 14 games as an underdog. The Mavericks are 50-23-2 against the spread their last 75 road games versus a team with a winning home record. Utah is 1-8 against the spread its last 9 games when playing on one day of rest. The Jazz are 1-4 against the spread their last 5 playoff games as the betting favorite. Take Dallas +5 for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

National League

San Francisco 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) WASHINGTON

CHICAGO CUBS 8-9 (9) Pittsburgh

PHILADELPHIA 7-8 (8.5) Milwaukee

St. Louis Even-6 (8.5) CINCINNATI

ATLANTA 8 1/2-9 1/2 (8) Miami

NY Mets 6-7 (8.5) ARIZONA

LA Dodgers Even-6 (8.5) SAN DIEGO

NY YANKEES 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5) Cleveland

MINNESOTA 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9) Chi White Sox

OAKLAND Even-6 (7.5) Texas

Toronto 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) HOUSTON

TAMPA BAY 6-7 (8) Boston

LA ANGELS 11 1/2-13 1/2 (8.5) Baltimore

SEATTLE 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) Kansas City

Interleague

Colorado 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) DETROIT

NBA Playoffs

First Round-Best of Seven Series

Philadelphia leads series 3-0

Philadelphia 3 (213) TORONTO

Dallas leads series 2-1

UTAH 5 (211.5) Dallas

Boston leads series 2-0

BROOKLYN 3 (223) Boston

Memphis leads series 2-1

Memphis 3 (232.5) MINNESOTA

Pittsburgh 1-1 1/2 (6.5) DETROIT

Carolina 1-1 1/2 (6.5) NEW JERSEY

NY Islanders Even-1/2 (6) BUFFALO

BOSTON Even-1/2 (5.5) NY Rangers

TAMPA BAY 1/2-1 (6) Nashville

FLORIDA Even-1/2 (7) Toronto

OTTAWA Even-1/2 (6) Montreal

DALLAS 1-1 1/2 (6) Seattle

SAN JOSE Even-1/2 (6) Chicago

CALGARY 1-1 1/2 (6) Vancouver

St. Louis 1 1/2-2 (6) ARIZONA

LOS ANGELES 1-1 1/2 (6) Anaheim

Bellator 279

Blaisdell Arena-Honolulu, HI.

A. Blencowe +600

C. Cyborg -900

J. Archuleta +215

R. Stots -255

P. Mix +200

K. Horiguchi -240

J. Kish +265

I. Macfarlane -320

N. Dung +625

L. Gibson Jr. -950

J. Gonzales -120

K. Kamaka +100

L. Chokheli +180

G. Yamauchi -210

Y. Medeiros +280

E. Sanchez -340

B. King +190

K. Diggs -220

M. Miller +190

R. Field -220

D. Silva +110

J. Harding -130

R. Dela Cruz +265

J. Winski -320

W. Pyles +385

S. Inaba -470

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade

UFC Apex-Las Vegas, NV.

A. Lemos +160

J. Andrade -180

C. Guida +100

C. Puelles -120

L. Vannata +100

C. Jourdain -120

M. De La Rosa +155

M. Barber -175

D. Grant +100

S. Khandozhko -120

I. Villanueva +450

T. Pedro -600

C. Else +190

A. Qileng -220

P. Lins +105

M. Prachnio -125

M. Jackson +700

D. Barry -1100

Marc-Andre Barriault -180

J. Wright +160

C. Sherman +950

A. Romanov -1800

E. Elder +110

P. Parsons -130

Boxing

WBC Heavyweight Title Bout

Wembley Stadium-London, UK.

(12 Rounds)

Dillian Whyte +450

Tyson Fury -600

WBC Silver Featherweight Title Fight

(12 Rounds)

Nick Ball +110

Isaac Lowe -130

Major League Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

Houston +365

FC DALLAS -125

Draw +255

Total Goals 2.5

CF Montreal +450

PHILADELPHIA -160

Draw +290

Total Goals 2.5

Chicago +295

MINNESOTA UNITED -110

Draw +265

Total Goals 2.5

New England +185

D.C. UNITED +130

Draw +275

Total Goals 2.5

Columbus +185

KANSAS CITY +150

Draw +230

Total Goals 2.5

Vancouver +460

AUSTIN -175

Draw +320

Total Goals 3

Real Salt Lake +340

PORTLAND -130

Draw +285

Total Goals 2.5

Seattle +175

SAN JOSE +145

Draw +255

Total Goals 2.5

Nashville SC +285

LA GALAXY -105

Draw +255

Total Goals 2.5

Charlotte FC +540

COLORADO -190

Draw +315

Total Goals 2.5

Mexico Liga MX

-------------------------------------------------

Monterrey +255

PACHUCA +105

Draw +255

Total Goals 2.5

Club America +290

UANL TIGRES +100

Draw +240

Total Goals 2.5

Unam Pumas +300

GUADALAJARA -105

Draw +245

Total Goals 2.5

