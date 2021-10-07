Latest Line For editions of October 08.
LATEST LINE
By J. McCarthy
Temple is 13-6 against the spread its last 19 Friday games. The Owls are 21-10 against the spread their last 31 road games as an underdog. Cincinnati is 0-5 against the spread its last 5 home games in this series. Take Temple +29 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Stanford +13 vs. Arizona State and San Francisco over LA Dodgers.
NFL
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
Sunday, Oct 10th.
Week Five
x-Atlanta 3 (45) NY Jets
TAMPA BAY 10 (48) Miami
CAROLINA 3 (45) Philadelphia
New Orleans 2 1/2 (43.5) WASHINGTON
Tennessee 4 1/2 (48.5) JACKSONVILLE
MINNESOTA 10 (49) Detroit
PITTSBURGH Pick'em (39.5) Denver
Green Bay 3 (50.5) CINCINNATI
New England 9 (39.5) HOUSTON
LAS VEGAS 5 1/2 (44) Chicago
LA CHARGERS 2 (47) Cleveland
DALLAS 7 (52) NY Giants
ARIZONA 5 1/2 (50) San Francisco
KANSAS CITY 2 1/2 (56.5) Buffalo
Monday, Oct 4th.
BALTIMORE 7 (45.5) Indianapolis
x-at Northumberland Development Project.
College Football
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
CINCINNATI 29 (54) Temple
Charlotte 3 1/2 (60) FLORIDA INTL
ARIZONA ST 13 (51.5) Stanford
Saturday, Oct 9th.
NORTH CAROLINA 17 1/2 (64) Florida St
Michigan St 5 1/2 (51) RUTGERS
Connecticut 3 1/2 (57) MASSACHUSETTS
Wake Forest 6 (57.5) SYRACUSE
CENTRAL FLORIDA 10 (67) East Carolina
OHIO ST 20 1/2 (71) Maryland
BOWLING GREEN 14 1/2 (46) Akron
TOLEDO 12 1/2 (52) No. Illinois
KENT ST 6 (65) Buffalo
Georgia Tech 4 (60.5) DUKE
WESTERN MICHIGAN 11 (57.5) Ball St
LIBERTY 19 1/2 (58) Middle Tenn St
LOUISVILLE 2 1/2 (69.5) Virginia
AIR FORCE 6 (46) Wyoming
BYU 5 1/2 (57.5) Boise St
MARSHALL 21 (65) Old Dominion
COLORADO ST 2 1/2 (45) San Jose St
USC 3 (52.5) Utah
Oregon St 3 1/2 (59.5) WASHINGTON ST
TENNESSEE 10 1/2 (57) South Carolina
Smu 13 1/2 (55.5) NAVY
Tcu 1 1/2 (60) Texas Tech
Georgia 15 1/2 (46.5) AUBURN
KENTUCKY 3 1/2 (51) Lsu
BAYLOR 2 1/2 (44.5) West Virginia
MISSOURI 19 (69) North Texas
South Alabama 3 1/2 (52.5) TEXAS ST
ALA-BIRMINGHAM 4 (48)Florida Atlantic
FLORIDA 38 1/2 (59.5) Vanderbilt
TULSA 3 (61) Memphis
Georgia St 16 (51.5) UL-MONROE
Wisconsin 11 (42.5) ILLINOIS
Miami-Ohio 1 (59)EASTERN MICHIGAN
z-Oklahoma 3 (63.5) TEXAS
Michigan 3 1/2 (50.5) NEBRASKA
TROY 5 1/2 (50)Georgia Southern
Central Michigan 5 1/2 (57) OHIO
Alabama 18 (51) TEXAS A&M
MISSISSIPPI 6 (66.5) Arkansas
Utep 2 1/2 (44) SOUTHERN MISS
WESTERN KENTUCKY 3 1/2 (70) Utsa
IOWA 2 (41) Penn St
Notre Dame 1 (47) VIRGINIA TECH
Ucla 16 (61) ARIZONA
SAN DIEGO ST 19 1/2 (42.5) New Mexico
NEVADA 30 1/2 (63) New Mexico St
z-at Cotton Bowl Stadium-Dallas, TX.
MLB
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
National League Division Series
Best of Five Series
Game One
MILWAUKEE 6 1/2-7 1/2 (7) Atlanta
LA Dodgers Even-6 (7) SAN FRANCISCO
American League Division Series
Best of Five Series
Game Two
HOUSTON 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5)Chi White Sox
TAMPA BAY 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7.5) Boston
Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
Mexico Liga MX
-------------------------------------------------
Queretaro +230
JUAREZ +145
Draw +195
Total Goals 2
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
