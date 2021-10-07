Latest Line For editions of October 08.

Temple is 13-6 against the spread its last 19 Friday games. The Owls are 21-10 against the spread their last 31 road games as an underdog. Cincinnati is 0-5 against the spread its last 5 home games in this series. Take Temple +29 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Stanford +13 vs. Arizona State and San Francisco over LA Dodgers.

NFL

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Sunday, Oct 10th.

Week Five

x-Atlanta 3 (45) NY Jets

TAMPA BAY 10 (48) Miami

CAROLINA 3 (45) Philadelphia

New Orleans 2 1/2 (43.5) WASHINGTON

Tennessee 4 1/2 (48.5) JACKSONVILLE

MINNESOTA 10 (49) Detroit

PITTSBURGH Pick'em (39.5) Denver

Green Bay 3 (50.5) CINCINNATI

New England 9 (39.5) HOUSTON

LAS VEGAS 5 1/2 (44) Chicago

LA CHARGERS 2 (47) Cleveland

DALLAS 7 (52) NY Giants

ARIZONA 5 1/2 (50) San Francisco

KANSAS CITY 2 1/2 (56.5) Buffalo

Monday, Oct 4th.

BALTIMORE 7 (45.5) Indianapolis

x-at Northumberland Development Project.

College Football

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

CINCINNATI 29 (54) Temple

Charlotte 3 1/2 (60) FLORIDA INTL

ARIZONA ST 13 (51.5) Stanford

Saturday, Oct 9th.

NORTH CAROLINA 17 1/2 (64) Florida St

Michigan St 5 1/2 (51) RUTGERS

Connecticut 3 1/2 (57) MASSACHUSETTS

Wake Forest 6 (57.5) SYRACUSE

CENTRAL FLORIDA 10 (67) East Carolina

OHIO ST 20 1/2 (71) Maryland

BOWLING GREEN 14 1/2 (46) Akron

TOLEDO 12 1/2 (52) No. Illinois

KENT ST 6 (65) Buffalo

Georgia Tech 4 (60.5) DUKE

WESTERN MICHIGAN 11 (57.5) Ball St

LIBERTY 19 1/2 (58) Middle Tenn St

LOUISVILLE 2 1/2 (69.5) Virginia

AIR FORCE 6 (46) Wyoming

BYU 5 1/2 (57.5) Boise St

MARSHALL 21 (65) Old Dominion

COLORADO ST 2 1/2 (45) San Jose St

USC 3 (52.5) Utah

Oregon St 3 1/2 (59.5) WASHINGTON ST

TENNESSEE 10 1/2 (57) South Carolina

Smu 13 1/2 (55.5) NAVY

Tcu 1 1/2 (60) Texas Tech

Georgia 15 1/2 (46.5) AUBURN

KENTUCKY 3 1/2 (51) Lsu

BAYLOR 2 1/2 (44.5) West Virginia

MISSOURI 19 (69) North Texas

South Alabama 3 1/2 (52.5) TEXAS ST

ALA-BIRMINGHAM 4 (48)Florida Atlantic

FLORIDA 38 1/2 (59.5) Vanderbilt

TULSA 3 (61) Memphis

Georgia St 16 (51.5) UL-MONROE

Wisconsin 11 (42.5) ILLINOIS

Miami-Ohio 1 (59)EASTERN MICHIGAN

z-Oklahoma 3 (63.5) TEXAS

Michigan 3 1/2 (50.5) NEBRASKA

TROY 5 1/2 (50)Georgia Southern

Central Michigan 5 1/2 (57) OHIO

Alabama 18 (51) TEXAS A&M

MISSISSIPPI 6 (66.5) Arkansas

Utep 2 1/2 (44) SOUTHERN MISS

WESTERN KENTUCKY 3 1/2 (70) Utsa

IOWA 2 (41) Penn St

Notre Dame 1 (47) VIRGINIA TECH

Ucla 16 (61) ARIZONA

SAN DIEGO ST 19 1/2 (42.5) New Mexico

NEVADA 30 1/2 (63) New Mexico St

z-at Cotton Bowl Stadium-Dallas, TX.

MLB

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

National League Division Series

Best of Five Series

Game One

MILWAUKEE 6 1/2-7 1/2 (7) Atlanta

LA Dodgers Even-6 (7) SAN FRANCISCO

American League Division Series

Best of Five Series

Game Two

HOUSTON 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5)Chi White Sox

TAMPA BAY 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7.5) Boston

Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

Mexico Liga MX

-------------------------------------------------

Queretaro +230

JUAREZ +145

Draw +195

Total Goals 2

Home Team in CAPS

-------------------------------------------------

