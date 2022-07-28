Latest Line For editions of July 29.

LATEST LINE

---------------------------------------

---------------------------------------

By J. McCarthy

---------------------------------------

Kansas City is 77-158 its last 235 road games versus a right-handed starter. The Royals are 2-7 their last 9 during game 2 of a series. New York is 17-5 its last 22 Friday games. The Yankees are 57-19 their last 76 home games in this series. Take New York over Kansas City for another Best Bet winner.

-------------------------------------------------

MLB

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

National League

NY Mets 6 1/2-7 1/2 (6.5) MIAMI

St. Louis 9-10 (9) WASHINGTON

Philadelphia 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) PITTSBURGH

ATLANTA 10-12 (9) Arizona

LA Dodgers 9-10 (11.5) COLORADO

SAN FRANCISCO 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) Chicago Cubs

-------------------------------------------------

American League

NY YANKEES 15 1/2-17 1/2 (8.5) Kansas City

TORONTO 13-16 (8) Detroit

TAMPA BAY Even-6 (7) Cleveland

CHI WHITE SOX 9-10 (8.5) Oakland

HOUSTON 8-9 (7.5) Seattle

LA ANGELS Even-6 (7) Texas

-------------------------------------------------

Interleague

Baltimore Even-6 (9) CINCINNATI

Milwaukee 6 1/2-7 1/2 (9) BOSTON

SAN DIEGO Even-6 (7.5) Minnesota

-------------------------------------------------

Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

Major League Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

Seattle +460

LOS ANGELES FC -180

Draw +335

Total Goals 3

-------------------------------------------------

Mexico Liga MX

-------------------------------------------------

Toluca +225

JUAREZ +125

Draw +235

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Home Team in CAPS

-------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------

(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

