Kansas City is 77-158 its last 235 road games versus a right-handed starter. The Royals are 2-7 their last 9 during game 2 of a series. New York is 17-5 its last 22 Friday games. The Yankees are 57-19 their last 76 home games in this series. Take New York over Kansas City for another Best Bet winner.
MLB
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
National League
NY Mets 6 1/2-7 1/2 (6.5) MIAMI
St. Louis 9-10 (9) WASHINGTON
Philadelphia 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) PITTSBURGH
ATLANTA 10-12 (9) Arizona
LA Dodgers 9-10 (11.5) COLORADO
SAN FRANCISCO 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) Chicago Cubs
American League
NY YANKEES 15 1/2-17 1/2 (8.5) Kansas City
TORONTO 13-16 (8) Detroit
TAMPA BAY Even-6 (7) Cleveland
CHI WHITE SOX 9-10 (8.5) Oakland
HOUSTON 8-9 (7.5) Seattle
LA ANGELS Even-6 (7) Texas
Interleague
Baltimore Even-6 (9) CINCINNATI
Milwaukee 6 1/2-7 1/2 (9) BOSTON
SAN DIEGO Even-6 (7.5) Minnesota
Soccer
Major League Soccer
Seattle +460
LOS ANGELES FC -180
Draw +335
Total Goals 3
Mexico Liga MX
Toluca +225
JUAREZ +125
Draw +235
Total Goals 2.5
Home Team in CAPS
