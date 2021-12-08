Latest Line For editions of December 09.

By J. McCarthy

Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer is 11-1 against the spread the last 12 games when coming off a loss and facing an AFC opponent. The Vikings are 7-3 against the spread their last 10 games in Week 14. Pittsburgh is 2-7 against the spread its last 9 games in December. Take Minnesota -3 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Week 13

MINNESOTA 3 (43.5) Pittsburgh

Sunday, Dec 12th.

KANSAS CITY 9 1/2 (48) Las Vegas

New Orleans 5 1/2 (43) NY JETS

San Francisco 1 1/2 (48.5) CINCINNATI

TENNESSEE 8 1/2 (43.5) Jacksonville

CLEVELAND 2 1/2 (42) Baltimore

CAROLINA 2 1/2 (42.5) Atlanta

Dallas 4 (48) WASHINGTON

Seattle 7 1/2 (41.5) HOUSTON

DENVER 8 1/2 (42) Detroit

LA CHARGERS 10 1/2 (44.5) NY Giants

TAMPA BAY 3 (53) Buffalo

GREEN BAY 12 1/2 (43.5) Chicago

Monday, Dec 13th.

ARIZONA 2 1/2 (51.5) LA Rams

Bye Week: Indianapolis, Miami, New England,

Philadelphia.

College Football

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Saturday, Dec 11th.

MetLife Stadium-East Rutherford, NJ.

Army 7 1/2 (34) Navy

Friday, Dec 17th.

Bahamas Bowl

Thomas Robinson Stadium-Nassau, Bahamas.

Toledo 10 1/2 (53) Middle Tenn St

Cure Bowl

Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.

Coastal Carolina 10 (64) No. Illinois

Saturday. Dec 18th.

Boca Raton Bowl

FAU Stadium-Boca Raton, FL.

Appalachian St 3 (68)Western Kentucky

Celebration Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium-Atlanta, GA.

Jackson St 12 (41.5)S. Carolina St

New Mexico Bowl

University Stadium-Albuquerque, NM.

Fresno St 10 1/2 (49.5) Utep

Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium-Shreveport, LA.

Byu 7 (54.5)Ala-Birmingham

LendingTree Bowl

Hancock Whitney Stadium-Mobile, AL.

Liberty 9 (58)Eastern Michigan

LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium-Inglewood, CA.

Oregon St 7 (66.5) Utah St

New Orleans Bowl

Caesars Superdome-New Orleans, LA.

UL Lafayette 5 1/2 (52.5) Marshall

Monday, Dec 20th.

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Brooks Stadium-Conway, SC.

Tulsa 9 (53.5) Old Dominion

Potato Bowl

Albertsons Stadium-Boise, ID.

Wyoming 3 (58.5) Kent St

Frisco Bowl

Toyota Stadium-Frisco, TX.

Tex San Antonio 2 1/2 (49.5) San Diego St

Wednesday, Dec 22nd.

Armed Forces Bowl

Armon G. Carter Stadium-Fort Worth, TX.

Army 3 1/2 (59.58) Missouri

Thursday, Dec 23rd.

Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium-Tampa, FL.

Florida 8 (57) Central Florida

Frisco Football Classic

Toyota Stadium-Frisco, TX.

Miami Ohio 3 (53.5) North Texas

Friday, Dec 24th.

Hawaii Bowl

Ching Complex-Honolulu, HI.

Memphis 6 1/2 (59.5) HAWAII

Saturday, Dec 25th.

Camellia Bowl

Crampton Bowl-Montgomery, AL.

Georgia St 4 1/2 (51) Ball St

Monday, Dec 27th.

Quick Lane Bowl

Ford Field-Detroit, MI.

Nevada 1 (60) Western Michigan

Military Bowl

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium-Annapolis, MD.

Boston College 3 (51) East Carolina

Tuesday, Dec 28th.

Birmingham Bowl

Protective Stadium-Birmingham, AL.

Auburn 3 (52.5) Houston

First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium-Dallas, TX.

Louisville 1 (56) Air Force

Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium-Memphis, TN.

Mississippi St 8 1/2 (59) Texas Tech

Holiday Bowl

Petco Park-San Diego, CA.

NC State 1 (59.5) Ucla

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Chase Field-Phoenix, AZ.

Minnesota 3 1/2 (45) West Virginia

Wednesday, Dec 29th.

Fenway Bowl

Fenway Park-Boston, MA.

Virginia 1 1/2 (72) Smu

Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium-Bronx, NY.

Virginia Tech 1 (55) Maryland

Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.

Iowa St 1 (45) Clemson

Alamo Bowl

Alamodome-San Antonio, TX.

Oklahoma 4 1/2 (61.5) Oregon

Thursday, Dec 30th.

Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium-Charlotte, NC.

North Carolina 7 1/2 (58) South Carolina

Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium-Nashville, TN.

Tennessee 3 (63) Purdue

Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium-Atlanta, GA.

Pittsburgh 2 (61.5) Michigan St

Las Vegas Bowl

Allegiant Stadium-Las Vegas, NV.

Wisconsin 7 (42.5) Arizona St

Friday, Dec 31st.

Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field-Jacksonville, FL.

Texas A&M 7 (60) Wake Forest

Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl Stadium-El Paso, TX.

Miami Florida 2 1/2 (59) Washington St

Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium-Miami Gardens, FL.

Georgia 7 1/2 (44) Michigan

Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium-Tucson, AZ.

Boise St 8 1/2 (55)Central Michigan

Cotton Bowl

AT&T Stadium-Arlington, TX.

Alabama 13 1/2 (58.5) Cincinnati

Saturday, Jan 1st.

Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium-Tampa, FL.

Penn St 2 1/2 (47) Arkansas

Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium-Glendale, AZ.

Notre Dame 2 1/2 (46) Oklahoma St

Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.

Kentucky 2 1/2 (45) Iowa

Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl-Pasadena, CA.

Ohio St 6 1/2 (67) Utah

Sugar Bowl

Caesars Superdome-New Orleans, LA.

Baylor 1 (54.5) Mississippi

Tuesday, Jan 4th.

Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium-Houston, TX.

Lsu Pick'em (46.5) Kansas St

NBA

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Utah 1 (213) PHILADELPHIA

LA Lakers 2 1/2 (221) MEMPHIS

Denver 1 (212.5) SAN ANTONIO

College Basketball

Favorite Points Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

Texas 2 SETON HALL

Purdue 11 1/2 RUTGERS

KENT ST 5 1/2 Detroit

ST. JOHN'S 9 Monmouth

NEW MEXICO 12 Denver

Iowa 3 IOWA ST

ARIZONA ST 5 Grand Canyon

NHL

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

TORONTO Even-1/2 (6) Tampa Bay

Chicago Even-1/2 (5.5) MONTREAL

COLUMBUS Pick'em (6) Anaheim

NY ISLANDERS Even-1/2 (5.5) Nashville

ST. LOUIS 1/2-1 (6) Detroit

EDMONTON Even-1/2 (6) Boston

CALGARY Even-1/2 (5.5) Carolina

SEATTLE Pick'em (6) Winnipeg

Minnesota Even-1/2 (5.5) SAN JOSE

Dallas Even-1/2 (5.5) LOS ANGELES

Soccer

Mexico Primera Division

-------------------------------------------------

Atlas +290

CLUB LEON +105

Draw +225

Total Goals 2

Home Team in CAPS

