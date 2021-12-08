Latest Line For editions of December 09.
LATEST LINE
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
By J. McCarthy
---------------------------------------
Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer is 11-1 against the spread the last 12 games when coming off a loss and facing an AFC opponent. The Vikings are 7-3 against the spread their last 10 games in Week 14. Pittsburgh is 2-7 against the spread its last 9 games in December. Take Minnesota -3 for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
NFL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Week 13
MINNESOTA 3 (43.5) Pittsburgh
Sunday, Dec 12th.
KANSAS CITY 9 1/2 (48) Las Vegas
New Orleans 5 1/2 (43) NY JETS
San Francisco 1 1/2 (48.5) CINCINNATI
TENNESSEE 8 1/2 (43.5) Jacksonville
CLEVELAND 2 1/2 (42) Baltimore
CAROLINA 2 1/2 (42.5) Atlanta
Dallas 4 (48) WASHINGTON
Seattle 7 1/2 (41.5) HOUSTON
DENVER 8 1/2 (42) Detroit
LA CHARGERS 10 1/2 (44.5) NY Giants
TAMPA BAY 3 (53) Buffalo
GREEN BAY 12 1/2 (43.5) Chicago
Monday, Dec 13th.
ARIZONA 2 1/2 (51.5) LA Rams
-------------------------------------------------
Bye Week: Indianapolis, Miami, New England,
Philadelphia.
-------------------------------------------------
College Football
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Saturday, Dec 11th.
MetLife Stadium-East Rutherford, NJ.
Army 7 1/2 (34) Navy
Friday, Dec 17th.
Bahamas Bowl
Thomas Robinson Stadium-Nassau, Bahamas.
Toledo 10 1/2 (53) Middle Tenn St
Cure Bowl
Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.
Coastal Carolina 10 (64) No. Illinois
Saturday. Dec 18th.
Boca Raton Bowl
FAU Stadium-Boca Raton, FL.
Appalachian St 3 (68)Western Kentucky
Celebration Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium-Atlanta, GA.
Jackson St 12 (41.5)S. Carolina St
New Mexico Bowl
University Stadium-Albuquerque, NM.
Fresno St 10 1/2 (49.5) Utep
Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium-Shreveport, LA.
Byu 7 (54.5)Ala-Birmingham
LendingTree Bowl
Hancock Whitney Stadium-Mobile, AL.
Liberty 9 (58)Eastern Michigan
LA Bowl
SoFi Stadium-Inglewood, CA.
Oregon St 7 (66.5) Utah St
New Orleans Bowl
Caesars Superdome-New Orleans, LA.
UL Lafayette 5 1/2 (52.5) Marshall
Monday, Dec 20th.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Brooks Stadium-Conway, SC.
Tulsa 9 (53.5) Old Dominion
Potato Bowl
Albertsons Stadium-Boise, ID.
Wyoming 3 (58.5) Kent St
Frisco Bowl
Toyota Stadium-Frisco, TX.
Tex San Antonio 2 1/2 (49.5) San Diego St
Wednesday, Dec 22nd.
Armed Forces Bowl
Armon G. Carter Stadium-Fort Worth, TX.
Army 3 1/2 (59.58) Missouri
Thursday, Dec 23rd.
Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium-Tampa, FL.
Florida 8 (57) Central Florida
Frisco Football Classic
Toyota Stadium-Frisco, TX.
Miami Ohio 3 (53.5) North Texas
Friday, Dec 24th.
Hawaii Bowl
Ching Complex-Honolulu, HI.
Memphis 6 1/2 (59.5) HAWAII
Saturday, Dec 25th.
Camellia Bowl
Crampton Bowl-Montgomery, AL.
Georgia St 4 1/2 (51) Ball St
Monday, Dec 27th.
Quick Lane Bowl
Ford Field-Detroit, MI.
Nevada 1 (60) Western Michigan
Military Bowl
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium-Annapolis, MD.
Boston College 3 (51) East Carolina
Tuesday, Dec 28th.
Birmingham Bowl
Protective Stadium-Birmingham, AL.
Auburn 3 (52.5) Houston
First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium-Dallas, TX.
Louisville 1 (56) Air Force
Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium-Memphis, TN.
Mississippi St 8 1/2 (59) Texas Tech
Holiday Bowl
Petco Park-San Diego, CA.
NC State 1 (59.5) Ucla
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Chase Field-Phoenix, AZ.
Minnesota 3 1/2 (45) West Virginia
Wednesday, Dec 29th.
Fenway Bowl
Fenway Park-Boston, MA.
Virginia 1 1/2 (72) Smu
Pinstripe Bowl
Yankee Stadium-Bronx, NY.
Virginia Tech 1 (55) Maryland
Cheez-It Bowl
Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.
Iowa St 1 (45) Clemson
Alamo Bowl
Alamodome-San Antonio, TX.
Oklahoma 4 1/2 (61.5) Oregon
Thursday, Dec 30th.
Mayo Bowl
Bank of America Stadium-Charlotte, NC.
North Carolina 7 1/2 (58) South Carolina
Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium-Nashville, TN.
Tennessee 3 (63) Purdue
Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium-Atlanta, GA.
Pittsburgh 2 (61.5) Michigan St
Las Vegas Bowl
Allegiant Stadium-Las Vegas, NV.
Wisconsin 7 (42.5) Arizona St
Friday, Dec 31st.
Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Field-Jacksonville, FL.
Texas A&M 7 (60) Wake Forest
Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl Stadium-El Paso, TX.
Miami Florida 2 1/2 (59) Washington St
Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium-Miami Gardens, FL.
Georgia 7 1/2 (44) Michigan
Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium-Tucson, AZ.
Boise St 8 1/2 (55)Central Michigan
Cotton Bowl
AT&T Stadium-Arlington, TX.
Alabama 13 1/2 (58.5) Cincinnati
Saturday, Jan 1st.
Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium-Tampa, FL.
Penn St 2 1/2 (47) Arkansas
Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium-Glendale, AZ.
Notre Dame 2 1/2 (46) Oklahoma St
Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.
Kentucky 2 1/2 (45) Iowa
Rose Bowl
Rose Bowl-Pasadena, CA.
Ohio St 6 1/2 (67) Utah
Sugar Bowl
Caesars Superdome-New Orleans, LA.
Baylor 1 (54.5) Mississippi
Tuesday, Jan 4th.
Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium-Houston, TX.
Lsu Pick'em (46.5) Kansas St
-------------------------------------------------
NBA
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Utah 1 (213) PHILADELPHIA
LA Lakers 2 1/2 (221) MEMPHIS
Denver 1 (212.5) SAN ANTONIO
-------------------------------------------------
College Basketball
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Texas 2 SETON HALL
Purdue 11 1/2 RUTGERS
KENT ST 5 1/2 Detroit
ST. JOHN'S 9 Monmouth
NEW MEXICO 12 Denver
Iowa 3 IOWA ST
ARIZONA ST 5 Grand Canyon
-------------------------------------------------
NHL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
TORONTO Even-1/2 (6) Tampa Bay
Chicago Even-1/2 (5.5) MONTREAL
COLUMBUS Pick'em (6) Anaheim
NY ISLANDERS Even-1/2 (5.5) Nashville
ST. LOUIS 1/2-1 (6) Detroit
EDMONTON Even-1/2 (6) Boston
CALGARY Even-1/2 (5.5) Carolina
SEATTLE Pick'em (6) Winnipeg
Minnesota Even-1/2 (5.5) SAN JOSE
Dallas Even-1/2 (5.5) LOS ANGELES
-------------------------------------------------
Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
Mexico Primera Division
-------------------------------------------------
Atlas +290
CLUB LEON +105
Draw +225
Total Goals 2
-------------------------------------------------
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC