Utah is 5-15-1 against the spread its last 21 road games. The Jazz are 9-24-1 against the spread their last 34 games versus a team with a winning record. Dallas is 5-1 against the spread its last 6 Sunday games. The Mavericks are 9-3-1 against the spread their last 13 home games in this series. Take Dallas -2 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

-------------------------------------------------

NBA

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

New York 4 (220.5) DETROIT

BOSTON 6 1/2 (227.5) Minnesota

Golden St 6 (222.5) WASHINGTON

PHOENIX 5 (229) Philadelphia

NEW ORLEANS 4 (228) LA Lakers

BROOKLYN 7 (236.5) Charlotte

DALLAS 2 1/2 (223.5) Utah

-------------------------------------------------

College Basketball

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

NCAA Tournament

Wells Fargo Center-Philadelphia, PA.

East Regional Final

North Carolina 8 1/2 (137) St. Peter's

NCAA Tournament

United Center-Chicago, IL.

Midwest Regional Final

Kansas 6 (147) Miami Florida

-------------------------------------------------

NHL

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

Tampa Bay Even-1/2 (5.5) NY ISLANDERS

PITTSBURGH 1-1 1/2 (6.5) Detroit

NY RANGERS 1-1 1/2 (5.5) Buffalo

Colorado Even-1/2 (6.5) MINNESOTA

NASHVILLE 1-1 1/2 (6) Philadelphia

NEW JERSEY Even-1/2 (6.5) Montreal

TORONTO Even-1/2 (7) Florida

WINNIPEG 1-1 1/2 (6) Arizona

-------------------------------------------------

Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

Major League Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

Orlando City SC +315

PORTLAND -115

Draw +260

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

