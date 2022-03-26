Latest Line For editions of March 27.
LATEST LINE
By J. McCarthy
Utah is 5-15-1 against the spread its last 21 road games. The Jazz are 9-24-1 against the spread their last 34 games versus a team with a winning record. Dallas is 5-1 against the spread its last 6 Sunday games. The Mavericks are 9-3-1 against the spread their last 13 home games in this series. Take Dallas -2 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
NBA
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
New York 4 (220.5) DETROIT
BOSTON 6 1/2 (227.5) Minnesota
Golden St 6 (222.5) WASHINGTON
PHOENIX 5 (229) Philadelphia
NEW ORLEANS 4 (228) LA Lakers
BROOKLYN 7 (236.5) Charlotte
DALLAS 2 1/2 (223.5) Utah
College Basketball
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
NCAA Tournament
Wells Fargo Center-Philadelphia, PA.
East Regional Final
North Carolina 8 1/2 (137) St. Peter's
NCAA Tournament
United Center-Chicago, IL.
Midwest Regional Final
Kansas 6 (147) Miami Florida
NHL
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
Tampa Bay Even-1/2 (5.5) NY ISLANDERS
PITTSBURGH 1-1 1/2 (6.5) Detroit
NY RANGERS 1-1 1/2 (5.5) Buffalo
Colorado Even-1/2 (6.5) MINNESOTA
NASHVILLE 1-1 1/2 (6) Philadelphia
NEW JERSEY Even-1/2 (6.5) Montreal
TORONTO Even-1/2 (7) Florida
WINNIPEG 1-1 1/2 (6) Arizona
Soccer
Major League Soccer
Orlando City SC +315
PORTLAND -115
Draw +260
Total Goals 2.5
Home Team in CAPS
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
