Latest Line For editions of December 15.
By J. McCarthy
Charlotte is 4-10 against the spread its last 14 road games. The Hornets are 1-6 against the spread their last 7 games versus a team with a losing record. San Antonio is 7-1 against the spread its last 8 games when playing on 2 days of rest. The Spurs are 10-4 against the spread their last 14 home games in this series. Take San Antonio -3 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
Thursday, Dec 16th.
Week 15
Kansas City 3 (51.5) LA CHARGERS
Saturday, Dec 18th.
CLEVELAND 3 (40) Las Vegas
INDIANAPOLIS 2 (45) New England
Sunday, Dec 19th.
PHILADELPHIA 5 (44.5) Washington
BUFFALO 10 1/2 (43.5) Carolina
MIAMI 8 1/2 (42) NY Jets
Dallas 10 1/2 (44.5) NY GIANTS
Green Bay 4 1/2 (43.5) BALTIMORE
Tennessee 2 (41.5) PITTSBURGH
JACKSONVILLE 3 1/2 (39.5) Houston
Arizona 13 1/2 (47.5) DETROIT
SAN FRANCISCO 9 (46) Atlanta
DENVER 1 1/2 (43.5) Cincinnati
LA RAMS 5 (45) Seattle
TAMPA BAY 10 1/2 (46.5) New Orleans
Monday, Dec 20th.
Minnesota 3 1/2 (44) CHICAGO
x-Baltimore L. Jackson is questionable.
College Football
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
Friday, Dec 17th.
Bahamas Bowl
Thomas Robinson Stadium-Nassau, Bahamas.
Toledo 10 1/2 (51) Middle Tenn St
Cure Bowl
Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.
Coastal Carolina 10 1/2 (64) No. Illinois
Saturday. Dec 18th.
Boca Raton Bowl
FAU Stadium-Boca Raton, FL.
Appalachian St 3 (68)Western Kentucky
Celebration Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium-Atlanta, GA.
Jackson St 10 (42.5)S. Carolina St
New Mexico Bowl
University Stadium-Albuquerque, NM.
Fresno St 12 (51) Utep
Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium-Shreveport, LA.
Byu 7 (54.5)Ala-Birmingham
LendingTree Bowl
Hancock Whitney Stadium-Mobile, AL.
Liberty 9 (58)Eastern Michigan
LA Bowl
SoFi Stadium-Inglewood, CA.
Oregon St 7 (67.5) Utah St
New Orleans Bowl
Caesars Superdome-New Orleans, LA.
UL Lafayette 5 (55) Marshall
Monday, Dec 20th.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Brooks Stadium-Conway, SC.
Tulsa 9 1/2 (53.5) Old Dominion
Tuesday, Dec 21st.
Potato Bowl
Albertsons Stadium-Boise, ID.
Wyoming 3 (59) Kent St
Frisco Bowl
Toyota Stadium-Frisco, TX.
Tex San Antonio 2 1/2 (49.5) San Diego St
Wednesday, Dec 22nd.
Armed Forces Bowl
Armon G. Carter Stadium-Fort Worth, TX.
Army 3 1/2 (58) Missouri
Thursday, Dec 23rd.
Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium-Tampa, FL.
Florida 6 (56) Central Florida
Frisco Football Classic
Toyota Stadium-Frisco, TX.
Miami Ohio 3 (54) North Texas
Friday, Dec 24th.
Hawaii Bowl
Ching Complex-Honolulu, HI.
Memphis 7 1/2 (58) HAWAII
Saturday, Dec 25th.
Camellia Bowl
Crampton Bowl-Montgomery, AL.
Georgia St 5 (50) Ball St
Monday, Dec 27th.
Quick Lane Bowl
Ford Field-Detroit, MI.
Western Michigan 3 1/2 (59) Nevada
Military Bowl
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium-Annapolis, MD.
Boston College 3 (51) East Carolina
Tuesday, Dec 28th.
Birmingham Bowl
Protective Stadium-Birmingham, AL.
Auburn 3 (51.5) Houston
First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium-Dallas, TX.
Louisville 1 (56) Air Force
Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium-Memphis, TN.
Mississippi St 8 1/2 (59.5) Texas Tech
Holiday Bowl
Petco Park-San Diego, CA.
NC State 1 (60.5) Ucla
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Chase Field-Phoenix, AZ.
Minnesota 3 1/2 (45) West Virginia
Wednesday, Dec 29th.
Fenway Bowl
Fenway Park-Boston, MA.
Virginia 2 1/2 (70.5) Smu
Pinstripe Bowl
Yankee Stadium-Bronx, NY.
Maryland 1 (55) Virginia Tech
Cheez-It Bowl
Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.
Iowa St 1 1/2 (45) Clemson
Alamo Bowl
Alamodome-San Antonio, TX.
Oklahoma 4 1/2 (61.5) Oregon
Thursday, Dec 30th.
Mayo Bowl
Bank of America Stadium-Charlotte, NC.
North Carolina 8 1/2 (58) South Carolina
Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium-Nashville, TN.
Tennessee 4 1/2 (63) Purdue
Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium-Atlanta, GA.
Michigan St 1 1/2 (60.5) Pittsburgh
Las Vegas Bowl
Allegiant Stadium-Las Vegas, NV.
Wisconsin 7 (42.5) Arizona St
Friday, Dec 31st.
Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Field-Jacksonville, FL.
Texas A&M 5 (58) Wake Forest
Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl Stadium-El Paso, TX.
Miami Florida 2 1/2 (59) Washington St
Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium-Miami Gardens, FL.
Georgia 7 1/2 (44.5) Michigan
Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium-Tucson, AZ.
Boise St 8 (55)Central Michigan
Cotton Bowl
AT&T Stadium-Arlington, TX.
Alabama 13 1/2 (58.5) Cincinnati
Saturday, Jan 1st.
Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium-Tampa, FL.
Penn St 2 1/2 (47) Arkansas
Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium-Glendale, AZ.
Notre Dame 2 1/2 (46) Oklahoma St
Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.
Kentucky 3 (45) Iowa
Rose Bowl
Rose Bowl-Pasadena, CA.
Ohio St 6 1/2 (66.5) Utah
Sugar Bowl
Caesars Superdome-New Orleans, LA.
Baylor 1 (54.5) Mississippi
Tuesday, Jan 4th.
Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium-Houston, TX.
Kansas St 1 (46.5) Lsu
NBA
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Atlanta 7 (225) ORLANDO
CLEVELAND 8 1/2 (221) Houston
PHILADELPHIA 3 (207.5) Miami
DALLAS 2 (217) LA Lakers
New Orleans 1 1/2 (210) OKLAHOMA CITY
MILWAUKEE 4 1/2 (217.5) Indiana
SAN ANTONIO 3 1/2 (228) Charlotte
DENVER 4 1/2 (217) Minnesota
SACRAMENTO 1 (225) Washington
UTAH 8 (215) LA Clippers
PORTLAND 1 1/2 (219.5) Memphis
College Basketball
Favorite Points Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
BELMONT 6 1/2 Chattanooga
OHIO 5 1/2 Marshall
VA COMMONWEALTH 10 Florida Atlantic
WRIGHT ST 3 Akron
MISSOURI ST 4 1/2 South Dakota St
Central Florida 4 TEMPLE
MISSISSIPPI 10 Middle Tenn St
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 12 1/2 SE Missouri St
TEXAS ST 14 1/2 Lamar
XAVIER 15 1/2 Morehead St
ABILENE CHRISTIAN 9 CS Bakersfield
SOUTHERN CAL 11 1/2 Cal Irvine
ARIZONA 23 1/2 Northern Colorado
Utah St 2 WEBER ST
OREGON 17 1/2 Portland
UC San Diego 3 1/2 DENVER
UNLV 19 Nebraska Omaha
WASHINGTON ST 8 New Mexico St
NHL
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Washington Even-1/2 (5.5) CHICAGO
NY Rangers 1/2-1 (5.5) ARIZONA
ANAHEIM Even-1/2 (5.5) Seattle
