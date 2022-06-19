Latest Line For editions of June 20.

By J. McCarthy

Tampa Bay is 40-15 its last 55 home games. The Lightning are 102-47 their last 149 games when playing on one day of rest. The betting favorite is 16-5 the last 21 games in this matchup. Take Tampa Bay -1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

National League

NY METS 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) Miami

Chicago Cubs Even-6 (8.5) PITTSBURGH

ATLANTA 6-7 (8) San Francisco

MILWAUKEE 6 1/2-7 1/2 (7.5) St. Louis

SAN DIEGO 8 1/2-9 1/2 (7.5) Arizona

American League

NY Yankees 5 1/2-6 1/2 (6.5) TAMPA BAY

BOSTON 7 1/2-8 1/2 (9.5) Detroit

Toronto Even-6 (8.5)CHI WHITE SOX

LA Angels 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5) Kansas City

NHL

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

Stanley Cup Final

Best of Seven Series

Colorado leads series 2-0

TAMPA BAY Even-1/2 (6) Colorado

Home Team in CAPS

(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

