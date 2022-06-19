Latest Line For editions of June 20.
LATEST LINE
By J. McCarthy
Tampa Bay is 40-15 its last 55 home games. The Lightning are 102-47 their last 149 games when playing on one day of rest. The betting favorite is 16-5 the last 21 games in this matchup. Take Tampa Bay -1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
MLB
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
National League
NY METS 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) Miami
Chicago Cubs Even-6 (8.5) PITTSBURGH
ATLANTA 6-7 (8) San Francisco
MILWAUKEE 6 1/2-7 1/2 (7.5) St. Louis
SAN DIEGO 8 1/2-9 1/2 (7.5) Arizona
American League
NY Yankees 5 1/2-6 1/2 (6.5) TAMPA BAY
BOSTON 7 1/2-8 1/2 (9.5) Detroit
Toronto Even-6 (8.5)CHI WHITE SOX
LA Angels 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5) Kansas City
NHL
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
Stanley Cup Final
Best of Seven Series
Colorado leads series 2-0
TAMPA BAY Even-1/2 (6) Colorado
Home Team in CAPS
