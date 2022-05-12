Latest Line For editions of May 13.
By J. McCarthy
Memphis is 18-7-1 against the spread its last 26 games as an underdog. The Grizzlies are 35-16 against the spread their last 51 games when playing on one day of rest. Golden State is 1-6 against the spread its last 7 playoff games as the betting favorite. The Warriors are 2-8 against the spread their last 10 games when playing on one day of rest. Take Memphis +8 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
MLB
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
National League
PITTSBURGH Pick'em (8) Cincinnati
Milwaukee 6 1/2-7 1/2 (6.5) MIAMI
ATLANTA 6-7 (7) San Diego
San Francisco Even-6 (7.5) ST. LOUIS
ARIZONA 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) Chicago Cubs
LA DODGERS 9-11 (7.5) Philadelphia
American League
DETROIT 6-7 (8) Baltimore
Toronto 5 1/2-6 1/2 (6.5) TAMPA BAY
TEXAS 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) Boston
MINNESOTA 7-8 (8.5) Cleveland
NY Yankees 7-8 (7.5)CHI WHITE SOX
LA Angels 6-7 (7.5) OAKLAND
Interleague
Houston 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) WASHINGTON
NY METS 9-11 (7) Seattle
COLORADO 6-7 (10.5) Kansas City
NBA
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
NBA Playoffs
Conference Semifinals
Best of Seven Series
Milwaukee leads series 3-2
MILWAUKEE 1 1/2 (211.5) Boston
Golden State leads series 3-2
GOLDEN STATE 8 1/2 (217.5) Memphis
NHL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Best of Seven Series
Florida leads series 3-2
Florida 1/2-1 (6.5) WASHINGTON
Pittsburgh leads series 3-2
NY Rangers Even-1/2 (6) PITTSBURGH
Calgary leads series 3-2
Calgary 1/2-1 (5.5) DALLAS
MMA
-------------------------------------------------
Bellator 281
MVP vs. Storley
SSE Arena-London, England.
L. Storley -280
M. Page +240
L. Machida +135
F. Edwards -155
D. Kielholtz -270
K. Watanabe +230
P. Daley -300
W. Giacomo +250
S. Biyong +240
L. Trainer -280
R. Whiteford +140
D. Weichel -160
M. Lemminger +180
O. Enkamp -210
E. Kallionidou +135
K. Jackson -155
T. Wilde +110
A. Davis -130
A. Korkmaz +130
A. Fisher -150
A. Carlos +400
C. Ward -500
M. Rozanski -230
L. Chadwick +195
L. Green +190
C. Penco -220
Home Team in CAPS
