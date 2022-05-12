Latest Line For editions of May 13.

Memphis is 18-7-1 against the spread its last 26 games as an underdog. The Grizzlies are 35-16 against the spread their last 51 games when playing on one day of rest. Golden State is 1-6 against the spread its last 7 playoff games as the betting favorite. The Warriors are 2-8 against the spread their last 10 games when playing on one day of rest. Take Memphis +8 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

-------------------------------------------------

MLB

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

National League

PITTSBURGH Pick'em (8) Cincinnati

Milwaukee 6 1/2-7 1/2 (6.5) MIAMI

ATLANTA 6-7 (7) San Diego

San Francisco Even-6 (7.5) ST. LOUIS

ARIZONA 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) Chicago Cubs

LA DODGERS 9-11 (7.5) Philadelphia

-------------------------------------------------

American League

DETROIT 6-7 (8) Baltimore

Toronto 5 1/2-6 1/2 (6.5) TAMPA BAY

TEXAS 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) Boston

MINNESOTA 7-8 (8.5) Cleveland

NY Yankees 7-8 (7.5)CHI WHITE SOX

LA Angels 6-7 (7.5) OAKLAND

-------------------------------------------------

Interleague

Houston 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) WASHINGTON

NY METS 9-11 (7) Seattle

COLORADO 6-7 (10.5) Kansas City

-------------------------------------------------

NBA

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Best of Seven Series

Milwaukee leads series 3-2

MILWAUKEE 1 1/2 (211.5) Boston

Golden State leads series 3-2

GOLDEN STATE 8 1/2 (217.5) Memphis

-------------------------------------------------

NHL

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Best of Seven Series

Florida leads series 3-2

Florida 1/2-1 (6.5) WASHINGTON

Pittsburgh leads series 3-2

NY Rangers Even-1/2 (6) PITTSBURGH

Calgary leads series 3-2

Calgary 1/2-1 (5.5) DALLAS

-------------------------------------------------

MMA

-------------------------------------------------

Bellator 281

MVP vs. Storley

SSE Arena-London, England.

-------------------------------------------------

L. Storley -280

M. Page +240

-------------------------------------------------

L. Machida +135

F. Edwards -155

-------------------------------------------------

D. Kielholtz -270

K. Watanabe +230

-------------------------------------------------

P. Daley -300

W. Giacomo +250

-------------------------------------------------

S. Biyong +240

L. Trainer -280

-------------------------------------------------

R. Whiteford +140

D. Weichel -160

-------------------------------------------------

M. Lemminger +180

O. Enkamp -210

-------------------------------------------------

E. Kallionidou +135

K. Jackson -155

-------------------------------------------------

T. Wilde +110

A. Davis -130

-------------------------------------------------

A. Korkmaz +130

A. Fisher -150

-------------------------------------------------

A. Carlos +400

C. Ward -500

-------------------------------------------------

M. Rozanski -230

L. Chadwick +195

-------------------------------------------------

L. Green +190

C. Penco -220

-------------------------------------------------

Home Team in CAPS

-------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------

