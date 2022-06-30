Latest Line For editions of July 01.
LATEST LINE
By J. McCarthy
New York is 49-14 its last 63 games. The Yankees are 7-1 their last 8 Friday games. Cleveland is 2-5 its last 7 home games versus a right-handed starter. The Guardians are 1-6 their last 7 home games in this series. Take the NY Yankees over Cleveland for another Best Bet winner.
MLB
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
National League
St. Louis 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5) PHILADELPHIA
WASHINGTON Even-6 (9.5) Miami
Atlanta 9-11 (9.5) CINCINNATI
Milwaukee 8 1/2-9 1/2 (7.5) PITTSBURGH
COLORADO Even-6 (11.5) Arizona
LA DODGERS 7 1/2-8 1/2 (7.5) San Diego
American League
TORONTO 6-7 (9) Tampa Bay
NY Yankees 9-11 (8) CLEVELAND
DETROIT 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) Kansas City
HOUSTON 6-7 (8.5) LA Angels
MINNESOTA 9-11 (8) Baltimore
SEATTLE 8 1/2-9 1/2 (7.5) Oakland
Interleague
Boston Even-6 (8.5) CHICAGO CUBS
NY METS 8-9 (8) Texas
SAN FRANCISCO 6-7 (8) Chi White Sox
Soccer
Mexico Liga MX
Toluca +245
NECAXA +115
Draw +240
Total Goals 2.5
Puebla +200
MAZATLAN +145
Draw +225
Total Goals 2.5
Home Team in CAPS
