Latest Line For editions of July 01.

LATEST LINE

---------------------------------------

---------------------------------------

By J. McCarthy

---------------------------------------

New York is 49-14 its last 63 games. The Yankees are 7-1 their last 8 Friday games. Cleveland is 2-5 its last 7 home games versus a right-handed starter. The Guardians are 1-6 their last 7 home games in this series. Take the NY Yankees over Cleveland for another Best Bet winner.

-------------------------------------------------

MLB

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

National League

St. Louis 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5) PHILADELPHIA

WASHINGTON Even-6 (9.5) Miami

Atlanta 9-11 (9.5) CINCINNATI

Milwaukee 8 1/2-9 1/2 (7.5) PITTSBURGH

COLORADO Even-6 (11.5) Arizona

LA DODGERS 7 1/2-8 1/2 (7.5) San Diego

-------------------------------------------------

American League

TORONTO 6-7 (9) Tampa Bay

NY Yankees 9-11 (8) CLEVELAND

DETROIT 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) Kansas City

HOUSTON 6-7 (8.5) LA Angels

MINNESOTA 9-11 (8) Baltimore

SEATTLE 8 1/2-9 1/2 (7.5) Oakland

-------------------------------------------------

Interleague

Boston Even-6 (8.5) CHICAGO CUBS

NY METS 8-9 (8) Texas

SAN FRANCISCO 6-7 (8) Chi White Sox

-------------------------------------------------

Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

Mexico Liga MX

-------------------------------------------------

Toluca +245

NECAXA +115

Draw +240

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Puebla +200

MAZATLAN +145

Draw +225

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Home Team in CAPS

-------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------

(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Trending Video

Recommended for you