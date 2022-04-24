Latest Line For editions of April 25.

Utah is 1-9 against the spread its last 10 games when playing on one day of rest. The Jazz are 6-19-1 against the spread their last 26 road games. Dallas is 10-2 against the spread its last 12 games after allowing 100 points or more the previous game. The Mavericks are 6-1 against the spread their last 7 games versus a team with a winning record. Take Dallas -2 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

-------------------------------------------------

MLB

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

National League

MILWAUKEE 6-7 (8) San Francisco

PHILADELPHIA 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5) Colorado

NY Mets 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7) ST. LOUIS

LA Dodgers 7-8 (8) ARIZONA

-------------------------------------------------

American League

Toronto 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9) Boston

Houston 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9) TEXAS

Cleveland Even-6 (8.5) LA ANGELS

-------------------------------------------------

NBA

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

NBA Playoffs

First Round-Best of Seven Series

Boston leads series 3-0

BROOKLYN Pick'em (220) Boston

Philadelphia leads series 3-1

PHILADELPHIA 7 1/2 (209.5) Toronto

Series is tied at 2-2

DALLAS 2 1/2 (213) Utah

-------------------------------------------------

NHL

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

CHICAGO Even-1/2 (6.5) Philadelphia

-------------------------------------------------

Home Team in CAPS

-------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------

