Latest Line For editions of April 25.
LATEST LINE
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
By J. McCarthy
---------------------------------------
Utah is 1-9 against the spread its last 10 games when playing on one day of rest. The Jazz are 6-19-1 against the spread their last 26 road games. Dallas is 10-2 against the spread its last 12 games after allowing 100 points or more the previous game. The Mavericks are 6-1 against the spread their last 7 games versus a team with a winning record. Take Dallas -2 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
MLB
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
National League
MILWAUKEE 6-7 (8) San Francisco
PHILADELPHIA 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5) Colorado
NY Mets 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7) ST. LOUIS
LA Dodgers 7-8 (8) ARIZONA
-------------------------------------------------
American League
Toronto 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9) Boston
Houston 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9) TEXAS
Cleveland Even-6 (8.5) LA ANGELS
-------------------------------------------------
NBA
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
NBA Playoffs
First Round-Best of Seven Series
Boston leads series 3-0
BROOKLYN Pick'em (220) Boston
Philadelphia leads series 3-1
PHILADELPHIA 7 1/2 (209.5) Toronto
Series is tied at 2-2
DALLAS 2 1/2 (213) Utah
-------------------------------------------------
NHL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
CHICAGO Even-1/2 (6.5) Philadelphia
-------------------------------------------------
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.