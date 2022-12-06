Latest Line For editions of December 07.

LATEST LINE

---------------------------------------

---------------------------------------

By J. McCarthy

---------------------------------------

Memphis is 35-16 against the spread its last 51 home games. The Grizzlies are 5-1 against the spread their last 6 games after scoring 100 points or more the previous game. Oklahoma City is 3-9 against the spread the last 12 games in this series. Take Memphis -6 for another Best Bet winner.

-------------------------------------------------

NFL

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Dec 8th.

Week 14

Las Vegas 6 (44.5) LA RAMS

-------------------------------------------------

Sunday, Dec 11th.

DETROIT 2 1/2 (53.5) Minnesota

BUFFALO 9 1/2 (44) NY Jets

PITTSBURGH 2 1/2 (37) Baltimore

Philadelphia 7 (45) NY GIANTS

CINCINNATI 6 (47) Cleveland

TENNESSEE 3 1/2 (41.5)Jacksonville

DALLAS 17 (45) Houston

Miami 3 (52) LA CHARGERS

SEATTLE 3 1/2 (43.5) Carolina

SAN FRANCISCO 3 1/2 (37) Tampa Bay

Kansas City 9 (43) DENVER

-------------------------------------------------

Monday, Dec 12th.

New England 1 (45) ARIZONA

-------------------------------------------------

Bye Week: Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay,

Indianapolis, New Orleans, Washington.

-------------------------------------------------

College Football

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

Saturday, Dec 10th.

Lincoln Financial Field-Philadelphia, PA.

Navy 2 (32.5) Army

-------------------------------------------------

Friday, Dec 16th.

Bahamas Bowl

Thomas Robinson Stadium-Nassau, Bahamas.

Ala-Birmingham 10 (44) Miami-Ohio

Cure Bowl

Exploria Stadium-Orlando, FL.

Tex San Antonio Pick'em (54) Troy

-------------------------------------------------

Saturday, Dec 17th.

Fenway Bowl

Fenway Park-Boston, MA.

Louisville 2 1/2 (45) Cincinnati

Celebration Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium-Atlanta, GA.

Jackson St 16 1/2 (56) NC Central

New Mexico Bowl

Dreamstyle Stadium-Albuquerque, NM.

Smu 1 1/2 (70.5) Byu

LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium-Inglewood, CA.

Fresno St 2 (54) Washington St

LendingTree Bowl

Hancock Whitney Stadium-Mobile, AL.

Southern Miss 7 (46.5) Rice

Las Vegas Bowl

Allegiant Stadium-Las Vegas, NV.

Oregon St 10 (52) Florida

Frisco Bowl

Toyota Stadium-Frisco, TX.

Boise St 10 (56.5) North Texas

-------------------------------------------------

Monday, Dec 19th.

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Brooks Stadium-Conway, SC.

Marshall 10 (40.5) Connecticut

-------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Dec 20th.

Potato Bowl

Albertsons Stadium-Boise, ID.

San Jose St 4 (54) E. Michigan

Boca Raton Bowl

FAU Stadium-Boca Raton, FL.

Toledo 5 (53.5) Liberty

-------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Dec 21st.

New Orleans Bowl

Caesars Superdome-New Orleans, LA.

South Alabama 7 1/2 (54) West Kentucky

-------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Dec 22nd.

Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium-Fort Worth, TX.

Baylor 6 (49.5) Air Force

-------------------------------------------------

Friday, Dec 23rd.

Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium-Shreveport, LA.

Houston 6 (60.5) UL-Lafayette

Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium-Tampa, FL.

Wake Forest 2 1/2 (63) Missouri

-------------------------------------------------

Saturday, Dec 24th.

Hawaii Bowl

Ching Complex-Honolulu, HI.

San Diego St 6 1/2 (49) Middle Tenn St

-------------------------------------------------

Monday, Dec 26th.

Quick Lane Bowl

Ford Field-Detroit, MI.

Bowling Green 2 1/2 (48) New Mexico St

-------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Dec 27th.

Camellia Bowl

Crampton Bowl-Montgomery, AL.

Georgia Southern 3 1/2 (67.5) Buffalo

First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium-Dallas, TX.

Memphis 7 (63) Utah St

Birmingham Bowl

Protective Stadium-Birmingham, AL.

East Carolina 9 1/2 (60) Coast Carolina

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Chase Field-Phoenix, AZ.

Wisconsin 2 1/2 (43) Oklahoma St

-------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Dec 28th.

Military Bowl

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium-Annapolis, MD.

Central Florida 1 (62.5) Duke

Liberty Bowl

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium-Memphis, TN.

Arkansas 4 1/2 (68.5) Kansas

Holiday Bowl

Petco Park-San Diego, CA.

Oregon 11 (72) North Carolina

Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium-Houston, TX.

Mississippi 4 (69.5) Texas Tech

-------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Dec 29th.

Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium-Bronx, NY.

Minnesota 8 (42) Syracuse

Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.

Florida St 7 1/2 (65) Oklahoma

Alamo Bowl

Alamodome-San Antonio, TX.

Texas 6 (68.5) Washington

-------------------------------------------------

Friday, Dec 30th.

Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium-Charlotte, NC.

Maryland 1 1/2 (47.5) NC State

Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl-El Paso, TX.

Ucla 7 (57.5) Pittsburgh

Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field-Jacksonville, FL.

Notre Dame 3 1/2 (52) South Carolina

Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium-Tucson, AZ.

Ohio 2 (42) Wyoming

Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium-Miami Gardens, FL.

Clemson 7 (63.5) Tennessee

-------------------------------------------------

Saturday, Dec 31st.

Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium-Nashville, TN.

Kentucky 1 1/2 (31.5) Iowa

Sugar Bowl

Caesars Superdome-New Orleans, LA.

Alabama 3 1/2 (54.5) Kansas St

Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium-Atlanta, GA.

Georgia 6 1/2 (61.5) Ohio St

Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium-Glendale, AZ.

Michigan 8 (59.5) Tcu

-------------------------------------------------

Monday, Jan 2nd.

ReliaQuest Bowl

Raymond James Stadium-Tampa, FL.

Mississippi St 1 (46.5) Illinois

Cotton Bowl

AT&T Stadium-Arlington, TX.

Southern Cal 1 1/2 (62) Tulane

Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.

Lsu 8 (58) Purdue

Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl-Pasadena, CA.

Utah 2 1/2 (52) Penn St

-------------------------------------------------

NBA

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

LA Clippers 6 (219.5) ORLANDO

TORONTO 5 (224) LA Lakers

NEW YORK 2 (232) Atlanta

BROOKLYN 9 1/2 (221.5) Charlotte

MINNESOTA 3 1/2 (235) Indiana

MILWAUKEE 6 1/2 (234.5) Sacramento

MEMPHIS 6 (232) Oklahoma City

NEW ORLEANS 10 (226) Detroit

CHICAGO 5 1/2 (225) Washington

Golden St 2 (239) UTAH

Boston 1 1/2 (231) PHOENIX

-------------------------------------------------

College Basketball

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Points Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

PENN ST 4 Michigan St

GEORGETOWN 6 Siena

ST. JOHN'S 8 1/2 DePaul

OLD DOMINION 11 1/2 William & Mary

MIAMI-FLORIDA 16 Cornell

VILLANOVA 13 1/2 Pennsylvania

DAVIDSON 15 1/2 Western Carolina

RHODEL ISLAND 6 1/2 Brown

PURDUE 18 1/2 Hofstra

ST. BONAVENTURE 8 Cleveland St

CENTRAL MICHIGAN 2 1/2 Robert Morris

ILLINOIS ST 6 Eastern Michigan

DRAKE 18 1/2 Nebraska Omaha

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 4 1/2 Indiana St

VIRGINIA TECH 7 Dayton

Ipfw 1 SE MISSOURI ST

Ball St 11 EASTERN ILLINOIS

TULSA 4 1/2 Detroit

INDIANA 2 1/2 Nebraska

PROVIDENCE 12 1/2 Manhattan

VANDERBILT 4 Pittsburgh

Connecticut 3 1/2 FLORIDA

WASHINGTON ST 11 1/2 Northern Kentucky

Arizona St 5 1/2 SMU

CLEMSON 7 Towson

GRAND CANYON 4 1/2 Loyola Marymount

BYU 8 Utah Valley

x-UNLV 6 1/2 Hawaii

SANTA CLARA 6 1/2 New Mexico St

CALIFORNIA 4 1/2 Eastern Washington

SAINT MARY'S, CA 13 Missouri St

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 9 1/2 Weber St

SACRAMENTO ST 3 Denver

FRESNO ST 14 1/2 CS Northridge

SOUTHERN CAL 14 1/2 CS Fullerton

-------------------------------------------------

x-at The Dollar Loan Center-Henderson, NV.

-------------------------------------------------

NHL

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

Washington Even-1/2 (6.5) PHILADELPHIA

Buffalo Even-1/2 (6.5) COLUMBUS

CALGARY Even-1/2 (6) Minnesota

Boston Even-1/2 (6.5) COLORADO

EDMONTON 1-1 1/2 (6.5) Arizona

VEGAS Even-1/2 (6.5) NY Rangers

Vancouver Even-1/2 (6.5) SAN JOSE

-------------------------------------------------

Home Team in CAPS

-------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------

(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Trending Video

Recommended for you