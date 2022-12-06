Latest Line For editions of December 07.
By J. McCarthy
Memphis is 35-16 against the spread its last 51 home games. The Grizzlies are 5-1 against the spread their last 6 games after scoring 100 points or more the previous game. Oklahoma City is 3-9 against the spread the last 12 games in this series. Take Memphis -6 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
Thursday, Dec 8th.
Week 14
Las Vegas 6 (44.5) LA RAMS
Sunday, Dec 11th.
DETROIT 2 1/2 (53.5) Minnesota
BUFFALO 9 1/2 (44) NY Jets
PITTSBURGH 2 1/2 (37) Baltimore
Philadelphia 7 (45) NY GIANTS
CINCINNATI 6 (47) Cleveland
TENNESSEE 3 1/2 (41.5)Jacksonville
DALLAS 17 (45) Houston
Miami 3 (52) LA CHARGERS
SEATTLE 3 1/2 (43.5) Carolina
SAN FRANCISCO 3 1/2 (37) Tampa Bay
Kansas City 9 (43) DENVER
Monday, Dec 12th.
New England 1 (45) ARIZONA
Bye Week: Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay,
Indianapolis, New Orleans, Washington.
College Football
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
Saturday, Dec 10th.
Lincoln Financial Field-Philadelphia, PA.
Navy 2 (32.5) Army
Friday, Dec 16th.
Bahamas Bowl
Thomas Robinson Stadium-Nassau, Bahamas.
Ala-Birmingham 10 (44) Miami-Ohio
Cure Bowl
Exploria Stadium-Orlando, FL.
Tex San Antonio Pick'em (54) Troy
Saturday, Dec 17th.
Fenway Bowl
Fenway Park-Boston, MA.
Louisville 2 1/2 (45) Cincinnati
Celebration Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium-Atlanta, GA.
Jackson St 16 1/2 (56) NC Central
New Mexico Bowl
Dreamstyle Stadium-Albuquerque, NM.
Smu 1 1/2 (70.5) Byu
LA Bowl
SoFi Stadium-Inglewood, CA.
Fresno St 2 (54) Washington St
LendingTree Bowl
Hancock Whitney Stadium-Mobile, AL.
Southern Miss 7 (46.5) Rice
Las Vegas Bowl
Allegiant Stadium-Las Vegas, NV.
Oregon St 10 (52) Florida
Frisco Bowl
Toyota Stadium-Frisco, TX.
Boise St 10 (56.5) North Texas
Monday, Dec 19th.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Brooks Stadium-Conway, SC.
Marshall 10 (40.5) Connecticut
Tuesday, Dec 20th.
Potato Bowl
Albertsons Stadium-Boise, ID.
San Jose St 4 (54) E. Michigan
Boca Raton Bowl
FAU Stadium-Boca Raton, FL.
Toledo 5 (53.5) Liberty
Wednesday, Dec 21st.
New Orleans Bowl
Caesars Superdome-New Orleans, LA.
South Alabama 7 1/2 (54) West Kentucky
Thursday, Dec 22nd.
Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium-Fort Worth, TX.
Baylor 6 (49.5) Air Force
Friday, Dec 23rd.
Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium-Shreveport, LA.
Houston 6 (60.5) UL-Lafayette
Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium-Tampa, FL.
Wake Forest 2 1/2 (63) Missouri
Saturday, Dec 24th.
Hawaii Bowl
Ching Complex-Honolulu, HI.
San Diego St 6 1/2 (49) Middle Tenn St
Monday, Dec 26th.
Quick Lane Bowl
Ford Field-Detroit, MI.
Bowling Green 2 1/2 (48) New Mexico St
Tuesday, Dec 27th.
Camellia Bowl
Crampton Bowl-Montgomery, AL.
Georgia Southern 3 1/2 (67.5) Buffalo
First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium-Dallas, TX.
Memphis 7 (63) Utah St
Birmingham Bowl
Protective Stadium-Birmingham, AL.
East Carolina 9 1/2 (60) Coast Carolina
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Chase Field-Phoenix, AZ.
Wisconsin 2 1/2 (43) Oklahoma St
Wednesday, Dec 28th.
Military Bowl
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium-Annapolis, MD.
Central Florida 1 (62.5) Duke
Liberty Bowl
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium-Memphis, TN.
Arkansas 4 1/2 (68.5) Kansas
Holiday Bowl
Petco Park-San Diego, CA.
Oregon 11 (72) North Carolina
Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium-Houston, TX.
Mississippi 4 (69.5) Texas Tech
Thursday, Dec 29th.
Pinstripe Bowl
Yankee Stadium-Bronx, NY.
Minnesota 8 (42) Syracuse
Cheez-It Bowl
Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.
Florida St 7 1/2 (65) Oklahoma
Alamo Bowl
Alamodome-San Antonio, TX.
Texas 6 (68.5) Washington
Friday, Dec 30th.
Mayo Bowl
Bank of America Stadium-Charlotte, NC.
Maryland 1 1/2 (47.5) NC State
Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl-El Paso, TX.
Ucla 7 (57.5) Pittsburgh
Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Field-Jacksonville, FL.
Notre Dame 3 1/2 (52) South Carolina
Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium-Tucson, AZ.
Ohio 2 (42) Wyoming
Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium-Miami Gardens, FL.
Clemson 7 (63.5) Tennessee
Saturday, Dec 31st.
Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium-Nashville, TN.
Kentucky 1 1/2 (31.5) Iowa
Sugar Bowl
Caesars Superdome-New Orleans, LA.
Alabama 3 1/2 (54.5) Kansas St
Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium-Atlanta, GA.
Georgia 6 1/2 (61.5) Ohio St
Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium-Glendale, AZ.
Michigan 8 (59.5) Tcu
Monday, Jan 2nd.
ReliaQuest Bowl
Raymond James Stadium-Tampa, FL.
Mississippi St 1 (46.5) Illinois
Cotton Bowl
AT&T Stadium-Arlington, TX.
Southern Cal 1 1/2 (62) Tulane
Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.
Lsu 8 (58) Purdue
Rose Bowl
Rose Bowl-Pasadena, CA.
Utah 2 1/2 (52) Penn St
NBA
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
LA Clippers 6 (219.5) ORLANDO
TORONTO 5 (224) LA Lakers
NEW YORK 2 (232) Atlanta
BROOKLYN 9 1/2 (221.5) Charlotte
MINNESOTA 3 1/2 (235) Indiana
MILWAUKEE 6 1/2 (234.5) Sacramento
MEMPHIS 6 (232) Oklahoma City
NEW ORLEANS 10 (226) Detroit
CHICAGO 5 1/2 (225) Washington
Golden St 2 (239) UTAH
Boston 1 1/2 (231) PHOENIX
College Basketball
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
PENN ST 4 Michigan St
GEORGETOWN 6 Siena
ST. JOHN'S 8 1/2 DePaul
OLD DOMINION 11 1/2 William & Mary
MIAMI-FLORIDA 16 Cornell
VILLANOVA 13 1/2 Pennsylvania
DAVIDSON 15 1/2 Western Carolina
RHODEL ISLAND 6 1/2 Brown
PURDUE 18 1/2 Hofstra
ST. BONAVENTURE 8 Cleveland St
CENTRAL MICHIGAN 2 1/2 Robert Morris
ILLINOIS ST 6 Eastern Michigan
DRAKE 18 1/2 Nebraska Omaha
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 4 1/2 Indiana St
VIRGINIA TECH 7 Dayton
Ipfw 1 SE MISSOURI ST
Ball St 11 EASTERN ILLINOIS
TULSA 4 1/2 Detroit
INDIANA 2 1/2 Nebraska
PROVIDENCE 12 1/2 Manhattan
VANDERBILT 4 Pittsburgh
Connecticut 3 1/2 FLORIDA
WASHINGTON ST 11 1/2 Northern Kentucky
Arizona St 5 1/2 SMU
CLEMSON 7 Towson
GRAND CANYON 4 1/2 Loyola Marymount
BYU 8 Utah Valley
x-UNLV 6 1/2 Hawaii
SANTA CLARA 6 1/2 New Mexico St
CALIFORNIA 4 1/2 Eastern Washington
SAINT MARY'S, CA 13 Missouri St
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 9 1/2 Weber St
SACRAMENTO ST 3 Denver
FRESNO ST 14 1/2 CS Northridge
SOUTHERN CAL 14 1/2 CS Fullerton
x-at The Dollar Loan Center-Henderson, NV.
-------------------------------------------------
NHL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Washington Even-1/2 (6.5) PHILADELPHIA
Buffalo Even-1/2 (6.5) COLUMBUS
CALGARY Even-1/2 (6) Minnesota
Boston Even-1/2 (6.5) COLORADO
EDMONTON 1-1 1/2 (6.5) Arizona
VEGAS Even-1/2 (6.5) NY Rangers
Vancouver Even-1/2 (6.5) SAN JOSE
Home Team in CAPS
