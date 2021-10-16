Latest Line For editions of October 17.

LATEST LINE

---------------------------------------

---------------------------------------

By J. McCarthy

---------------------------------------

Las Vegas is 6-1 against the spread the last 7 games in this series. The Raiders are 5-2 against the spread their last 7 games as an underdog. Denver is 0-6 against the spread its last 6 games as the betting favorite versus a divisional rival. The Broncos are 2-5 against the spread their last 7 games versus a team with a winning record. Take Las Vegas +4 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Baltimore -2 1/2 vs. LA Chargers and New England +3 1/2 vs. Dallas.

-------------------------------------------------

NFL

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

Week Six

x-Miami 3 (47) Jacksonville

INDIANAPOLIS 10 (43) Houston

Green Bay 6 (44) CHICAGO

Kansas City 6 1/2 (54) WASHINGTON

Minnesota 2 1/2 (45.5) CAROLINA

BALTIMORE 2 1/2 (51.5) LA Chargers

Cincinnati 3 1/2 (47) DETROIT

LA Rams 8 1/2 (48.5) NY GIANTS

CLEVELAND 3 1/2 (48.5) Arizona

DENVER 4 (44) Las Vegas

Dallas 3 1/2 (50.5) NEW ENGLAND

PITTSBURGH 5 (43) Seattle

Monday, Oct 18th.

Buffalo 5 1/2 (54) TENNESSEE

-------------------------------------------------

Bye Week: Atlanta, New Orleans, NY Jets,

San Francisco.

-------------------------------------------------

x-at Northumberland Development Project.

-------------------------------------------------

MLB

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

National League Championship Series

Best of Seven Series

Game Two

LA Dodgers Even-6 (8) ATLANTA

-------------------------------------------------

NHL

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

Dallas Even-1/2 (5.5) OTTAWA

-------------------------------------------------

Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

Major League Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

New York City FC +180

NEW YORK RED BULLS +160

Draw +225

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Kansas City +160

VANCOUVER +165

Draw +245

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Mexico Liga MX

-------------------------------------------------

Juarez +265

UNAM PUMAS +120

Draw +210

Total Goals 2

-------------------------------------------------

Toluca +260

GUADALAJARA +120

Draw +215

Total Goals 2.5

-------------------------------------------------

Home Team in CAPS

-------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------

(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Trending Video

Recommended for you