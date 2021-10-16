Latest Line For editions of October 17.
By J. McCarthy
Las Vegas is 6-1 against the spread the last 7 games in this series. The Raiders are 5-2 against the spread their last 7 games as an underdog. Denver is 0-6 against the spread its last 6 games as the betting favorite versus a divisional rival. The Broncos are 2-5 against the spread their last 7 games versus a team with a winning record. Take Las Vegas +4 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Baltimore -2 1/2 vs. LA Chargers and New England +3 1/2 vs. Dallas.
NFL
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
Week Six
x-Miami 3 (47) Jacksonville
INDIANAPOLIS 10 (43) Houston
Green Bay 6 (44) CHICAGO
Kansas City 6 1/2 (54) WASHINGTON
Minnesota 2 1/2 (45.5) CAROLINA
BALTIMORE 2 1/2 (51.5) LA Chargers
Cincinnati 3 1/2 (47) DETROIT
LA Rams 8 1/2 (48.5) NY GIANTS
CLEVELAND 3 1/2 (48.5) Arizona
DENVER 4 (44) Las Vegas
Dallas 3 1/2 (50.5) NEW ENGLAND
PITTSBURGH 5 (43) Seattle
Monday, Oct 18th.
Buffalo 5 1/2 (54) TENNESSEE
Bye Week: Atlanta, New Orleans, NY Jets,
San Francisco.
x-at Northumberland Development Project.
MLB
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
National League Championship Series
Best of Seven Series
Game Two
LA Dodgers Even-6 (8) ATLANTA
NHL
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Dallas Even-1/2 (5.5) OTTAWA
Soccer
Major League Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
New York City FC +180
NEW YORK RED BULLS +160
Draw +225
Total Goals 2.5
Kansas City +160
VANCOUVER +165
Draw +245
Total Goals 2.5
Mexico Liga MX
Juarez +265
UNAM PUMAS +120
Draw +210
Total Goals 2
Toluca +260
GUADALAJARA +120
Draw +215
Total Goals 2.5
Home Team in CAPS
