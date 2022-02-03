Latest Line For editions of February 04.

Cornell is 13-3 against the spread its last 16 games. The Big Red are 5-0 against the spread their last 5 home games. Princeton is 1-5 against the spread its last 6 games. The Tigers are 1-4 against the spread their last 5 games versus a team with a winning record. Take Cornell -1 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Sunday, Feb 13th.

Super Bowl LVI

SoFi Stadium-Inglewood, CA.

LA Rams 4 1/2 (48.5) Cincinnati

NBA

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

CHARLOTTE 3 (216.5) Cleveland

Boston 8 1/2 (213.5) DETROIT

Chicago 2 1/2 (232.5) INDIANA

TORONTO 5 (217.5) Atlanta

SAN ANTONIO 3 (229.5) Houston

DALLAS 1 1/2 (217) Philadelphia

UTAH 2 (229.5) Brooklyn

DENVER 2 1/2 (221.5) New Orleans

PORTLAND 7 1/2 (214) Oklahoma City

College Basketball

Favorite Points Underdog

YALE 8 Dartmouth

VMI 11 Western Carolina

RICHMOND 3 1/2 St. Bonaventure

AKRON 7 Miami-Ohio

CORNELL 1 Princeton

CLEVELAND ST 12 1/2 Wisc Green Bay

Pennsylvania 9 COLUMBIA

SETON HALL 6 1/2 Creighton

SIENA 5 Rider

ST. PETER'S 6 1/2 Quinnipiac

NIAGARA 5 1/2 Manhattan

BROWN 4 Harvard

MONMOUTH 6 1/2 Fairfield

Iona 11 1/2 CANISIUS

IPFW 6 1/2 Wisc Milwaukee

COLORADO ST 2 1/2 San Diego St

Toledo 8 1/2 BALL ST

FRESNO ST 8 1/2 Nevada

WRIGHT ST 4 1/2 Detroit

Oakland 3 NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Soccer

England FA Cup

Middlesbrough +905

MANCHESTER UNITED -310

Draw +400

Total Goals 2.5

England Championship

Sheffield United +105

BIRMINGHAM CITY +280

Draw +235

Total Goals 2.5

Home Team in CAPS

