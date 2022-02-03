Latest Line For editions of February 04.
LATEST LINE
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
By J. McCarthy
---------------------------------------
Cornell is 13-3 against the spread its last 16 games. The Big Red are 5-0 against the spread their last 5 home games. Princeton is 1-5 against the spread its last 6 games. The Tigers are 1-4 against the spread their last 5 games versus a team with a winning record. Take Cornell -1 for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
NFL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Sunday, Feb 13th.
Super Bowl LVI
SoFi Stadium-Inglewood, CA.
LA Rams 4 1/2 (48.5) Cincinnati
-------------------------------------------------
NBA
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
CHARLOTTE 3 (216.5) Cleveland
Boston 8 1/2 (213.5) DETROIT
Chicago 2 1/2 (232.5) INDIANA
TORONTO 5 (217.5) Atlanta
SAN ANTONIO 3 (229.5) Houston
DALLAS 1 1/2 (217) Philadelphia
UTAH 2 (229.5) Brooklyn
DENVER 2 1/2 (221.5) New Orleans
PORTLAND 7 1/2 (214) Oklahoma City
-------------------------------------------------
College Basketball
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
YALE 8 Dartmouth
VMI 11 Western Carolina
RICHMOND 3 1/2 St. Bonaventure
AKRON 7 Miami-Ohio
CORNELL 1 Princeton
CLEVELAND ST 12 1/2 Wisc Green Bay
Pennsylvania 9 COLUMBIA
SETON HALL 6 1/2 Creighton
SIENA 5 Rider
ST. PETER'S 6 1/2 Quinnipiac
NIAGARA 5 1/2 Manhattan
BROWN 4 Harvard
MONMOUTH 6 1/2 Fairfield
Iona 11 1/2 CANISIUS
IPFW 6 1/2 Wisc Milwaukee
COLORADO ST 2 1/2 San Diego St
Toledo 8 1/2 BALL ST
FRESNO ST 8 1/2 Nevada
WRIGHT ST 4 1/2 Detroit
Oakland 3 NORTHERN KENTUCKY
-------------------------------------------------
Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
England FA Cup
-------------------------------------------------
Middlesbrough +905
MANCHESTER UNITED -310
Draw +400
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
England Championship
-------------------------------------------------
Sheffield United +105
BIRMINGHAM CITY +280
Draw +235
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
