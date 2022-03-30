Latest Line For editions of March 31.
By J. McCarthy
Philadelphia is 2-9-1 against the spread its last 12 games after scoring 100 points or more the previous game. The 76ers are 2-5-1 against the spread their last 8 games as the betting favorite. Detroit is 9-0 against the spread its last 9 games versus a team with a winning record. The Pistons are 7-3 against the spread their last 10 home games. Take Detroit +11 for another Best Bet winner.
NBA
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
Philadelphia 11 (222.5) DETROIT
BROOKLYN 1 1/2 (238) Milwaukee
ATLANTA 5 (220.5) Cleveland
CHICAGO 3 1/2 (223.5) LA Clippers
UTAH 12 (225) LA Lakers
College Basketball
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
NIT Tournament
Madison Square Garden-New York, NY.
Championship Game
Texas A&M 4 1/2 (137.5) Xavier
The Basketball Classic
Championship Game
Fresno St 3 (126)COAST CAROLINA
Saturday, April 1st.
NCAA Tournament
Caesars Superdome-New Orleans, LA.
Final Four
Kansas 4 1/2 (133) Villanova
Duke 4 (151)North Carolina
NHL
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
BOSTON 1-1 1/2 (6.5) New Jersey
TORONTO 1/2-1 (6) Winnipeg
NY ISLANDERS 1/2-1 (6) Columbus
CAROLINA 1 1/2-2 (6) Montreal
FLORIDA 1-1 1/2 (7) Chicago
MINNESOTA Even-1/2 (6.5) Pittsburgh
CALGARY 1/2-1 (6) Los Angeles
COLORADO 1 1/2-2 (6) San Jose
Dallas Even-1/2 (5.5) ANAHEIM
Home Team in CAPS
