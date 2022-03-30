Latest Line For editions of March 31.

Philadelphia is 2-9-1 against the spread its last 12 games after scoring 100 points or more the previous game. The 76ers are 2-5-1 against the spread their last 8 games as the betting favorite. Detroit is 9-0 against the spread its last 9 games versus a team with a winning record. The Pistons are 7-3 against the spread their last 10 home games. Take Detroit +11 for another Best Bet winner.

NBA

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Philadelphia 11 (222.5) DETROIT

BROOKLYN 1 1/2 (238) Milwaukee

ATLANTA 5 (220.5) Cleveland

CHICAGO 3 1/2 (223.5) LA Clippers

UTAH 12 (225) LA Lakers

College Basketball

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

NIT Tournament

Madison Square Garden-New York, NY.

Championship Game

Texas A&M 4 1/2 (137.5) Xavier

The Basketball Classic

Championship Game

Fresno St 3 (126)COAST CAROLINA

Saturday, April 1st.

NCAA Tournament

Caesars Superdome-New Orleans, LA.

Final Four

Kansas 4 1/2 (133) Villanova

Duke 4 (151)North Carolina

NHL

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

BOSTON 1-1 1/2 (6.5) New Jersey

TORONTO 1/2-1 (6) Winnipeg

NY ISLANDERS 1/2-1 (6) Columbus

CAROLINA 1 1/2-2 (6) Montreal

FLORIDA 1-1 1/2 (7) Chicago

MINNESOTA Even-1/2 (6.5) Pittsburgh

CALGARY 1/2-1 (6) Los Angeles

COLORADO 1 1/2-2 (6) San Jose

Dallas Even-1/2 (5.5) ANAHEIM

