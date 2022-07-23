Latest Line For editions of July 24.
LATEST LINE
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
By J. McCarthy
---------------------------------------
Los Angeles is 51-15 its last 66 home games. The Dodgers are 57-25 their last 82 Sunday games. San Francisco is 1-5 its last 6 road games versus a left-handed starter. Take the LA Dodgers over San Francisco for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
MLB
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
National League
PHILADELPHIA 6-7 (9.5) Chicago Cubs
Miami 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) PITTSBURGH
St. Louis 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5) CINCINNATI
MILWAUKEE 7 1/2-8 1/2 (9) Colorado
LA DODGERS 9-10 (8) San Francisco
ARIZONA x 1/2-7 1/2 (9) Washington
NY METS Even-6 (7.5) San Diego
-------------------------------------------------
American League
Toronto x 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5) BOSTON
NY Yankees 9-10 (9.5) BALTIMORE
Minnesota 8-9 (8) DETROIT
Tampa Bay x 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) KANSAS CITY
CHI WHITE SOX 6-7 (8) Cleveland
Texas 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7.5) OAKLAND
SEATTLE Even-6 (7) Houston
-------------------------------------------------
Interleague
ATLANTA 9-10 (8.5) LA Angels
-------------------------------------------------
Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
Major League Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
New York Red Bulls +195
AUSTIN +130
Draw +260
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Atlanta United +310
LA GALAXY -130
Draw +310
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Mexico Liga MX
-------------------------------------------------
Unam Pumas +400
PACHUCA -145
Draw +285
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.