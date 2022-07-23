Latest Line For editions of July 24.

LATEST LINE

By J. McCarthy

Los Angeles is 51-15 its last 66 home games. The Dodgers are 57-25 their last 82 Sunday games. San Francisco is 1-5 its last 6 road games versus a left-handed starter. Take the LA Dodgers over San Francisco for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

National League

PHILADELPHIA 6-7 (9.5) Chicago Cubs

Miami 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) PITTSBURGH

St. Louis 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5) CINCINNATI

MILWAUKEE 7 1/2-8 1/2 (9) Colorado

LA DODGERS 9-10 (8) San Francisco

ARIZONA x 1/2-7 1/2 (9) Washington

NY METS Even-6 (7.5) San Diego

American League

Toronto x 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5) BOSTON

NY Yankees 9-10 (9.5) BALTIMORE

Minnesota 8-9 (8) DETROIT

Tampa Bay x 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) KANSAS CITY

CHI WHITE SOX 6-7 (8) Cleveland

Texas 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7.5) OAKLAND

SEATTLE Even-6 (7) Houston

Interleague

ATLANTA 9-10 (8.5) LA Angels

Soccer

Major League Soccer

New York Red Bulls +195

AUSTIN +130

Draw +260

Total Goals 2.5

Atlanta United +310

LA GALAXY -130

Draw +310

Total Goals 3

Mexico Liga MX

-------------------------------------------------

Unam Pumas +400

PACHUCA -145

Draw +285

Total Goals 2.5

Home Team in CAPS

