Latest Line For editions of April 19.
LATEST LINE
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
By J. McCarthy
---------------------------------------
New Orleans is 0-4 against the spread its last 4 games as an underdog. The Pelicans are 1-6 against the spread the last 7 games versus a team with a winning record. Phoenix is 4-1 against the spread its last 5 playoff games as the betting favorite. The Suns are 5-1 against the spread their last 6 games versus the Pelicans. Take Phoenix -9 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
MLB
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
National League
St. Louis Even-6 (8) MIAMI
WASHINGTON (1) 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) Arizona
WASHINGTON (2) Even-6 (7) Arizona
NY METS (1) Even-6 (8) San Francisco
NY METS (2) 5 1/2-6 1/2 (6) San Francisco
MILWAUKEE 11 1/2-13 1/2 (7.5) Pittsburgh
Philadelphia 5 1/2-6 1/2 (11) COLORADO
SAN DIEGO 7 1/2-8 1/2 (7.5) Cincinnati
LA DODGERS 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) Atlanta
-------------------------------------------------
American League
CLEVELAND Even-6 (8.5)Chi White Sox
NY Yankees 9-10 (8) DETROIT
BOSTON 6-7 (9.5) Toronto
HOUSTON 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) LA Angels
Minnesota Even-6 (7.5) KANSAS CITY
SEATTLE 6 1/2-7 1/2 (7.5) Texas
OAKLAND 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5) Baltimore
-------------------------------------------------
Interleague
Tampa Bay Even-6 (7.5) CHICAGO CUBS
-------------------------------------------------
NBA
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
NBA Playoffs
First Round-Best of Seven Series
Miami leads series 1-0
MIAMI 7 1/2 (217.5) Atlanta
Minnesota leads series 1-0
MEMPHIS 7 (241.5) Minnesota
Phoenix leads series 1-0
PHOENIX 9 1/2 (221.5) New Orleans
-------------------------------------------------
NHL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
TORONTO 1 1/2-2 (6.5) Philadelphia
NY RANGERS 1/2-1 (6) Winnipeg
Minnesota 1-1 1/2 (6.5) MONTREAL
TAMPA BAY 2-2 1/2 (6.5) Detroit
Florida 1/2-1 (6.5) NY ISLANDERS
ST. LOUIS Even-1/2 (6) Boston
Calgary Even-1/2 (6) NASHVILLE
Los Angeles Even-1/2 (6) ANAHEIM
VANCOUVER 1-1 1/2 (6.5) Ottawa
SAN JOSE Even-1/2 (6) Columbus
-------------------------------------------------
Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
Mexico Liga MX
-------------------------------------------------
Puebla +360
PACHUCA -135
Draw +290
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Uanl Tigres +105
NECAXA +285
Draw +230
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Club Tijuana +335
GUADALAJARA -115
Draw +250
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Juarez +290
TOLUCA -105
Draw +255
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Santos Laguna +130
MAZATLAN +220
Draw +230
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.