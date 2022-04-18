Latest Line For editions of April 19.

By J. McCarthy

New Orleans is 0-4 against the spread its last 4 games as an underdog. The Pelicans are 1-6 against the spread the last 7 games versus a team with a winning record. Phoenix is 4-1 against the spread its last 5 playoff games as the betting favorite. The Suns are 5-1 against the spread their last 6 games versus the Pelicans. Take Phoenix -9 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

National League

St. Louis Even-6 (8) MIAMI

WASHINGTON (1) 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) Arizona

WASHINGTON (2) Even-6 (7) Arizona

NY METS (1) Even-6 (8) San Francisco

NY METS (2) 5 1/2-6 1/2 (6) San Francisco

MILWAUKEE 11 1/2-13 1/2 (7.5) Pittsburgh

Philadelphia 5 1/2-6 1/2 (11) COLORADO

SAN DIEGO 7 1/2-8 1/2 (7.5) Cincinnati

LA DODGERS 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) Atlanta

American League

CLEVELAND Even-6 (8.5)Chi White Sox

NY Yankees 9-10 (8) DETROIT

BOSTON 6-7 (9.5) Toronto

HOUSTON 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) LA Angels

Minnesota Even-6 (7.5) KANSAS CITY

SEATTLE 6 1/2-7 1/2 (7.5) Texas

OAKLAND 7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5) Baltimore

Interleague

Tampa Bay Even-6 (7.5) CHICAGO CUBS

NBA

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

NBA Playoffs

First Round-Best of Seven Series

Miami leads series 1-0

MIAMI 7 1/2 (217.5) Atlanta

Minnesota leads series 1-0

MEMPHIS 7 (241.5) Minnesota

Phoenix leads series 1-0

PHOENIX 9 1/2 (221.5) New Orleans

NHL

-------------------------------------------------

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

-------------------------------------------------

TORONTO 1 1/2-2 (6.5) Philadelphia

NY RANGERS 1/2-1 (6) Winnipeg

Minnesota 1-1 1/2 (6.5) MONTREAL

TAMPA BAY 2-2 1/2 (6.5) Detroit

Florida 1/2-1 (6.5) NY ISLANDERS

ST. LOUIS Even-1/2 (6) Boston

Calgary Even-1/2 (6) NASHVILLE

Los Angeles Even-1/2 (6) ANAHEIM

VANCOUVER 1-1 1/2 (6.5) Ottawa

SAN JOSE Even-1/2 (6) Columbus

Soccer

-------------------------------------------------

Mexico Liga MX

-------------------------------------------------

Puebla +360

PACHUCA -135

Draw +290

Total Goals 2.5

Uanl Tigres +105

NECAXA +285

Draw +230

Total Goals 2.5

Club Tijuana +335

GUADALAJARA -115

Draw +250

Total Goals 2.5

Juarez +290

TOLUCA -105

Draw +255

Total Goals 2.5

Santos Laguna +130

MAZATLAN +220

Draw +230

Total Goals 2.5

Home Team in CAPS

