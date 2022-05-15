Latest Line For editions of May 16.

By J. McCarthy

New York is 20-6 its last 26 games on grass. The Yankees are 20-7 their last 27 games as the betting favorite. Baltimore is 19-40 its last 59 Monday games. The Orioles are 25-59 their last 84 games as an underdog. Take the NY Yankees over Baltimore for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

National League

MIAMI 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) Washington

NY METS 7-8 (8.5) St. Louis

CHICAGO CUBS 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) Pittsburgh

MILWAUKEE 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) Atlanta

San Francisco 6-7 (11) COLORADO

LA DODGERS 9-11 (8.5) Arizona

American League

TAMPA BAY 8 1/2-9 1/2 (7.5) Detroit

NY Yankees 9-11 (8.5) BALTIMORE

TORONTO 7-8 (8.5) Seattle

BOSTON Even-6 (8.5) Houston

LA Angels 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) TEXAS

Chi White Sox 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) KANSAS CITY

Minnesota 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7.5) OAKLAND

Home Team in CAPS

