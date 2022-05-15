Latest Line For editions of May 16.
LATEST LINE
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
By J. McCarthy
---------------------------------------
New York is 20-6 its last 26 games on grass. The Yankees are 20-7 their last 27 games as the betting favorite. Baltimore is 19-40 its last 59 Monday games. The Orioles are 25-59 their last 84 games as an underdog. Take the NY Yankees over Baltimore for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
MLB
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
National League
MIAMI 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8) Washington
NY METS 7-8 (8.5) St. Louis
CHICAGO CUBS 6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5) Pittsburgh
MILWAUKEE 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) Atlanta
San Francisco 6-7 (11) COLORADO
LA DODGERS 9-11 (8.5) Arizona
-------------------------------------------------
American League
TAMPA BAY 8 1/2-9 1/2 (7.5) Detroit
NY Yankees 9-11 (8.5) BALTIMORE
TORONTO 7-8 (8.5) Seattle
BOSTON Even-6 (8.5) Houston
LA Angels 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8) TEXAS
Chi White Sox 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) KANSAS CITY
Minnesota 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7.5) OAKLAND
-------------------------------------------------
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.