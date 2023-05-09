Latest Line For editions of May 10.

By J. McCarthy

Miami is 40-16-1 against the spread its last 57 Conference Semifinals games. The Heat are 8-0 against the spread their last 8 games when playing on one day of rest. New York is 0-5 against the spread its last 5 Conference Semifinals games. The Knicks are 1-4-1 against the spread their last 6 games when playing on one day of rest. Take Miami +3 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

National League

PITTSBURGH 7-8 (9) Colorado

LA Dodgers 7-8 (8) MILWAUKEE

ARIZONA 6 1/2-7 1/2 (9) Miami

SAN FRANCISCO 7-8 (9) Washington

NY Mets 7 1/2-8 1/2 (9) CINCINNATI

CHICAGO CUBS Even-6 (8.5) St. Louis

American League

NY YANKEES 9-11 (9.5) Oakland

CLEVELAND 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7.5) Detroit

SEATTLE 8 1/2-9 1/2 (7) Texas

LA ANGELS Pick'em (9) Houston

Tampa Bay 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9) BALTIMORE

Chi White Sox 6 1/2-7 1/2 (9) KANSAS CITY

Interleague

PHILADELPHIA Pick'em (8.5) Toronto

ATLANTA 7-8 (9.5) Boston

MINNESOTA 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) San Diego

NBA

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Best of Seven Series

Miami leads series 3-1

NEW YORK 3 1/2 (209.5) Miami

LA Lakers lead series 3-1

GOLDEN ST 7 (226) LA Lakers

NHL

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Best of Seven Series

Florida leads series 3-0

Toronto Even-1/2 (6.5) FLORIDA

Edmonton leads series 2-1

EDMONTON 1/2-1 (7) Vegas

Soccer

Mexico Liga MX

Monterrey +130

SANTOS LAGUNA +195

Draw +260

Total Goals 3

Club America -120

ATLETICO SAN LUIS +300

Draw +290

Total Goals 3

Home Team in CAPS

