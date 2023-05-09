Latest Line For editions of May 10.
By J. McCarthy
Miami is 40-16-1 against the spread its last 57 Conference Semifinals games. The Heat are 8-0 against the spread their last 8 games when playing on one day of rest. New York is 0-5 against the spread its last 5 Conference Semifinals games. The Knicks are 1-4-1 against the spread their last 6 games when playing on one day of rest. Take Miami +3 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
MLB
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
National League
PITTSBURGH 7-8 (9) Colorado
LA Dodgers 7-8 (8) MILWAUKEE
ARIZONA 6 1/2-7 1/2 (9) Miami
SAN FRANCISCO 7-8 (9) Washington
NY Mets 7 1/2-8 1/2 (9) CINCINNATI
CHICAGO CUBS Even-6 (8.5) St. Louis
American League
NY YANKEES 9-11 (9.5) Oakland
CLEVELAND 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7.5) Detroit
SEATTLE 8 1/2-9 1/2 (7) Texas
LA ANGELS Pick'em (9) Houston
Tampa Bay 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9) BALTIMORE
Chi White Sox 6 1/2-7 1/2 (9) KANSAS CITY
Interleague
PHILADELPHIA Pick'em (8.5) Toronto
ATLANTA 7-8 (9.5) Boston
MINNESOTA 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) San Diego
NBA
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
NBA Playoffs
Conference Semifinals
Best of Seven Series
Miami leads series 3-1
NEW YORK 3 1/2 (209.5) Miami
LA Lakers lead series 3-1
GOLDEN ST 7 (226) LA Lakers
NHL
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Best of Seven Series
Florida leads series 3-0
Toronto Even-1/2 (6.5) FLORIDA
Edmonton leads series 2-1
EDMONTON 1/2-1 (7) Vegas
Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
Mexico Liga MX
-------------------------------------------------
Monterrey +130
SANTOS LAGUNA +195
Draw +260
Total Goals 3
Club America -120
ATLETICO SAN LUIS +300
Draw +290
Total Goals 3
