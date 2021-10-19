Latest Line For editions of October 20.
LATEST LINE
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
By J. McCarthy
---------------------------------------
Coastal Carolina is 7-0 against the spread its last 7 games in the month of October. The Chanticleers are 12-3-1 against the spread their last 16 conference games. Appalachian State is 6-13 against the spread its last 19 games. The Mountaineers are 0-5 against the spread their last 5 games versus a team with a winning record. Take Coastal Carolina -4 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
-------------------------------------------------
NFL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Thursday, Oct 21st.
Week Seven
CLEVELAND 3 (42.5) Denver
Sunday, Oct 24th.
BALTIMORE 6 (47) Cincinnati
Carolina 3 (43) NY GIANTS
GREEN BAY 9 1/2 (49) Washington
Kansas City 5 1/2 (56.5) TENNESSEE
Atlanta 2 1/2 (47) MIAMI
NEW ENGLAND 7 (42.5) NY Jets
LA RAMS 15 (50.5) Detroit
LAS VEGAS 3 (49) Philadelphia
TAMPA BAY 12 1/2 (47) Chicago
ARIZONA 18 1/2 (47.5) Houston
SAN FRANCISCO 3 1/2 (44) Indianapolis
Monday, Oct 25th.
New Orleans 5 (43.5) SEATTLE
-------------------------------------------------
Bye Week: Buffalo, Dallas, Jacksonville,
LA Chargers, Minnesota, Pittsburgh.
-------------------------------------------------
College Football
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Coastal Carolina 4 1/2 (60) APPALACHIAN ST
Thursday, Oct 21st.
SMU 13 1/2 (70.5) Tulane
UL Lafayette 18 (70) ARKANSAS ST
Florida Atlantic 7 (57) CHARLOTTE
San Jose St 5 (46.5) UNLV
Friday, Oct 22nd.
Middle Tenn St 15 (56) CONNECTICUT
CENTRAL FLORIDA 1 1/2 (63) Memphis
Colorado St 3 1/2 (58.5) UTAH ST
Washington 18 (45) ARIZONA
Saturday, Oct 23rd.
Western Michigan 2 1/2 (55) TOLEDO
FLORIDA ST 35 1/2 (59.5) Massachusetts
GEORGIA ST 10 1/2 (60.5) Texas St
Ohio St 20 (60.5) INDIANA
Buffalo 11 (57) AKRON
PENN ST 23 1/2 (46.5) Illinois
VIRGINIA 7 (62) Georgia Tech
LOUISVILLE 6 (57) Boston College
VIRGINIA TECH 3 1/2 (45.5) Syracuse
PITTSBURGH 3 1/2 (48) Clemson
MINNESOTA 5 (54.5) Maryland
MICHIGAN 23 1/2 (51) Northwestern
CENTRAL MICHIGAN 5 (57.5) No. Illinois
Kent St 6 (66) OHIO
Cincinnati 27 1/2 (49) NAVY
NC State 3 (51.5) MIAMI-FLORIDA
Wake Forest 3 (52.5) ARMY
SOUTH FLORIDA 2 1/2 (55.5) Temple
Eastern Michigan 3 (49) BOWLING GREEN
HOUSTON 13 (58) East Carolina
Oklahoma 39 (67.5) KANSAS
BALL ST 5 1/2 (51.5) Miami-Ohio
WYOMING 20 (40) New Mexico
CALIFORNIA 9 (43) Colorado
Utah 3 (55.5) OREGON ST
Byu 4 (55.5) WASHINGTON ST
UCLA 1 1/2 (59) Oregon
TEXAS TECH Pick'em (61) Kansas St
TCU 4 1/2 (57.5) West Virginia
IOWA ST 7 (47) Oklahoma St
ALA-BIRMINGHAM 23 (45) Rice
ALABAMA 25 1/2 (67) Tennessee
TEXAS A&M 21 (45) South Carolina
Mississippi St 20 1/2 (51) VANDERBILT
Wisconsin 3 (39.5) PURDUE
MISSISSIPPI 9 1/2 (76.5) Lsu
South Alabama 13 1/2 (51) UL MONROE
Liberty 21 1/2 (60.5) NORTH TEXAS
Utsa 7 (59) LOUISIANA TECH
Western Kentucky 15 (76.5) FLORIDA INTL
AIR FORCE 3 1/2 (40) San Diego St
NOTRE DAME 7 (58) Usc
FRESNO ST 3 (65) Nevada
HAWAII 18 (60) New Mexico St
-------------------------------------------------
MLB
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
National League Championship Series
Best of Seven Series
Game Four
LA DODGERS 6-7 (7.5) Atlanta
-------------------------------------------------
American League Championship Series
Best of Seven Series
Game Five
Houston 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) BOSTON
-------------------------------------------------
NBA
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
CHARLOTTE 2 (224.5) Indiana
Chicago 4 1/2 (220) DETROIT
TORONTO 2 1/2 (218) Washington
NEW YORK 2 (218.5) Boston
MEMPHIS 7 1/2 (216.5) Cleveland
Philadelphia 3 (226.5) NEW ORLEANS
MINNESOTA 5 1/2 (228) Houston
SAN ANTONIO 5 1/2 (213.5) Orlando
UTAH 12 (221) Oklahoma City
PORTLAND 5 (232.5) Sacramento
PHOENIX 6 (223.5) Denver
-------------------------------------------------
NHL
-------------------------------------------------
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
-------------------------------------------------
Boston Even-1/2 (5.5) PHILADELPHIA
VEGAS Even-1/2 (5.5) St. Louis
-------------------------------------------------
Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
Major League Soccer
-------------------------------------------------
Toronto FC +255
INTER MIAMI +105
Draw +255
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
New York City FC +190
ATLANTA UNITED +140
Draw +245
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Chicago +150
FC CINCINNATI +160
Draw +275
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Montreal +295
ORLANDO CITY SC -115
Draw +280
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
New England +225
D.C. UNITED +110
Draw +275
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Los Angeles FC +150
FC DALLAS +170
Draw +255
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Philadelphia +260
MINNESOTA UNITED +100
Draw +265
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Columbus +440
NASHVILLE SC -145
Draw +265
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
LA Galaxy +205
HOUSTON +120
Draw +270
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Seattle +285
COLORADO -110
Draw +275
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Vancouver +340
PORTLAND -125
Draw +275
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Austin +275
SAN JOSE -120
Draw +320
Total Goals 3
-------------------------------------------------
Mexico Liga MX
-------------------------------------------------
Necaxa +250
TOLUCA +100
Draw +275
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Unam Pumas +575
CLUB LEON -185
Draw +295
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Pachuca +295
UANL TIGRES +100
Draw +235
Total Goals 2.5
-------------------------------------------------
Guadalajara +195
CLUB TIJUANA +155
Draw +210
Total Goals 2
-------------------------------------------------
Home Team in CAPS
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC