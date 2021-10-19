Latest Line For editions of October 20.

Coastal Carolina is 7-0 against the spread its last 7 games in the month of October. The Chanticleers are 12-3-1 against the spread their last 16 conference games. Appalachian State is 6-13 against the spread its last 19 games. The Mountaineers are 0-5 against the spread their last 5 games versus a team with a winning record. Take Coastal Carolina -4 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Thursday, Oct 21st.

Week Seven

CLEVELAND 3 (42.5) Denver

Sunday, Oct 24th.

BALTIMORE 6 (47) Cincinnati

Carolina 3 (43) NY GIANTS

GREEN BAY 9 1/2 (49) Washington

Kansas City 5 1/2 (56.5) TENNESSEE

Atlanta 2 1/2 (47) MIAMI

NEW ENGLAND 7 (42.5) NY Jets

LA RAMS 15 (50.5) Detroit

LAS VEGAS 3 (49) Philadelphia

TAMPA BAY 12 1/2 (47) Chicago

ARIZONA 18 1/2 (47.5) Houston

SAN FRANCISCO 3 1/2 (44) Indianapolis

Monday, Oct 25th.

New Orleans 5 (43.5) SEATTLE

Bye Week: Buffalo, Dallas, Jacksonville,

LA Chargers, Minnesota, Pittsburgh.

College Football

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Coastal Carolina 4 1/2 (60) APPALACHIAN ST

Thursday, Oct 21st.

SMU 13 1/2 (70.5) Tulane

UL Lafayette 18 (70) ARKANSAS ST

Florida Atlantic 7 (57) CHARLOTTE

San Jose St 5 (46.5) UNLV

Friday, Oct 22nd.

Middle Tenn St 15 (56) CONNECTICUT

CENTRAL FLORIDA 1 1/2 (63) Memphis

Colorado St 3 1/2 (58.5) UTAH ST

Washington 18 (45) ARIZONA

Saturday, Oct 23rd.

Western Michigan 2 1/2 (55) TOLEDO

FLORIDA ST 35 1/2 (59.5) Massachusetts

GEORGIA ST 10 1/2 (60.5) Texas St

Ohio St 20 (60.5) INDIANA

Buffalo 11 (57) AKRON

PENN ST 23 1/2 (46.5) Illinois

VIRGINIA 7 (62) Georgia Tech

LOUISVILLE 6 (57) Boston College

VIRGINIA TECH 3 1/2 (45.5) Syracuse

PITTSBURGH 3 1/2 (48) Clemson

MINNESOTA 5 (54.5) Maryland

MICHIGAN 23 1/2 (51) Northwestern

CENTRAL MICHIGAN 5 (57.5) No. Illinois

Kent St 6 (66) OHIO

Cincinnati 27 1/2 (49) NAVY

NC State 3 (51.5) MIAMI-FLORIDA

Wake Forest 3 (52.5) ARMY

SOUTH FLORIDA 2 1/2 (55.5) Temple

Eastern Michigan 3 (49) BOWLING GREEN

HOUSTON 13 (58) East Carolina

Oklahoma 39 (67.5) KANSAS

BALL ST 5 1/2 (51.5) Miami-Ohio

WYOMING 20 (40) New Mexico

CALIFORNIA 9 (43) Colorado

Utah 3 (55.5) OREGON ST

Byu 4 (55.5) WASHINGTON ST

UCLA 1 1/2 (59) Oregon

TEXAS TECH Pick'em (61) Kansas St

TCU 4 1/2 (57.5) West Virginia

IOWA ST 7 (47) Oklahoma St

ALA-BIRMINGHAM 23 (45) Rice

ALABAMA 25 1/2 (67) Tennessee

TEXAS A&M 21 (45) South Carolina

Mississippi St 20 1/2 (51) VANDERBILT

Wisconsin 3 (39.5) PURDUE

MISSISSIPPI 9 1/2 (76.5) Lsu

South Alabama 13 1/2 (51) UL MONROE

Liberty 21 1/2 (60.5) NORTH TEXAS

Utsa 7 (59) LOUISIANA TECH

Western Kentucky 15 (76.5) FLORIDA INTL

AIR FORCE 3 1/2 (40) San Diego St

NOTRE DAME 7 (58) Usc

FRESNO ST 3 (65) Nevada

HAWAII 18 (60) New Mexico St

MLB

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

National League Championship Series

Best of Seven Series

Game Four

LA DODGERS 6-7 (7.5) Atlanta

American League Championship Series

Best of Seven Series

Game Five

Houston 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) BOSTON

NBA

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

CHARLOTTE 2 (224.5) Indiana

Chicago 4 1/2 (220) DETROIT

TORONTO 2 1/2 (218) Washington

NEW YORK 2 (218.5) Boston

MEMPHIS 7 1/2 (216.5) Cleveland

Philadelphia 3 (226.5) NEW ORLEANS

MINNESOTA 5 1/2 (228) Houston

SAN ANTONIO 5 1/2 (213.5) Orlando

UTAH 12 (221) Oklahoma City

PORTLAND 5 (232.5) Sacramento

PHOENIX 6 (223.5) Denver

NHL

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

Boston Even-1/2 (5.5) PHILADELPHIA

VEGAS Even-1/2 (5.5) St. Louis

Soccer

Major League Soccer

Toronto FC +255

INTER MIAMI +105

Draw +255

Total Goals 2.5

New York City FC +190

ATLANTA UNITED +140

Draw +245

Total Goals 2.5

Chicago +150

FC CINCINNATI +160

Draw +275

Total Goals 3

Montreal +295

ORLANDO CITY SC -115

Draw +280

Total Goals 3

New England +225

D.C. UNITED +110

Draw +275

Total Goals 3

Los Angeles FC +150

FC DALLAS +170

Draw +255

Total Goals 2.5

Philadelphia +260

MINNESOTA UNITED +100

Draw +265

Total Goals 2.5

Columbus +440

NASHVILLE SC -145

Draw +265

Total Goals 2.5

LA Galaxy +205

HOUSTON +120

Draw +270

Total Goals 3

Seattle +285

COLORADO -110

Draw +275

Total Goals 2.5

Vancouver +340

PORTLAND -125

Draw +275

Total Goals 2.5

Austin +275

SAN JOSE -120

Draw +320

Total Goals 3

Mexico Liga MX

Necaxa +250

TOLUCA +100

Draw +275

Total Goals 2.5

Unam Pumas +575

CLUB LEON -185

Draw +295

Total Goals 2.5

Pachuca +295

UANL TIGRES +100

Draw +235

Total Goals 2.5

Guadalajara +195

CLUB TIJUANA +155

Draw +210

Total Goals 2

