BC-Results Aqueduct-4-Add,0121
4th_$22,000, cl, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.<
|5 (4) Karen's Cove (L.Rodriguez Castro);7.70;5.30;3.70
|3 (2) Healy's Hope (J.Baez);14.00;7.30
|9 (8) E J's Revenge (R.Silvera);4.40
Off 1:46. Time 1:20.32. Fast. Scratched_Shamrocked. Also Ran_Cause of Action, Tale of Mist, Trappeze Artist, R Boy Bode, Skyler's Scramjet. $1 Pick 3 (2-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $89.25. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (2-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $17.30. $1 Quinella (3-5) paid $34.00. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-9-7) paid $109.60. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-9) paid $146.25. $1 Consolation Double (1-2) paid $3.05. $1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $13.50. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $58.00.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.