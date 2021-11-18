BC-Results Aqueduct-6-Add,0098
6th_$44,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, clear.<
|7 (5) Saratoga Beauty (I.Ortiz, Jr.);3.30;2.40;2.10
|2 (1) Annika Gold (L.Rodriguez Castro);4.70;2.70
|3 (2) Awesome Indra (D.Davis);2.50
Off 2:47. Time 1:24.24. Fast. Scratched_Foxtail, Big Al's Gal. Also Ran_Starship Reina, Cover Photo, Gentle Annie. $1 Pick 3 (9-11-7) 3 Correct Paid $106.00. $1 Daily Double (11-7) paid $22.50. $1 Exacta (7-2) paid $9.70. $0.1 Superfecta (7-2-3-4) paid $9.25. $0.5 Trifecta (7-2-3) paid $11.35.
