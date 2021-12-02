BC-Results Aqueduct-7-Add,0117
7th_$45,000, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., cloudy.<
|7 (6) Reckless Spirit (L.Saez);16.00;7.20;4.80
|8 (7) Fingal (M.Franco);6.60;4.60
|6 (5) Arrio (K.Carmouche);5.50
Off 3:18. Time 1:41.75. Firm. Scratched_Therisastormbrewin, Perceived, Loaded Joe, Giocare, Prince James. Also Ran_Alley Oop Johnny, Girl Dad, Voliero, Front Man, Orb in the Tower, Be Yourself, Steelersfanforlife, Bricco. dh_Voliero, Girl Dad (5). $1 Pick 3 (5-5-7) 3 Correct Paid $166.25. $1 Daily Double (5-7) paid $67.25. $1 Exacta (7-8) paid $39.00. $0.1 Superfecta (7-8-6-2) paid $113.95. $0.5 Trifecta (7-8-6) paid $132.50.
