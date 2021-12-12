BC-Results Aqueduct-7-Add,0104
7th_$55,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.<
|8 (8) Repo Rocks (I.Ortiz, Jr.);5.80;4.00;2.90
|7 (7) Him She Kisses (A.Morrison);13.60;6.90
|2 (2) Charlie Five O (D.Davis);3.20
Off 3:13. Time 1:10.42. Fast. Also Ran_Rocco Strong, One Whirlwind Ride, Twelth Man, Copa, Mr Fantasy. $1 Pick 3 (3-1-8) 3 Correct Paid $45.50. $1 Daily Double (1-8) paid $26.50. $1 Exacta (8-7) paid $38.50. $0.1 Superfecta (8-7-2-4) paid $70.40. $0.5 Trifecta (8-7-2) paid $63.25. ITW $6,309,897. Handle $723,161. Total Handle $7,033,058.
