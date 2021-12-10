BC-Results Aqueduct-8-Add,0141
8th_$35,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.<
|9 (9) El Mayor (J.Castellano);7.00;3.90;2.80
|2 (2) Oliver's Fortune (E.Cancel);10.60;6.00
|6 (6) Bohemian Ruby (T.McCarthy);3.10
Off 4:09. Time 1:39.35. Fast. Also Ran_Yah Huh, Sonic Speed, Wicked Karma, Go Johnny Go, Prince of Joy, Bail Out the Bank, Uncle Jerome, Flintshire's Rock. $1 Pick 6 (5-9-2-2-3-9) 5 Correct Paid $207.00. $0.5 Pick 5 (9-2-2-3-9) 5 Correct Paid $4,202.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-2-3-9) 4 Correct Paid $451.25. $1 Pick 3 (2-3-9) 3 Correct Paid $133.00. $0.1 Superfecta (9-2-6-1) paid $98.85. $1 Daily Double (3-9) paid $15.20. $1 Exacta (9-2) paid $30.50. $0.5 Trifecta (9-2-6) paid $53.62. Attendance unavailable. IST $6,192,077. Handle $647,204. Total Handle $6,839,281.
