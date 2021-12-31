BC-Results Aqueduct-9-Add,0160
9th_$35,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.<
|12 (11) Majestic Tiger (J.Lezcano);5.00;3.70;3.00
|15 (14) Tamburro's Sox (J.Vargas, Jr.);14.40;7.20
|8 (7) Tough Workout (M.Franco);5.80
Off 4:07. Time 1:12.54. Fast. Scratched_Still to Come, Boom Boom Kaboom. Also Ran_Out of the Breech, War Novel, Jack's Dream, Forestwood Lane, Kisses for Val, Unlikely, Crock of Gold, Hangout, Napoleon Complex, Bell Boy, Grey Quest. $1 Pick 6 (6-3/5/9-5-6-1-1/12/16) 6 Correct Paid $690.50, 5 Correct Paid $15.40. $0.5 Pick 5 (3/5/9-5-6-1-1/12/16) 5 Correct Paid $260.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-6-1-1/12/16) 4 Correct Paid $91.37. $1 Pick 3 (6-1-12) 3 Correct Paid $29.25. $0.5 Trifecta (12-15-8) paid $181.25. $0.1 Superfecta (12-15-8-11) paid $386.40. $1 Exacta (12-15) paid $38.75. $1 Daily Double (1-12) paid $10.40. IST $7,917,174. Handle $921,846. Total Handle $8,839,020.
