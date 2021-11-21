BC-Results Aqueduct-9-Add,0110
9th_$100,000, stk, 2YO F, 6f, cloudy.<
Key Cents S.
|6 (6) Classy Edition (I.Ortiz, Jr.);3.90;3.50;2.50
|3 (3) Captainsdaughter (T.McCarthy);21.00;8.70
|8 (8) Shesawildjoker (M.Franco);9.20
Off 3:46. Time 1:12.19. Fast. Also Ran_Silver Fist, Cupid's Heart, Tosconova Beauty, Makin My Move, Miss Alacrity. $1 Pick 3 (1-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $76.75. $1 Grand Slam (1/5/11-1/4/8-1/2/12-6) 4 Correct Paid $66.00. $1 Daily Double (1-6) paid $9.30. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $54.25. $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-8-2) paid $254.70. $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-8) paid $227.00.
